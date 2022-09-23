LIFESTYLE & HISTORY

Simon’s Weekly Weather

Issued Sunday March 26, 2023 – 7:40 P.M. MST

Wednesday,

March 29

Dry. Lows in the mid teens to mid 20s except locally lower teens colder valleys with mid 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s with upper 30s around 5000 feet..

Thursday & Friday,

March 30, 31

A chance of rain and snow showers especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s with upper 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s with mid 30s around 5000 feet.

Saturday & Sunday,

April 1, 2

Unseasonably cool with valley rain and snow likely with mountain snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s with mid 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the 40s to near 50 with near 30 around 5000 feet.

ON THIS DAY…

Mar. 29 – Apr. 4

March 29- Little Red Wagon Day

March 30-National Folding Laundry Day



March 31-National Farm Workers Day

April 1– April Fools Day

April 2– National Ride Your Horse To A Bar Day

April 3– Find A Rainbow Day

April 4–

National School Librarian Day

Courtesy of

nationaltoday.com

Movie of the Week

Lightyear

Critics Consensus:

Lightyear settles for being a rather conventional origin story instead of reaching for the stars, but this gorgeously animated adventure ably accomplishes its mission of straightforward fun.

Rottentomatoes.com

Word of the Week

Haberdasher

Pronunciation:

hæ-bêr-dæ-shêr

Part of Speech: Noun

Meaning:

A dealer in men’s clothing. A dealer in a variety of sundry items for sewing, such as buttons, zippers, and ribbons.

Book of the Week

“If We Were

Villains”

By M. L. Rio

“Much like Donna Tartt’s The Secret History, M. Rio’s sparkling debut is a richly layered story of love, friendship, and obsession…will keep you riveted through its final …”

This Week In History – Mar. 2 –Apr. 4

March 29

1638: Swedish colonists established the first European settlement in Delaware, naming it New Sweden.

1790: John Tyler, 10th president, was born in Greenway, Va. (Died 1862).

March 30

1822: The Florida Territory was created in the United States.

1870: Texas was readmitted to the Union.

1874: Born this day: Charles Lightoller, English 2nd officer on the RMS Titanic (died

1909: The Queensboro Bridge in New York City opened, linking Manhattan and Queens.

March 31

1903: Richard Pearse allegedly made a powered flight in an early aircraft in New Zealand.

1909: Construction of the ill-fated RMS Titanic began in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

1934: Born this day: actress Shirley Jones, actor Richard Chamberlain, and country singer-songwriter John D. Loudermilk.

April 1

1789: Meeting in New York City, the United States House of Representatives held its first quorum and elected Frederick Muhlenberg of Pennsylvania as its first Speaker.

1826: Samuel Morey patented the internal combustion engine.

of the Irish Free State became the Republic of Ireland.

April 2

1778: During one hour at mid-morning, the Bandas Islands of Indonesia experienced a destructive volcanic eruption, a devastating earthquake, a tsunami (tidal wave) and a hurricane, regarded as the worst combination of natural disasters ever to occur at one time.

1792: The Coinage Act was passed establishing the United States Mint.

April 3

1968: Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech in Memphis, Tenn.

1973: Martin Cooper of Motorola made the first handheld mobile phone call to Joel S. Engel of Bell Labs.

1981: The Osborne 1, the first successful portable computer, was unveiled at the West Coast Computer Faire in San Francisco.

April 4

1818: Congress adopted the flag of the United States with 13 red and white stripes and one star for each state (then 20).

1841: William Henry Harrison, ninth U.S. president, died after only 31 days in office.

1850: Los Angeles, Calif., was incorporated as a city.

1859: The song “Dixie” had its debut by Bryant’s Minstrels in New York City in the finale of a blackface minstrel show.