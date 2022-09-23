LOCAL NEWS

American Heritage Girls Craft Bags

American Heritage Girls participate in badge programs across the nation, service projects, leadership opportunities, and outdoor experiences, all with an emphasis on Christian values and family involvement.

Kalispell is home to Troop MT2300. The American Heritage Girls decided they were going to create bags full of craft supplies for our CASA Kiddos to use. These girls earned funds through a lemonade stand, then shopped for and packed the craft supplies into individual bags. American Heritage Girls in Kalispell is 1/5 troops in the state of Montana, and is open to girls ages 5-18. CASA for Kids appreciates all your hard work. THANK YOU TROOP MT2300.

Kiwanis Koats 4 Kids a Success

2022 Kiwanis Koats 4 Kids was a huge success. We gave away hundreds (100’S) of snow coats, snow boots, jackets and gloves to children and parents of Libby. The snow boots where a big hit.

Would like to thank all the volunteers and Kiwanis members who helped make it possible. Special thanks to Amy and JP, Vivian and Ryker was a big help and Kathy, Ray and Sandi you 3 are always amazing.

Libby Elementary School Wilderness Run is a Success