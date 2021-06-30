Sunrise & Sunset Times

August 31 6:57 a.m. 8:27 p.m. September 1 6:58 a.m. 8:25 p.m. September 2 7:00 a.m. 8:23 p.m. September 3 7:01 a.m. 8:21 p.m. September 4 7:02 a.m. 8:19 p.m. September 5 7:04 a.m. 8:17 p.m. September 6 7:05 a.m. 8:15 p.m.

Simon’s Weekly Weather

Issued Sunday August 28, 2022 – 7:55 P.M. MDT



Wednesday & Thursday

Aug. 31, Sep. 1

Dry and unseasonably hot with record to near record high temperatures. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except near 70 in thermal belts on slopes and hillsides with mid 60s around 5000 feet. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s with near 80 around 5000 feet.

Friday Sep. 2

Dry and locally breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except upper 60s in thermal belts on slopes and hillsides with near 60 around 5000 feet. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s with upper 70s around 5000 feet.

Saturday & Sunday Sep. 3, 4

Dry, locally breezy to windy and a little cooler. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s except near 60 in thermal belts on slopes and hillsides with mid 50s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s with near 70 around 5000 feet.

Book of the Week

“Foul Lady Fortune” By Chloe Gong

Four years ago, Rosalind Lang was brought back from the brink of death, but the strange experiment that saved her also stopped her from sleeping and aging – and allows her to heal from any wound. In short, Rosalind cannot die. Now, desperate for redemption from her traitorous past, she uses her abilities as an assassin for her country.

Movie of the Week

Pinocchio

The live action retelling of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to

become a real boy.

Montana Gas Price Update

As of Monday, August 22—

Montana gas prices have fallen by 2.4 cents in the past week, averaging $4.19/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 615 stations in Montana. Gas prices in Montana are 42.0 cents lower than a month ago and stand $0.89/g higher than a year ago.

Recipe of the Week – Baked Cauliflower Bites

Ingredients:

1 (10.5 oz) can cream of mushroom soup

1/2 TSP. onion powder

1/2 TSP. dry mustard

1 head cauliflower, cut into florets

1/4 C. finely shredded swiss cheese

1/4 C. finely shredded parmesan cheese

1/4 C. bread crumbs

Directions:

1.) Heat oven to 400 F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper

2.) Stir the soup, onion powder, dry mustard in large bowl. Add cauliflower, toss to coat. Place cauliflower on baking sheet. Stir cheeses and bread crumbs in medium bowl. Sprinkle over cauliflower.

3.) Bake for 25 min.

New Positions Available:

Cashier/Barista

Class A Truck Driver for Magnetite Haul/$21-$25/M-F 10 hr days

Paraprofessional LES/$13.21/Full Time

Clerk Receptionist or Bookkeeper/$15-$30/Full Time M-F 8-5

Property Valuations Specialist 2

General Application

Medical Surgical/Acute Care

Quality Control Manager

Justice Court Clerk/$16.18/FT

LMH School Admin Secretary/$14.79/Full Time

Real Estate Sales/Management/$15-$30/FT

Senior Quality Control Manager

Food Service Worker-PRN

Future Physician/Mid Level

Sales Floor Associate

LPN-Hospice/Home Health-PRN

Road Department Operator/$22.63/Full Time

Occupational Therapist

Cardiopulmonary Assistant

Despatcher/Driver/$11.50/M-TH 8-2

Child Protection Specialist

Obtain a generic Employment Application by contacting Job Service Libby -417 Mineral Avenue, Ste 4 LibbyJSC@mt.gov. Submit completed applications to Job Service Libby using any of the above methods.

Word of the Week

PHOSPHENES

Pronunciation: faa-sfeenz

Part of Speech: Noun

Meaning: The colors or “stars” that you see when you rub your eyes.