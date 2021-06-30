BUSINESS NEWS

Local Youthful Entrepreneurs

Alongside her mom’s display at Foxfishe, 12 year old Sammy Evans proudly displays her collection of handmade , Rice filled neck and hand warmers, and colorful hot pads. Her sister Allison and brother mike make very popular rice krispy treats , beaded and braided bracelets, and yummy lollypops. “The neck warmers/coolers were Allison’s idea”, Sammy explained. These three home-schooled siblings buy their own supplies, do the sewing, beading, baking and creating. They love to see their friends and earn their own money.

A couple of booths down is the BOBA Bubbletea trailer where 15 year old Mercedes and 13 year old Elena Haugen run the shop alongside their mom, Clarissa. “ Basically , Elena and I do everything except ordering stock, we are invested in this business financially.” Mercedes Haugen told the Montanian. Although helping with the business was her mom’s idea, Haugen says she sees this opportunity as a steppingstone to having a business of her own someday.

Libby Farmers market, and other festivals, and fairs around the area are truly places youthful, and no-so-youthful entrepreneurs of all kinds can contribute productively to our community. Supporting them strengthens us all. A visit to the market and these hard-working kids is sure to help restore your faith in the future. The market in libby is Thursdays 3:00- 6:30 through October.

By Moira Blazi, The Montanian

“A Textile Preservation Workshop”

Bebee Room, located in the museum, Libby, Montana

Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Reservations and payment of supplies are necessary.

Submitted by Laurie Mari

On June 25 a very successful Textile Preservation Workshop was conducted at the Heritage Museum. Attendees were able to correctly and safely store family heirlooms. The cream-colored velvet wedding gown and silk slip worn by Hester Blanch Brinton on June 1, 1912 for her marriage to William Fredrick Kienitz was used as an example for correct storage and preservation techniques. Susan Neils Kadlec, the donor of her grandmother’s wedding gown was in attendance. The museum is offering the same Textile Preservation Workshop again on Saturday, September 17 at 10:30 a.m.

If you have a family keepsake such as a uniform, christening gown, bridal gown, flag, small quilt, a coverlet, or any other family textile that you would like to preserve for the future, this is the workshop for you. M. Lynn Barnes, Ph. D., a dress historian, has been volunteering at The Heritage Museum, working with its historic dress collection for the last two years. Dr. Barnes will be your workshop guide as you learn the correct storage techniques for your heirloom textiles. At the close of the workshop your textile will be correctly and safely stored for future generations.

Your fee includes an acid free storage box appropriate for your textile, acid-free tissue paper, a pair of conservator’s cotton gloves, and instruction and guidance by Dr. Barnes. The estimated prices for the preservation kits range from $45 to $109. The size of your textile determines the size of your storage box. These prices include the shipping cost, but are estimates only. Once the museum learns the number of boxes that are needed, it will determine the actual shipping costs and apply any discounts. Preservation supplies are not inexpensive, so the museum chooses to pass along any discounts it may receive to you. You will be notified of the actual cost including discounts, before you commit to the workshop. Because of current shipping delays your payment must be made by September 2, 2022. Please call (406-293-7521) or email (heritagemuseum@frontier.com) the museum for your reservation.

Tender Lovin’ Quilters of Troy

announce the presentation of the “Story Quilt Project”

September 9th and 10th at 1-3 PM, at the Little Theater in Troy

Submitted by Tammy Anderson

Tender Lovin’ Quilters of Troy are happy to announce the presentation of the “Story Quilt Project”. This program is free to the public and will be presented on September 9th and 10th at 1-3 PM, at the Little Theater.

Jean Wakely is a public speaker, storyteller, author and curator of the Story Quilt Project. Her mother’s award winning quilts contain collections of stories based on autobiographical and historical events. She travels the country sharing her quilts and quilt stories that inspire audiences to laugh and cry. Her programs are interactive and fun, and family friendly.

Her programs have many different themes and the Troy quilt guild have chosen two presentations for your enjoyment. Iron Trails West which tells of how James J Hill settled the northwest Hi-Line with his Great Northern Railroad from St Paul through Glacier National Park and beyond. Women of the Plains is another story which tells of how the Native Blackfeet Women mitigated harsh plains of northern Montana in order to sustain family and kinship. It gives an inside look into the matriarchal society of the women of the plains in the 1800s.

The Tender Lovin’ Quilters are a group of quilters from Troy dedicated to contributing to the knowledge of quilting, techniques, patterns, history, and quilt making. We strive to sponsor and support quilting activities, to encourage quilt making and collecting, and to promote the appreciation and knowledge of quilts. As a non-profit organization, we raise money to provide quilts to fire victims, charity organizations, and community heroes. We expand our community’s quilting knowledge through classes, fellowship, speakers, and hands-on learning.