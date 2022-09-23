LIFESTYLE & HISTORY

Did You Know? There are more cows

in Montana than People

Did you know?

Fifteen year old Deepika Ravichandran from East Hampton, University High School of Science and Engineering holds the Guinness World Record for the fastest puzzle solver in completing a 250-piece jigsaw puzzle. Assembling 18 pieces per minute, she successfully completed the oval puzzle in just 13 minutes and 7 seconds, even without a guide picture of the puzzle. puzzleready.com

Montana Gas Price Update

As of Monday, December 26th

Gas prices have fallen 15.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.01/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 615 stations in Montana. Prices in Montana are 73.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 35.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Courtesy of GasBuddy.com

This Week In History – Jan. 4 – Jan. 10

January 4

1998: A massive ice storm hit eastern Canada and the northeastern United States. It continued through Jan. 10 and caused widespread destruction.

1999: Former professional wrestler Jesse Ventura was sworn in as governor of Minnesota. Iron Eyes Cody, a U.S. actor who portrayed Native Americans in movies and TV from the 1930s to the 1970s, died in Hollywood at age 94. (Three years earlier, The New Orleans Times-Picayune had reported that his parents were immigrants from Sicily and that he had no Native American ancestry.)

January 5

1914: The Ford Motor Company announced an eight-hour workday and a minimum wage of $5 for a day’s labor.

1972: President Richard Nixon ordered the development of the space shuttle program.

January 6

1919: Theodore Roosevelt (26th U.S. president, 1901-1909) died at Oyster Bay, N.Y., at age 60.

1982: Faced with the rising price of copper, the U.S. Mint began issuing pennies made of copper-plated zinc.

January 7

1782: The first American commercial bank, the Bank of North America, opened in Philadelphia.

1797: The modern flag of Italy was flown for the first time, in Rome.

1948: Kentucky Air National Guard pilot Thomas Mantell crashed while in pursuit of a purported UFO.

January 8

1790: George Washington delivered the first State of the Union address in New York, New York.

1815: Gen. Andrew Jackson (seventh president, 1829-1837) won the Battle of New Orleans against the British.

January 9

1788: Connecticut ratified the U.S. Constitution.

1839: The French Academy of Sciences announced the Daguerreotype photographic process.

January 10

1923: President Warren G. Harding ordered the withdrawal of all U.S. troops from Germany, four years after the end of World War I.

2011: Swiss high-wire artist Freddy Nock walked 5,200 feet down the wire of a cable car on Mount Corvatsch near St. Moritz, Switzerland. He descended from an altitude of 10,836 feet to 8,865 feet.

Recipe of the Week – Stuffed Mushrooms

Ingredients:

12 whole fresh mushrooms

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon ground cayenne pepper

Directions:

1.) Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray. Clean mushrooms with a damp paper towel; carefully break off stems. Chop stems extremely fine, discarding the tough end of stems.

2.Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add garlic and chopped mushroom stems; fry until any moisture has evaporated, taking care not to burn garlic. Set aside to cool.

3.Stir in cream cheese, Parmesan cheese, black pepper, onion powder, and cayenne. The mixture will be very thick; use a teaspoon to fill each mushroom cap with a generous amount of stuffing. Arrange mushroom caps on the prepared cookie sheet.

4.Bake in the preheated oven until the mushrooms are piping hot, about 20 minutes.