LOCAL JAIL ROSTER & NEWS

Inmate Offense Roster

Monday, December 26th

All charges are misdemeanors unless specified as a felony. This list of inmates reflects solely those detained on the date listed above and does not reflect those who have since been arrested or released.

Abrahamson, Jamie R.

Charged with felony all other offenses.

Buford, Jason D.

Charged with simple assault, kidnapping/abduction, and felony forcible fondling. LCJC.



Chartier, Casey J

Charged with felony all other offenses and intimidation. LCJC.

Drury, Charles A.

Charged with all other offenses.

Edwards, Matthew A.

Charged with felony aggravated assault and six counts traffic offense. LCJC.

Gile, Robert W.

Charged with felony intimidation. LCJC.

Harris, Marks

Charged with all other offenses.

Heil, Joseph D.

Charged with felony intimidation and all other offences. LCJC.

Herzog, Halie M.

Charged not classified.

Lefell, David D.

Charged with all other offenses. LCJC.

Marquis, Jeb E,

Charged not classified.

Mclaughlin, Michael

Charged with driving under the influence. LCJC

Osborn, Ty R.

Charged with felony aggravated assault and driving under the influence. LCJC.

Pefferman, Travis W.

Charged with intimidation.

Redl, Joseph A.

Charged with all other offenses, felony drug/narcotic violations, drug equipment violations, and traffic offense. LCJC.

Seaman, Garry D.

Charged with two counts felony murder and non-negligent manslaughter. LCJC.

Teeple, William T.

Charged with all other offenses, felony aggravated assault, and simple assault. LCJC.

Waldron, Guy E.

Charged with felony drug/narcotic violations, felony all other offenses, drug equipment violations, and driving under the influence. LCJC.

Williams, Elizabeth

K.

Charged with all other offenses.

State Employees Donate Over 2,500 Pounds of Food

to the Montana Food Bank Network

Submitted by Brooke Stroyke,

Office of the Governor

After wrapping up his 12 Days of Giving campaign earlier this month, Governor Greg Gianforte today announced state employees donated over 2,500 pounds of food to the Montana Food Bank Network (MFBN) in his second annual interagency food drive competition.

“Thanks to the generosity of our state employees, we’re helping feed and nourish our neighbors facing food insecurity,” Governor Gianforte said. “Congratulations to the Department of Public Health and Human Services for winning this year’s agency food drive competition.”

Launched by the governor on the second day of his 12 Days of Giving campaign, the interagency food drive ran from December 1 through December 16 to benefit MFBN.

Helping feed Montanans since 1983, MFBN is the only statewide hunger-fighting organization in the state. The network works with over 340 partners across Montana’s 56 counties to provide nutritious, high-quality food to Montanans.

Operating in each of Montana’s 56 counties, MFBN distributed over 18.5 million pounds of food to its network in 2021.

The governor announced the results of the interagency food drive competition in a message to state employees:

1st place: Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (453 food items donated)

2nd place: Montana Department of Revenue (408 food items donated)

3rd place: Montana Department of Commerce (368 food items donated)

According to MFBN, a $1 donation will help provide at least 5 meals for Montanans in need.

The network’s most needed food items include canned tuna or meat, peanut butter, canned soup, canned or dry beans, canned vegetables, dry cereal, baby food and formula, tomato sauce, cooking oil, low-fat salad dressings, canned chili, oatmeal, pasta, flour, sugar, whole-grain items, gluten-free items, and low sodium/low sugar items.

For more information on how to help end hunger in Montana through MFBN, please visit mfbn.org.