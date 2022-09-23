LIFESTYLE & HISTORY

Simon’s Weekly Weather

Issued Sunday February 1, 2023 – 7:50 P.M. MST

Wednesday, February 1

Dry except for a slight chance of flurries or very light snow. Lows in the teens to near 20 with upper teens around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s with upper 20s around 5000 feet.

Thursday, February 2

A slight chance of snow showers, possibly mixed with rain across far southeastern Sanders County by afternoon in the lowest elevations. Lows in the mid teens to lower 20s with lower 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s with lower 30s around 5000 feet.

Friday Thru Sunday, February 3, 4 & 5

A chance of valley rain and snow and mountain snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s with mid 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s with lower 30s around 5000 feet.

For the most up to date information visit www.simonsweather.org or

find Simon on Facebook

ON THIS DAY…

Feb. 01 – Feb. 07

February 01-

National Freedom Day

February 02-

National Brown Dog Day



February 03-

National Carrot Cake Day

February 04-

Sweater Day

February 05-

National Pork Rind Day

February 06-

National Chopsticks Day –

February 07–

National Fettuccine Alfredo Day

Courtesy of

nationaltoday.com

Movie of the Week

Emily the Criminal

Critics consensus: A taut thriller that contains a wealth of social commentary, Emily the Criminal is stolen by Aubrey Plaza’s terrific work in the title role.

Rottentomatoes.com

Word of the Week

Autarky

Pronunciation:

aw-tahr-kee

Part of Speech:

Noun

Meaning:

Self-sufficiency, self-reliance, independence.

Book of the Week

“Age of The Strongman”

by Gideon Rachman

This chilling examination of how the growing popularity of autocrats and their aspirants could upend western liberal values is forceful and timely.

This Week In History – Feb 01– Feb.07

February 1

451: St. Brigid of Ireland was born in Kildare.

1861: In the run-up to the Civil War, Texas seceded from the United States.

1884: The first volume (A to Ant) of the Oxford English Dictionary was published.

1918: Russia adopted the Gregorian calendar, the last major nation to do so.

February 2

1653: New Amsterdam (later renamed The City of New York) was incorporated.

1887: The first Groundhog Day was observed, in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania

1905: Ayn Rand, author of Atlas Shrugged and The Fountainhead, was born in St. Petersburg, Russia. (Died 1982.)

1914: Charlie Chaplin made his first film appearance in the movie Making a Living.

February 3

1690: The British colony of Massachusetts issued the first paper money in the Americas.

1783: Spain officially recognized the United States in the final year of the American Revolutionary War:

1947: The lowest temperature in North America, minus 83.0 degrees F (63.9 degrees C) , was recorded in Snag, Yukon, Canada.

February 4

1787: Shays’ rebellion ended in Petersham, Mass.

1789: George Washington was unanimously elected first president of the United States by the U.S. Electoral College, in the only unanimous electoral vote to date.

February 5

1869: The largest alluvial gold nugget in history, called the “Welcome Stranger” weighing 3,123 ounces, was found in Moliagul, Victoria, Australia.

1887: San Francisco received 3 feet 7 inches of snow.

February 6

1789: Massachusetts ratified the U.S. Constitution.

1815: New Jersey granted the first American railroad charter to Col. John Stevens III, inventor who built the first steam locomotive.

1959: Jack Kilby (1923-2005) of Texas Instruments filed the first patent for an integrated circuit.

February 7

1935: The board game Monopoly was invented.

1940: The second full-length animated Walt Disney film, Pinocchio, premiered.

1962: The United States banned all Cuban imports and exports.

1964: The Beatles first arrived in the United States. Their performance on The Ed Sullivan Show two days later marked the beginning of the British Invasion.

1979: Pluto moved inside Neptune’s orbit for the first time since