COMMUNITY BULLETIN

Home Construction

Call Construction,

Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks,

concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033

Professional Upholstery Services

Custom fitted outdoor,

RV, boat, and antique

furniture slip covers.

Call 293-5196

Electrician

Recently retired. Looking for any electrical jobs you

need done. Call Mitch:

602-578-6871

Lot For Rent:

One lot for RV, Mobile Home, no size or age restrictions. $250.00 plus utilities. Water sewer and electric hookups on sight. Animals accepted upon approval.

*$60.00 application fee per adult, can be paid by cash, check, or money order. If you cannot make it to the office in person, our mailing address is 317 California Ave. Libby, MT 59923. Applications will not be processed without application fee payment. Call 406-293-7559.

For rent: Rent 3 Bedroom, Ranch Home, Utmost Privacy no neighbors yet only 1 mile to hospital. Well and septic means save $85/month on water/ sewer. Energy package means low heat bills. $1150 plus deposit. 406-293-7424

For Rent: 4 bedroom, Log

Home on 1 acres borders park, wildlife, close to town. Wood & Electric Heat. Wood stacked on property. 1 mile to Rosauers on a cul de sac. $1250 plus deposit. Call 406-293-7424

For Rent:

Off season Air BnB for rent. Lake house 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom, 3,000 square feet. Two master bedrooms, sleeps 12, no smoking, pets negotiable, fast wifi. $3,000 per month and utilities. Available October 1st—May 31st. See Airbnb.com/rooms/48757674 for photos. Call 720-402-1619

For Rent:

Bull Lake Rod & Gun Club Pavilion. Water, electricity, private dock, bathroom facilities, perfect for weddings,

family gatherings and weekend get-a-ways.

Call Mark at 295-4994

House For Sale:

House for sale by owner with charming front porch. Large vacant building in city limits.

House For Sale:

House for sale by owner. Charming front porch home, 1116 square foot sub dividable able fence, large garden area. Priced at $288,000 Call 360-355-7678.

Storage Auction:

Notice of intent is to sell contents of storage units as listed below,

On Jan 7th 2023 beginning at 12:00 noon at Libby Storage 34256 U.S. Hwy 2 Libby MT, units #24 & 29 belonging to Patty Sheasby McLain.

Employment:

H&R Block’s team in Libby is growing and looking to add seasonal Tax Professionals. Full or Part-time. Prior tax experience or training is a plus but customer service experience is a must. We’ll give you access to beginning or advanced tax training, depending upon your experience. You’ll conduct face-to-face tax interviews with clients, prepare complete and accurate tax returns, build relationships and help inspire our clients to make confident, informed financial decisions as well as support your teammates in doing the same. A background check will be conducted prior to employment. Send resume or generic application to P.O. Box 789, Libby MT 59923 or to tcomeau@hrblock.com. You can also leave a message at 406-293-7434.

Republican Women’s Club For Lincoln County meets Monday Jan. 9 in Libby at Venture Inn 11:30. Guest Speaker is County Coroner Schnackenberg. Info at 406-889-3673 or RWCFLC406@proton.me