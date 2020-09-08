COMMUNITY BULLETIN BOARD

Home Construction:

Call Construction, Senior discounts, new, remodel, roofs, decks, concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033.S

Chimney + More

Professional service affordable rates. Chimney sweeping. Offering full service, inspection, cleaning and repair or wood and pellet, stoves and chimneys. 291-5389

Electrician:

Recently retired. Looking for any electrical jobs you need done. Call Mitch: 602-578-6871

Professional

Upholstery Services:

Custom fitted outdoor, RV, boat, and antique furniture. Custom fitted slip covers. Call 293-5196

Veterinarians

Westgate Animal Clinic

Dr. Fred Conkel

293-2300 or 295-1234

Dogs and Cats

Coming soon, new location in down town Libby.

Property Improvement Specialist

Fire-wise fuel reduction, road building, ATV trails etc., rockwork – retaining walls etc., all phase excavation work. 283-1296

Handyman/Restoration

Also available home construction. 20% senior discount. Insured professional work since 1986. Framing, drywall, siding, mold remediation and more! 406-334-9061 or 406-293-7884

Kootenai Thrift and Retail Outlet offers masks alterations, some simple hemming, dress measuring, and bra fitting. We carry new clothes, shoes, bras, underwear, toys, crafts, gifts, and other merchandise. We have brand new hover boards, go cart kits, drones, Pokeman, and more. We are open from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm Mon-Fri and Sat 10 am to 2 pm. We are located at 505 Mineral Ave. Libby, MT 59923.

Public Notice:

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property, or general information about asbestoses call Asbestos Resource Program, 406-291-5335.

House for rent

Available November 1. 1bed, I bath house. Pets considered Call Moira at 293-5196

Lot for Rent

Coming Soon, Lot for rent at Libby Creek Community– Community owned and Operated. Lot rent is $250 a month, pick up application at 711 Commerce way #32 way, Libby, MT or call Julie at 755-0961

extension. 1.

Homes for rent:

Email montana@tungstenholdings.com or stop by 809 Mineral Avenue for a rental application. Call Tungsten holdings at 293-3714 for more information.

For Rent: 3 Bedroom

3 bedroom home, close to downtown. 1st/ last/ and deposit. Pets possible. 293-3539 or 293-0611

For Rent: Bull Lake Rod & Gun Club

Pavilion, Water, Electricity, Private Dock, Bathroom Facilities Perfect for Weddings, Family Gatherings and Weekend Get A ways. Call 295-4994 ask for Mark.

Town and Country Property Management Available Rentals:

521 East 8th St.

Nice three bedroom, one bath apartment with covered parking, storage unit, and shared laundry facility in building. Water, sewer, and garbage included. $875.00 per month with a $1,000.00 deposit. NO PETS, NO SMOKING. Will be available beginning of October.

*$35.00 application fee per adult, can be paid by cash, check, or money order. If you cannot make it to the office in person, our mailing address is 317 California Ave. Libby, MT 59923. Applications will not be processed without application fee payment.

207 4th St Unit B, Troy

Two Bedroom One bath Apartment. Water and Sewer Included. Laundry Room on site,

Will be available end of October. $795 deposit, $795 a month rent

Check out our website for more available properties. Libbyproperties.com or call 293-7559 .

Stop by The Bargain Barn and check out some of our featured items!

-Lots of winter women’s coats and apparel

-Men’s winter coats

Call and ask about our insulation rolls!

Big variety and always affordable prices, located near the old Shopko at 31189 Hwy 2 in Libby or call 283-5028

For Sale:

Nice area rug, beige in color, very good condition, 5×7 ft. $25. Outside camper rug/patio, just like new, $35. Worx weedeater, battery operated with charger, $25. Black ankle top boots with side zipper, size 9, brand new, only worn once, $20. Glass sliding door for a bathtub, 55 1/2 inches tall and 58 inches wide, ha sa mirror on one side and misty looking glass on the other side $50. Bathmats one blue and one green with rubber backing, $5 a piece.

406-293-5534

For sale:

New crop apples, several kinds of organic vegetables as well including potatoes, beats, carrots and onions. 406-293-7977

Moving Sale:

Wednesday through Sunday from 9a.m. to 7p.m. Motor home, Boat and Trailer, 1996 Jeep Cherokee, Window ac with remote, camping, hunting and fishing gear. Miscellaneous from A-Z. 414 Montana Ave. Upstairs in apartment

number 3.

Call Bill at 406-334-0737

In Search of

In search of a working vintage jukebox from the 50’s to the 70’s. Please call or text Dave at 291-0556 with details, prices and photos.

Roommate wanted:

Total cost for rent and utilities is $325.00 per month. Prefer 35 yrs. Of age or older but will consider any age, personality is most important. Call Bill at 406-334-0737.