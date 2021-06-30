COMMUNITY CLASSIFIEDS

Home Construction
Call construction, Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks, concrete, paint, drywall, tile,
all phases. 293-1033
Property Improvement Specialist
Fire-wise fuel reduction, road building, ATV trails, etc., all phase excavation work. 406-283-1296.
Chimneys + More
Professional service
affordable rates. Chimney sweeping. Offering
full-service inspection, cleaning, and repair of wood or pellet stoves and chimneys. 291-5389
Professional
Upholstery Services
Custom fitted outdoor,
RV, boat, and antique
furniture slip covers.
Call 293-5196
Outdoor Education
Tutor Available
Covid-19 safe-spacing,
Private lands road tours
Professional instruction
Animal tracking
Spring/Summer birding
Spring/Summer botany
Fun combinations of all with Forester-Biologist
For more info email:
b_baxter53@yahoo.com
or call 291-2154
Dog Grooming,
The Pooch Place
Great rates, 10-years of grooming experience,
26-years as a Veterinarian Technician.
We offer special rates for elderly on fixed income and/or people with
serious medical issues.
$10-Full Groom, $5-Baths, costs waived in certain circumstances.
Call today: 503-509-7182
Located at 30270 U.S. Hwy 2 Libby.
Electrician
Recently retired.
Looking for any electrical jobs you need done.
Call Mitch: 602-578-6871
Veterinarian
Westgate Animal Clinic
Dr. Fred Conkel
293-2300 or 295-1234
Dogs and Cats.
Cabin for Sale
1980 Viking, 6” walls, 2 bed, 2 bath, new hickory cabinets, stainless steel sink and appliances, central air conditioning, electric/wood heat, wood siding, metal roof, vinyl windows, front and back log porches, $38,000 OBO. Must be moved. 406-293-4616
House/Land for Sale
House & Land –
3 Spruce Court, Libby
4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, needs kitchen. $275,000
Call 293-2943, 5-9 p.m.
or e-mail:
AbAdvantage@ yahoo.com
Homes for Rent
Tungsten Holdings
Stop by 809 Mineral Ave. or email:
montana@tungstenholdings.com for rental application.
Call Tungsten Holdings
at 293-3714 for more
information.
For Rent
Bull Lake Rod & Gun
Club Pavilion
Water, electricity, private dock, bathroom facilities, perfect for weddings,
family gatherings and weekend get-a-ways.
Call Mark at 295-4994.
Town and Country
Property Management
All following properties:
$40.00 application fee per adult can be paid by cash, check, or money order.
If you cannot make it to
the office in person, our
mailing address is –
317 California Ave.
Libby, MT 59923
Applications will not
be processed without
application fee payment.
36457 Hwy 2 South, “B”
Libby – Studio avail. soon
$750/month, $750 dep
Full kitchen and bath.
All utilities included.
No smoking. Pets upon approval. Does not come furnished. Available
mid-July. 293-7559
Roommate Wanted
Seeking roommate.
Prefer elderly gentleman, but willing to consider any age/gender with
compatible personality. $350/month includes
utilities. $350 deposit. Also willing to relocate to become roommate
at alternate location.
334-0737.
For Sale
Barnett crossbow Ghost 410 w/scope and arrows. Like new, in carton. $400.
293-4958
For Sale
Ruger Precision, 6.5 Creedmoor with Vortex.
5 to 25 optics. $1,600.
334-4057.
For Sale
Attention Princess House Collectors: 18 adorable lead crystal animals from “Precious Pets” series. Keep as gift for yourself, give collection to someone special, or gift one at a time. Paid over $20 each, asking $90 for entire set, OBO. 295-9511.
For Sale
Be prepared for
rendezvous.
50 cal Kentucky rifle.
Purchased at Cabelas in South Dakota. Still in
original box. Paid $750. Asking $550. 295-9511
Public Notice
Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property or general information about
asbestoses call the
Asbestos Resource
Program, 406-291-5335.
Moving Sale
From A to Z, a little bit of everything. ‘96 Jeep Cherokee, 17 ft. Silver-Line 450 Mercury boat and trailer, ‘96 2-door Honda Civic. Call to inquire about specific items sought. 414 Montana Ave. 334-0737
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Bradley J. Jones
- Spencer Bradford
BULMAN JONES & COOK PLLC
P.O. Box 8202
Missoula, MT 59807-8202
Telephone: (406) 721-7744
staff@bulmanlaw.com
Attorneys for the Personal Representative
MONTANA NINETEENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
LINCOLN COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:
KENNETH BREITENSTEIN,
Decedent.
Cause No. DP-21-62
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Mandy Breitenstein has been appointed the Personal Representative
of the above-named
estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to pre
sent their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must be either mailed to Mandy Breitenstein, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, c/o Mandy Breitenstein, Bulman Jones & Cook PLLC, P.O. Box 8202, Missoula, Montana 59807-8202, or filed with the Clerk of the Montana Nineteenth Judicial District Court.
DATED this ____ day of June, 2021.
BULMAN JONES & COOK PLLC
By:
Bradley J. Jones
Attorney for the Personal Representative
Run Dates:
6/23/21, 6/30/21, 7/7/21