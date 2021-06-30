Sunrise & Sunset Times
|August 31
|6:57 a.m.
|8:27 p.m.
|September 1
|6:58 a.m.
|8:25 p.m.
|September 2
|7:00 a.m.
|8:23 p.m.
|September 3
|7:01 a.m.
|8:21 p.m.
|September 4
|7:02 a.m.
|8:19 p.m.
|September 5
|7:04 a.m.
|8:17 p.m.
|September 6
|7:05 a.m.
|8:15 p.m.
Simon’s Weekly Weather
Issued Sunday August 28, 2022 – 7:55 P.M. MDT
Wednesday & Thursday
Aug. 31, Sep. 1
Dry and unseasonably hot with record to near record high temperatures. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except near 70 in thermal belts on slopes and hillsides with mid 60s around 5000 feet. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s with near 80 around 5000 feet.
Friday Sep. 2
Dry and locally breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except upper 60s in thermal belts on slopes and hillsides with near 60 around 5000 feet. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s with upper 70s around 5000 feet.
Saturday & Sunday Sep. 3, 4
Dry, locally breezy to windy and a little cooler. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s except near 60 in thermal belts on slopes and hillsides with mid 50s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s with near 70 around 5000 feet.
For the most up to date information visit www.simonsweather.org or
find Simon on Facebook.
Book of the Week
“Foul Lady Fortune” By Chloe Gong
Four years ago, Rosalind Lang was brought back from the brink of death, but the strange experiment that saved her also stopped her from sleeping and aging – and allows her to heal from any wound. In short, Rosalind cannot die. Now, desperate for redemption from her traitorous past, she uses her abilities as an assassin for her country.
Movie of the Week
Pinocchio
The live action retelling of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to
become a real boy.
Montana Gas Price Update
As of Monday, August 22—
Montana gas prices have fallen by 2.4 cents in the past week, averaging $4.19/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 615 stations in Montana. Gas prices in Montana are 42.0 cents lower than a month ago and stand $0.89/g higher than a year ago.
Courtesy of GasBuddy.com
Recipe of the Week – Baked Cauliflower Bites
Ingredients:
1 (10.5 oz) can cream of mushroom soup
1/2 TSP. onion powder
1/2 TSP. dry mustard
1 head cauliflower, cut into florets
1/4 C. finely shredded swiss cheese
1/4 C. finely shredded parmesan cheese
1/4 C. bread crumbs
Directions:
1.) Heat oven to 400 F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper
2.) Stir the soup, onion powder, dry mustard in large bowl. Add cauliflower, toss to coat. Place cauliflower on baking sheet. Stir cheeses and bread crumbs in medium bowl. Sprinkle over cauliflower.
3.) Bake for 25 min.
New Positions Available:
Cashier/Barista
Class A Truck Driver for Magnetite Haul/$21-$25/M-F 10 hr days
Paraprofessional LES/$13.21/Full Time
Clerk Receptionist or Bookkeeper/$15-$30/Full Time M-F 8-5
Property Valuations Specialist 2
General Application
Medical Surgical/Acute Care
Quality Control Manager
Justice Court Clerk/$16.18/FT
LMH School Admin Secretary/$14.79/Full Time
Real Estate Sales/Management/$15-$30/FT
Senior Quality Control Manager
Food Service Worker-PRN
Future Physician/Mid Level
Sales Floor Associate
LPN-Hospice/Home Health-PRN
Road Department Operator/$22.63/Full Time
Occupational Therapist
Cardiopulmonary Assistant
Despatcher/Driver/$11.50/M-TH 8-2
Child Protection Specialist
Obtain a generic Employment Application by contacting Job Service Libby -417 Mineral Avenue, Ste 4 LibbyJSC@mt.gov. Submit completed applications to Job Service Libby using any of the above methods.
Word of the Week
PHOSPHENES
Pronunciation: faa-sfeenz
Part of Speech: Noun
Meaning: The colors or “stars” that you see when you rub your eyes.