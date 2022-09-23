COMMUNITY BULLETIN

Home Construction

Call Construction,

Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks,

concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033

Professional Upholstery Services

Custom fitted outdoor,

RV, boat, and antique

furniture slip covers.

Call 293-5196

Electrician

Recently retired. Looking for any electrical jobs you

need done. Call Mitch:

602-578-6871

Apartment For Rent:

2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment with sliding glass door leading to balcony, spacious closets. No pets. No smoking. Available mid January. $900.00

Lot For Rent:

One lot for RV, Mobile Home, no size or age restrictions. $250.00 plus utilities. Water sewer and electric hookups on sight. Animals accepted upon approval.

*$60.00 application fee per adult, can be paid by cash, check, or money order. If you cannot make it to the office in person, our mailing address is 317 California Ave. Libby, MT 59923. Applications will not be processed without application fee payment. Call 406-293-7559.

For rent:

Rent 3 Bedroom, Ranch Home, Utmost Privacy no neighbors yet only 1 mile to hospital. Well and septic means save $85/month on water/ sewer. Energy package means low heat bills. $1150 plus deposit. 406-293-7424

For Rent: 4 bedroom, Log

Home on 1 acres borders park, wildlife, close to town. Wood & Electric Heat. Wood stacked on property. 1 mile to Rosauers on a cul de sac. $1250 plus deposit. Call 406-293-7424

For Rent:

How strongly do you desire to own a home especially on this period of indefinite inflation? Rent from us for possible home purchase with owner financing. 293-7424

For Rent:

Bull Lake Rod & Gun Club Pavilion. Water, electricity, private dock, bathroom facilities, perfect for weddings,

family gatherings and weekend get-a-ways.

Call Mark at 295-4994

Houses For Sale:

Private Inventory of company-owned homes for sale in Libby, Montana. 406-293-3714. www.tungstenholdings.com

Houses & Property For Sale:

Off-Grid homes and properties available for sale. 406-293-3714. www.tungstenholdings.com

Legal Notice:

Melissa Stones-Smith Michelle R. Finch Mary Kate Moss Timothy J. Shaffer Gravis Law, PLLC 1830 3rd Ave. E., Ste. 302 Kalispell, MT 59901 Telephone: (406) 451-7248 Facsimile: (866) 419-9269 mstonessmith@gravislaw.com Attorneys for Petitioner. MONTANA ELEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, FLATHEAD COUNTY Cause No. DR-2022-524 SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION. IN RE THE PARENTING OF: L.R.K. and M.A.K. Minor Children, BRETT E. KELLY, Petitioner, and CRYSTAL D. KELLY, Respondent. THE STATE OF MONTANA sends greetings to the above-named Respondent: YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to respond to the Petition in this action, which is filed in the office of the Clerk of the Court at the Courthouse, Kalispell, Montana, and to file your Response and serve a copy thereof upon the Petitioner’s attorney, whose name and address are listed above, within twenty-one (21) days of the date of the last publication of this Summons; and in case of your failure to appear or respond, a Decree will be taken by default for the relief prayed for in the Petition, to-wit: modification of jurisdiction of the parenting of your child, modification of the parenting plan, and modification of the child and medical support of your child over which this Court has jurisdiction. PEG L. ALLISON Clerk of Court.

Legal Notice:

Bradley J. Jones R. Spencer Bradford BULMAN JONES & COOK PLLC P.O. Box 8202 Missoula, MT 59807-8202 Telephone: (406) 721-7744 staff@bulmanlaw.com Attorneys for Co-Personal Representatives MONTANA NINETEENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT LINCOLN COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: WYATT MATTHEW MCCANN, Decedent. Dept. Cause No. DR-23-7 NOTICE TO CREDITORS. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Emily J. Dupuis and Ben M. McCann have been appointed the Co-Personal Representatives of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be either mailed to Emily J. Dupuis and Ben M. McCann, the Co-Personal Representatives, return receipt requested, c/o Bradley J. Jones, Bulman Jones & Cook PLLC, P.O. Box 8202, Missoula, Montana 59807-8202, or filed with the Clerk of the Montana Nineteenth Judicial District Court. BULMAN JONES & COOK PLLC Bradley J. Jones Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives.

Legal Notice:

Montana 19th Judicial District Court, Lincoln County. In the Matter of the Guardianship of Amber Lynn Harding, case number DG-2214. Petitioner Lynnette D. Haines (Romero) has had care and custody of the child for the 60 days before the Petition was filed. This is notice to Katrina Lehew of court proceedings.

Missing:

Old Black Cat, missing one lower and one upper age tooth. Last seen in the 1500 block of Louisiana, Utah and Dakota. Missing since January 14. Reward offered, call 291-2002. leave message.