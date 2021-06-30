LOCAL NEWS

CPMC’s senior life solutions hires a new provider

Cabinet Peaks Medical Centers Senior Life Solutions is pleased to welcome Elaine Maggi, LCSW, to the team. She will be the Clinical Program Therapist for Senior Life Solutions which is an intensive outpatient group counseling program. It is designed to meet the unique needs of older adults over the age of 65 struggling with depression and anxiety often related to aging.

Elaine is Troy, MT native. She completed her undergraduate education at University of Montana with a Bachelor of Social Work with a focus on in Gerontology. Elaine continued her education at Walla Walla University where she received her master’s degree in social work.

Initially, Elaine began her career in long term care health and wellness which allowed her to pursue hospice care. Hospice care led her to her interest and focus in mental health. “I am excited to have the opportunity to work close to home doing what I love,” stated Elaine.

Riley Black, Senior Life Solutions manager, is thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Elaine. “We are thrilled to have Elaine join our team. Her unique passion for older adult therapy and care will be extraordinary to watch as she serves our patients and community”

Maggi has 2 adult children and currently resides with her Rottie, Huck. In her spare time, she enjoys gardening and life on the river.

Submitted by Paula Collins

The Cabinet View Ladies Invitational Golf Results

Submitted by Nancy Hull

The Cabinet View Ladies Invitational was held August 17, with 9 guests from Mirror Lake Golf Course, 7 guests from Village Greens Golf Course and Anna Guthrie returned from Sioux Falls, SD.

The group enjoyed lunch at the Clubhouse following the round with awards and raffle prizes.

Special thanks to Jerad Dill and crew for setting up 3 holes mini golf; Spence Bocks, Steve Lefever & Ron Hull for help with guest arrival; Rosauers for the Dinner for 2 raffle basket; Robin Swimley for the donation for centerpieces; and CVGC Ladies for all their help putting this together.

Regular League play resumes August 24, at 9 a.m. All women golfers are welcome to participate.

Kootenai Valley Quilt Guild Quilt Show Entry Deadline Nears, Aug. 31

Submitted by Kootenai Valley Quilt Guild

The Kootenai Valley Quilt Guild is reminding all quilters that the entry registration deadline is Wed. August 31.

If you would like to display your quilt, please contact The Quilt Cottage, at 907 Mineral Ave, Libby or 406-293-5999 or email: kvqglibby@gmail.com and request a registration form. A membership is not required.

Fencing Volunteer Day, September 2

Submitted by Ashley South

Come join in on September 2, for some barbed wire fence pulling on Vital Ground Foundation’s Broadie Habitat Preserve Fencing Volunteer Day

We will be rolling up old wire and removing posts to open up the landscape to allow for increased wildlife connectivity.

Plan to meet outside Yaak tavern at 9 a.m., and caravan to the property from there. Bring a pair of work gloves, lunch, and water. There will be snacks, and additional liquids to get you through as well. Plan for 3-5 hours of work.

RSVP if you are interested to katie@yaakvalley.org, or call the office at 406-295-9736.