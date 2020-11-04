COMMUNITY BULLETIN BOARD

Home Construction:

Call Construction, Senior discounts, new, remodel, roofs, decks, concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033.S

Chimney + More

Professional service affordable rates. Chimney sweeping. Offering full service, inspection, cleaning and repair or wood and pellet, stoves and chimneys. 291-5389

Electrician:

Recently retired. Looking for any electrical jobs you need done. Call Mitch: 602-578-6871

Professional

Upholstery Services:

Custom fitted outdoor, RV, boat, and antique furniture. Custom fitted slip covers. Call 293-5196

Veterinarians

Westgate Animal Clinic

Dr. Fred Conkel

293-2300 or 295-1234

Dogs and Cats

Coming soon, new location in down town Libby.

Handyman/Restoration

Also available home construction. 20% senior discount. Insured professional work since 1986. Framing, drywall, siding, mold remediation and more! 406-334-9061 or 406-293-7884

Public Notice:

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property, or general information about asbestoses call Asbestos Resource Program, 406-291-5335.

Kootenai Thrift

We have the largest inventory in toys and gifts at Kootenai Thrift and Retail Outlet located at 505 Mineral Ave Libby, MT. We have Legos, Dolls, Rc Cars, Drones, Hoverboards, Go Pro 7, bikes, doll houses, Barbies, My little pony, lol, Jojo, tablets, TV’s, beauty products, shoes, craft items, drawing, painting, and so much more. All these items are brand new hand picked for my store. We love our community and friends, so we bring you quality gifts at an affordable price.

We are open from 9am-5:30pm Mon- Fri and Sat 10-3pm. Please come and check us out this holiday season! We are also accepting Libby Dollars and layaways are still available.

Homes for rent:

Email montana@tungstenholdings.com or stop by 809 Mineral Avenue for a rental application. Call Tungsten holdings at 293-3714 for more information.

For Rent: Bull Lake Rod & Gun Club

Pavilion, Water, Electricity, Private Dock, Bathroom Facilities Perfect for Weddings, Family Gatherings and Weekend Get A ways. Call 295-4994 ask for Mark.

Town and Country Property Management Available Rentals:

605 E Lincoln

2 Bed – 1 Bath $850.00/mo $1,050/dep. Part of a 4 plex, comes with storage space, private parking space, water and sewer included. Laundry on-site.

384 Farm to Market Rd. #7

Cute 2 bed, 1 bath apt. located right outside of town, off Hwy 2 in Libby. Available mid December. No smoking. No pets. $450 deposit. $450 a month.

420 E 3rd Unit – D, Libby

1 Bed – 1 Bath Sq Footage: 600 Year built: 2018 $695.00/mo $695/dep New One Bedroom Apartment Granite Counter Tops Washer/Dryer Hook up

Electric Heat

Water/Sewer/Garbage Included No pets, No smoking. Available end of November.

36735 Hwy 2 So., Libby

1 Bed – 1 Bath $650.00/mo $650/dep This rental property is newly remodeled and has an old western aesthetic. It could be a retail store, office, or studio apartment. It has a display window, highway 2 frontage, and a front porch for the BBQ. It is ground level and handicap friendly. You can roll right in. There are nice Cabinet Mountain views and a fenced side yard with room for a garden that gets all day sun. It is only a few blocks away from Cherry Creek to soak your toes and has good, cold well water.

No smoking, Pets upon approval. Available Now.

$35.00 application fee per adult, can be paid by cash, check, or money order. If you cannot make it to the office in person, our mailing address is 317 California Ave. Libby, MT 59923. Applications will not be processed without application fee payment. Check out our website for more available properties. Libbyproperties.com or call

293-7559 .

For Sale:

Outdoorsman Winter Clothes Sale! New & Good Condition items: Cabela’s, Pendelton, Woolrich Hunting camo, winter camo Sizes waist 34-40; Length 30-32 Large in jackets Swiss army pants & German army wool Reasonable offers only

Call 291-2154 Brian

In Search Of:

Achievements INC. looking for a exceptional candidate for a group home lead position, this management position is FT, starting salary is $16 a hour. Please apply at 104 Mineral Ave. Libby Mont. Or call 406-293-8848

K211AA, Libby,

Montana, has filed an application for license renewal with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). A copy of this application is available for public inspection at www.fcc.gov. It contains information concerning this station’s performance since March 22, 2013. Individuals who wish to advice the FCC of facts relating to our renewal application and to whether this station has operated in the public interest should file comments and petitions with the Commission by March 1, 2021. Further information concerning the commission’s broadcast licence renewal process may be obtained from the FCC, Washington D.C. 20554