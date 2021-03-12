COMMUNITY NEWS & HAPPENINGS

Cabinet View Golf Youth League

Registration Now Open

Registration for the 2021 Cabinet View Golf Club Youth League is now open.

With teams of boys and girls, ages 7 to 15, the CVGC youth league provides a structured league environment for young golfers to compete and have fun.

Each CVGC youth league participant will receive team jerseys, a sleeve of golf balls, bag tags, range balls and free green fees.

In addition, there will be 4-6 regular season competitions, plus a minimum of 5 hours of coaching and

practice with PGA Professional, Jeff Dooley.

The program structure will be that of a fun team scramble format for players of every skill level. All participants will play in every competition.

Advanced skills are not required, but participants must have access to a set of golf clubs.

“If your child can drive, chip or putt… we have a role for them on our team!” shared CVGC in their recent league announcement.

Deadline to register for this year’s league is Friday, May 7. The six-week practice and lesson dates begin May 25. Season match dates begin June 2.

To register your kids, please email Jeff at libbypro@gmail.com. Please include full name of participant, birthday, shirt size and parent or guardian contact information.

Registration fees can be mailed to: CVGC, P.O. Box 1562, Libby, Mont., 59923. Make checks payable to Cabinet View Golf Club. Cost of the league is $150.

Town Pump seeks record raffle sales for Special Olympics of Montana

Town Pump, a 15-year sponsor of the annual MTN Chevy Raffle to benefit Special Olympics Montana, will be striving for new heights in ticket sales this year.

Town Pump hopes to sell 40,000 tickets at its businesses in February and March to raise $200,000 for Special Olympics, an especially vital goal because the COVID crisis will limit sales efforts by Special Olympic athletes and volunteers who are high-risk and remain isolated.

Town Pump locations last year sold about 30,500 raffle tickets for a chance to win a Chevrolet pickup – over a third of the 87,000 total tickets sold. Athletes and volunteers sold another 46,000 tickets last year.

“Though the challenge is enormous, we’re confident Montanans will

respond and support the Special Olympics cause,” said Bill McGladdery,

director of corporate communications for Town Pump.

Grand prize for the annual raffle is a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado.

In addition, Town Pump is donating the following raffle prizes:

2nd place, $5,000 cash; 5th, 6th, and 7th place, a $1,000 Town Pump gift card.

Additional prizes include a $1,000 gift card to Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply, a $1,000 Scheels gift card, 4 tires (up to $750 value) at Tire-Rama, a $500 gift card to Bob Ward’s Sports & Outdoors, and five vouchers worth 1 pizza per month for 1 year at Montana

Pizza Hut locations.

$5 raffle tickets are on sale through March 31 at all Town Pump business locations.

Raffle tickets are also available at www.somt.org/raffle and can be purchased with cash, check, or debit cards. (no credit cards)

The 2021 raffle runs through May 14 with the drawing May 15.

Spring Clean-Up

at Libby Tennis Courts

On Sunday, March 7,

members of the U Serve Libby organization were joined by LHS tennis players Ivy Pierce and Laneigha Zeiler (above) ,

& Michael Hollingsworth (below) to spruce up the grounds at their local courts. In just over an hour’s time, all walkways and courts were cleared of pine needles and excess debris while weeds which had begun to take hold in out-skirting flower beds were pulled in anticipation of the tennis and pickleball

seasons excitedly within sight for all who claim the courts as their summertime

home-away-from-home.

Photos Courtesy of

U Serve Libby

LCSO welcomes new Animal Control officer

Please welcome our new Animal Control Deputy, Andrew Smith,” read the caption as the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office announced the installment of Smith this past week. Photo courtesy of LCSO

Local Volunteer Praises Team for Distribution Efforts

“These incredible people have stepped up in such a huge way for this community. They have taught me so much about team work!” shared Bri Hilyer from the frontlines of the Libby Food Box distribution at the Assembly of God Church in Libby this past Thursday. “Thank you to everyone who comes through the line with a positive word and smile. It means more to us than anything to see your appreciation of this program at work