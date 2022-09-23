COMMUNITY BULLETIN

Home Construction

Call Construction,

Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks,

concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033

Property

Improvement

Specialist

Fire-wise fuel reduction, road building, ATV trails, etc. All phase excavation work. 406-283-1296.

Professional Upholstery Services

Custom fitted outdoor,

RV, boat, and antique

furniture slip covers.

Call 293-5196

Electrician

Recently retired. Looking for any electrical jobs you

need done. Call Mitch:

602-578-6871

Lots For Rent:

Two lots for RV, Mobile Home, no size or age restrictions. $250.00 plus utilities. Water sewer and electric hookups on sight. Animals accepted upon approval.

509 Eighth St, Libby, MT

APARTMENT

Nice three bed room 1 bath apartment, with covered parking, storage unit, and shared laundry facility in building. Water, sewer, and garbage included.

NO PETS, NO SMOKING.

204 4th St Unit B, Troy, MT-APARTMENT

Two Bedroom One bath Apartment Water and Sewer Included Laundry Room on site. AVAILABLE NOW $900 deposit, $900 a month.

142 Spencer Rd, Libby, MT– Duplex

1 bedroom 1 bath duplex.

$650/mo $650/deposit $150/ pet fee

Located outside city limits with a shared large fenced in backyard. One pet upon approval. Tennant is responsible for Electric. Available beginning of November.

*$60.00 application fee per adult, can be paid by cash, check, or money order. If you cannot make it to the office in person, our mailing address is 317 California Ave. Libby, MT 59923. Applications will not be processed without application fee payment. Call 406-293-7559.

For Rent:

1 bedroom home, fruit tree, nice yard, flower bed, electric heat, well insulated. Very quiet and safe neighborhood. In walking distance to Rosauers. $880.00 plus deposit. Call 406-293-7424.

For Rent:

Off season Air BnB for rent. Lake house 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom, 3,000 square feet. Two master bedrooms, sleeps 12, no smoking, pets negotiable, fast wifi. $3,000 per month and utilities. Available October 1st—May 31st. See Airbnb.com/rooms/48757674 for photos. Call 720-402-1619

For Rent:

Bull Lake Rod & Gun Club Pavilion. Water, electricity, private dock, bathroom facilities, perfect for weddings,

family gatherings and weekend get-a-ways.

Call Mark at 295-4994

Public Notice:

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property or general information about asbestoses call the Asbestos Resource Program, 406-291-5335.

For Sale:

By owner, Large vacant building lot in city limits in a newer housing development. .3 Acre 106 Michelle Lane, Libby. Considering offers of $58,900 or more with quick closing. 406-283-1708.

For Sale:

House for sale by owner. Charming front porch home, 1116 square foot sub dividable able fence, large garden area. Priced at $288,000 Call 360-355-7678.

For Sale:

2014 Ford Fiesta, new tires, extra set of snow tires, 60,318 miles, $9,000. See at 1019 California or call 406-291-0196.

For Sale:

Kenmore stack on washer and dryer, both model 417.41122310 front load, dryer gas/propane $600.00 OBO. Little Chief electric smoker – uses chips $30.00 OBO. Bradley smoker uses briquettes $45.00 OBO. 3 ROTEL six channel power amplifiers RB-976 $50.00 each. Smoker craft 12’ 6” aluminum canoe $550.00. 1949 pre-’54 Winchester Model 70, 300 H&H, Leopold 3x9x40 mm VX-Z $1,750.00 OBO. THE COLT 57, .243 Caliber Leopold 2×7 VX-2 $800.00 OBO. 1916 Swedish Krag 6.5 Caliber $800.00 OBO. SAKO .22-250 Forester heavy barrel L579, 3×9 40 mm VX-1 $1,250.00 OBO. SAKO 264 Caliber Mag Finnbear L61R $1,500 OBO. SAKO 300 Win Mag Finnbear L61R $1,500 OBO. SAKO 243 Caliber Forester L576 Leopold 2×7 VX-2 $900.50 OBO. SAKO .375 H&H Mag Finnbear L61R 3x9x40 mm VX-2 Leopold $2,250.00 OBO. 300 Win. Mag $1.50 each. .220 swift $1.25 each. 7mm Remington Mag. $1.50 each. 7mm Remington Ultra Mag $1.75 each. .22-250 Rem $1.25 each. .25-06 Rem $1.50 each. .444 Marlin $1.50 each. Call 406-291-5225.

For Sale:

King size mattress like new-with everything. 9 drawer dressers with mirrors. $200.00 for all. Call 406-293-4695.

For Sale:

3 Princess House China Dolls, 12” tall, each includes a stand. Krystal (Blonde), Jennifer (Brunette), Christina (Red), each wearing a one of a kind dress. New in original boxes. Paid $100.00 each, asking $90.00 for all three dolls. Makes a great birthday or Christmas gift! 406-295-9511.

For Sale:

Princess House Heritage Blossom Glass Baking/Roasting Dish. Large enough to hold a turkey. (Thanksgiving is coming!) I will include a large silver plated princess house lasagna server (paid $30 for this) paid $70.00 for the baking dish, asking $20.00 Lots of other Princess House items including glass wear, serving pieces, decorative items, and a 12 quart stainless steel pot with lid. Most items are new in boxes. 406-295-9511

For Sale:

Rival six quart slower cooker in box, used twice. Includes removable stone ware crock, glass lid $8.00; microwave/TV stand, wood look, open shelf and two doors for storage $5.00; TV/VCR Cabinet, wood look, glass door, good condition $10.00 406-295-9511.

For Sale:

Inogen one G5 portable oxygen concentrator, with double battery– AC/DC chargers, carry case. Paid $3000, asking $2500.

406-283-1498.

For Sale:

Guns and Hoses pool, cue in case. $250.00 Call 509-434-8645.

Storage Auction:

Notice of intent to sell contents of storage units as listed below on Saturday October 29, 2022. Beginning at 12:00 p.m. at Libby Storage, 34256 U.S. Highway 2 Libby, MT. Unit #21 belonging to Ben Brant, Unit #26 belonging to Winter Haugen.

Yard Sale:

Saturday and Sunday October 22-23rd from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Located at 34148 US Hwy 2 Libby.