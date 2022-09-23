COMMUNITY BULLETIN

Home Construction

Call Construction,

Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks,

concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033

Professional Upholstery Services

Custom fitted outdoor,

RV, boat, and antique

furniture slip covers.

Call 293-5196

Electrician

Recently retired. Looking for any electrical jobs you

need done. Call Mitch:

602-578-6871

Public Notice:

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property or general information about asbestoses call the Asbestos Resource Program, 406-291-5335.

Lot For Rent:

One lot for RV, Mobile Home, no size or age restrictions. $250.00 plus utilities. Water sewer and electric hookups on sight. Animals accepted upon approval.

We have rentals. Check out our website for up-to-date listings. Libbyrentals.com

*$60.00 application fee per adult, can be paid by cash, check, or money order. If you cannot make it to the office in person, our mailing address is 317 California Ave. Libby, MT 59923. Applications will not be processed without application fee payment. Call 406-293-7559.

For Rent:

Rent 3 Bedroom, Ranch Home, Utmost Privacy no neighbors yet only 1 mile to hospital. Well and septic means save $85/month on water/ sewer. Energy package means low heat bills. $1150 plus deposit. 406-293-7424

For Rent:

4 bedroom, Log

Home on 1 acres borders park, wildlife, close to town. Wood & Electric Heat. Wood stacked on property. 1 mile to Rosauers on a cul de sac. $1250 plus deposit. Call 406-293-7424

For Rent:

Bull Lake Rod & Gun Club Pavilion. Water, electricity, private dock, bathroom facilities, perfect for weddings, family gatherings and weekend get-a-ways.

Call Mark at 295-4994

For Rent:

How strongly do you desire to own a home especially on this period of indefinite inflation? Rent from us for possible home purchase with owner financing. 293-7424

For Rent:

Wisconsin Avenue two bedrooms, one full bath, washer/dryer, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, microwave, electric range, tile floors, dogs only (additional deposit and fees, breed must be approved by management), fenced backyard, covered front porch, back deck, NO smoking. First and last months rent due at signing of one year lease. Owner pays for trash pickup, renter responsible for other utilities. $1,450 per month. $1,000 refundable security deposit. Call 406-283-1182

Real Estate:

Properties for sale with spectacular Kootenai River frontage. 406-293-3714. www.tungstenholdings.com

Real Estate:

Newly remodeled log cabin on one acre located just outside of Libby. Shop and carport included. Located on a private dead-end road and gated. $415,000. Call Tungsten Holdings at 406-293-3714. www. Tungstenholdings.com

Real Estate:

A single level 3 bed 1 bath home located in Libby. Fenced in back yard, on city water and city sewer. $295,000. Call Tungsten Holdings at 406-293-3714. www.tungstenholdings.com

Real Estate:

20 acres. Remote. Heavily-timbered. No utilities. Gravel road access. National Forest borders. 406-293-3714. www.tungstenholdings.com

Real Estate:

Private Inventory of company-owned homes for sale in Libby, Montana. 406-293-3714. www.tungstenholdings.com

Real Estate:

Off-Grid homes and properties available for sale. 406-293-3714. www.tungstenholdings.com

Help Wanted:

Disabled vet, private party, logging/milling, 40 acers. Have equipment and timber king sawmill. Need one or more people, part time, one to three days a week. Contact Mike at 406-826-5005