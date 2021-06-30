Local Youthful Entrepreneurs

August 31, 2022

By Moira Blazi

It seems to be a popular sentiment now-a-days among the “ older” generations , that todays youth are spoiled and unmotivated. Between video games and social media, combined with the high cost of living, more extreme and uncertain weather, and a general overload of all kinds of information, youth often don’t appear to have the same “work ethic” as previous generations. But, when we take a closer look, it is not hard to see that this is really not true.

At our own local farmers market, there are some inspiring and creative youthful entrepreneurs working hard and making change. As Market Manager Jule Mason put it. “These kids care.”

Making cotton candy takes a little practice, and a lot more work than you may realize. according to eleven year-old Cody Katzer. On market day, he, and his brothers Waylon (9) and Cash (7) wake up early to make the floss, which is the flavored sugar for the cotton candy machine. They also prepare the lemonade and flavored syrups. It is important to them to be ready to fully serve their customers at the market. While Mom does help some, the boys really run the booth themselves, nine year old Waylon helps pour drinks and serve customers while Cody works the spinning sugar cotton candy machine “ It’s a skill,” he told the Montanian ,”and It’s not SUPER unhealthy, only the same amount of sugar as small candy bar” he added with a grin. Cody and his little brothers were inspired by their cousins who had a cotton candy booth at a fair in the Spokane Valley, so they set up a booth at last year’s ignite the nights, and were hooked. Cody receives and tracks the booths revenue, and after paying back Mom for supplies, and sharing with his brothers, he puts the proceeds into his own checking account. Why do all this work? “ I’m saving to buy a fishing boat” , Katzer said.

A short stroll down the market from Katzers Kotton Candy, is Foxfishe farms and BOBA Bubble tea, both thriving market vendors partially run by young folks.

Kootenai Valley Quilt Guild announces the 2022 Quilter of the Year

Submitted by Paula Darko-Hensler

Kootenai Valley Quilt Guild has the privilege of announcing their 2022 Quilter of the Year. Each year the KVQG selects a member based on their contributions to the organization. That honor this year goes to Pam Haas.

Pam’s journey to this honor started in junior high school. Her “fabulous” home economics teacher started them with the simple projects of shorts and aprons. She then moved on to more difficult projects and while in high school she began sewing for others to earn a little extra money. After marriage and having children, she began sewing their clothes, prom dresses and their wedding dresses. Ever the volunteer she made play costumes and even a quilt for the play Honk Jr. Seeking to expand her skills she enrolled in an Heirloom Sewing class and started making christening gowns for many that would be passed from generation to generation.

How did she become a quilter? When her daughter was in high school, she took a quilt class and brought her lone star quilt home to work on it telling her mom, who tried to help that it was to be made ¼” seams. Any sewer knows that 5/8” seams are standard and she thought her quilt teacher was “crazy”. A quilt book was brought home from school and Pam read it cover to cover. Her love of quilting started, and that” crazy “teacher is now her friend. That teacher has shared many quilting skills with her.

Being a member of KVQG has given Pam the opportunity to learn and share with others. Pam has worked with the Kid’s Camp that KVQG has each year for the past 11 years. She enjoys working with kids including her own grandkids and they enjoy making projects with grandma.

In conclusion, that daughter who brought her quilt home for help has inspired a passion that Pam shares with others by turning beautiful fabric into stunning quilts. Those quilts will be on display at the upcoming KVQG show to be held on September 9th and 10th, 2022 at the Memorial Center, where she is the featured quilter. Many other beautiful creations will be on display and we invite all to come and see the handiwork of the many talented quilters in our area.

Tech Upgrades at the Library

Submitted by

Alyssa Ramirez,

Library Director

Lincoln County Library is pleased to announce several upgrades and updates to technology offerings. First, Ethan Hoff, Technology Specialist, will be hosting tech classes on topics identified in the Technology Services Community Survey. “Keeping Your Computer Up to Date” will be offered August 30 (Libby), September 1 (Eureka), September 6 (Libby), and September 8 (Troy). “Safe Browsing and Privacy” will be offered September 13 (Libby), September 15 (Eureka), September 20 (Libby), and September 22 (Troy). All classes begin at 11am. More class offerings to come.

Following the classes, Ethan will also host “Ask a Tech” hours from noon to 2pm. This will be a time to ask Ethan any questions about technology and get one-on-one help with your personal devices.

Along with the technology classes, Lincoln County Library has purchased new tech for the public to experience and explore. A full-sized 3D printer is available at the Libby Branch and a mini 3D printer will travel between the Troy and Eureka Branches. The public is welcome to create and print their own designs after an introductory session with Ethan. A virtual reality headset will be available to the public beginning in September. Due to the space requirements of this technology, it will only be offered at the Libby Branch. Stop by the library and check out our new machines!

For more information regarding technology, please contact Alyssa Ramirez, Library Director, at 406-293-2778 or aramirez@lincolncountylibraries.com.