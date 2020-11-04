COMMUNITY BULLETIN BOARD

Home Construction:

Call Construction, Senior discounts, new, remodel, roofs, decks, concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033.S

Chimney + More

Professional service affordable rates. Chimney sweeping. Offering full service, inspection, cleaning and repair or wood and pellet, stoves and chimneys. 291-5389

Electrician:

Recently retired. Looking for any electrical jobs you need done. Call Mitch: 602-578-6871

Professional

Upholstery Services:

Custom fitted outdoor, RV, boat, and antique furniture. Custom fitted slip covers. Call 293-5196

Veterinarians

Westgate Animal Clinic

Dr. Fred Conkel

293-2300 or 295-1234

Dogs and Cats

Coming soon, new location in down town Libby.

Property Improvement Specialist

Fire-wise fuel reduction, road building, ATV trails etc., rockwork – retaining walls etc., all phase excavation work. 283-1296

Handyman/Restoration

Also available home construction. 20% senior discount. Insured professional work since 1986. Framing, drywall, siding, mold remediation and more! 406-334-9061 or 406-293-7884

Public Notice:

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property, or general information about asbestoses call Asbestos Resource Program, 406-291-5335.

For Rent:

3 bedroom home, close and convenient , easy to headt. 1/4 mile to Rosauers. Pets considered. $750 rent, plus deposit. Call Dennis Reisman

House for rent

Available November 1. 1bed, I bath house. Pets considered Call Moira at 293-5196

Lot for Rent

Coming Soon, Lot for rent at Libby Creek Community– Community owned and Operated. Lot rent is $250 a month, pick up application at 711 Commerce way #32 way, Libby, MT or call Julie at 755-0961

extension. 1.

Homes for rent:

Email montana@tungstenholdings.com or stop by 809 Mineral Avenue for a rental application. Call Tungsten holdings at 293-3714 for more information.

For Rent:

1 bedroom Cabin call 406-293-3345 for more information

For Rent: Bull Lake Rod & Gun Club

Pavilion, Water, Electricity, Private Dock, Bathroom Facilities Perfect for Weddings, Family Gatherings and Weekend Get A ways. Call 295-4994 ask for Mark.

Town and Country Property Management Available Rentals:

148 Mahoney Road, Libby

$795.00/mo $795/dep -2 bedroom, 1 bathroom very cute house with a 1 car garage and fenced yard. In town and close to schools. Water and sewer included. No smoking. Pets on approval. Available now.

609 E Lincoln,

2bedrooms1bathroom, 2 Bed – 1 Bath $850.00/mo $1,050/dep. built in 2019.

Part of a 4 plex, comes with storage space, private parking space, water and sewer included. Laundry on-site. No smoking. No pets. Available now.

$35.00 application fee per adult, can be paid by cash, check, or money order. If you cannot make it to the office in person, our mailing address is 317 California Ave. Libby, MT 59923. Applications will not be processed without application fee payment. Check out our website for more available properties. Libbyproperties.com or call

293-7559 .

For Sale:

Winchester model 94, Ruger 9mm, Ruger 243 4.5×14 Nikon, Ruger 22 Rifle with 4x scope. Call 293-2914 or 334-0862 for details.

For Sale:

Canopy with keyless entry, Canopy leer, fit late model short box pickup. Red in color, call for a price 406-295-1036

For Sale:

Snowblower $200, Ice Auger $200, Fish House $100, Pressure Washer $100, two tipups for fishing $100, Air Compressor make a offer. Call 406-293-9248 for more information.

For SALE Guns:

Taurus m66.357 magnum 6 inch barrel 7 shot. New in box, never fired. $600 firm. Glock 17c 9mm two 17 round magnum. New in the box, never fired $650 firm. Call Mark at 406-293-8411

For Sale:

For sale, used Karen Kingsberry books. Call Gela 406-334-7169

For Sale:

Like new 10 foot lod trail hydraulic dump trailer. Asking 5,500. Call 406-295-9841

In Search Of:

Achievements INC. looking for a acseptional candidate for a group home lead position, this management position is FT, starting salary is $16 a hour. Please apply at 104 Mineral Ave. Libby Mont. Or call 406-293-8848

Help Wanted:

Laborer and

Equipment operator position. Need person to help with firewood and delivery, must have a valid drivers license. Duties also include lumber inventory and sawmill laborer until winter. Also some help with brush removal and some logging. Experience helpful. Full/Part Time $14/$18 a hour. Call 406-293-7205 or stop by Log yard at highway two.