OBITUARIES

Bonnie Jean Marriott, 90, of Libby

Bonnie Jean Marriott was born to Glenn and Helen Weida on February 8, 1931 in Everett, WA.

She joined her parents and her 10-year-old sister, Bethel. Her birth coincided with Shirley Temple’s career as a child star; like Shirley she was born with an amazing voice and a talent for entertaining. Her mom had her sing frequently at women’s lunches and church functions. Along with her vocal gifts, she was an accomplished flautist. Her flute and piccolo were among her treasures. Throughout her life, she sang and played in numerous choirs and orchestras.

She loved all animals, anything that walked, crawled or slithered was deserving of her devotion. Her pets’ names always started with the letter B. Consequently, as she got older and names were only given once, they became more unique. Monikers ranged from Brian, Baron and Buffy to Bacitracin and Blackberry. The love of her life was Barkley Jay, a small chihuahua who preceded her in death.

Bonnie raised two children, Bernie and Bonita Duncan. She travelled to numerous places with her first husband, Bernard as an Air Force wife.

Due to her frequent moves, she never met a box that wasn’t of value. She settled in Marysville, WA, later remarrying Bill Marriott. They loved ball room dancing, the Everett Senior Center, church, camping, Colombo reruns, and Turner Classic movies.

Following Bill’s death in October of 2002, she moved with her daughter, Bonita to eastern Washington and ultimately, Libby, MT.

Bonnie lived the final three years of her life at Libby Care Center. The nurse’s aides, nurses, dietary, and cleaning staff were angels on two legs. Her final move was to return to God the Father on August 20, 2022.

Among her descendants are Bernie Duncan and his beloved wife Tammy, Bonita Duncan and husband Dale Gronberg, adult grandchildren and adult great grandchildren.

Although not related, she counted Cindy Rose among her children. Her cherished cats, Brinkley (Black Cat) and Butterscotch (Orange Beast) now live in Libby with three beloved dogs.

If Mom should meet St. Francis of Assisi, they can discuss their love of all things winged, scaled or furry.

Randolph William White Jr. (Randy Junior), 40, of Libby

Sadly Randy White Jr. Remains were found July 24, 2022 in Yaak Montana and is believed to have gained his angel wings May/June 2022.

Randy was born September 2, 1981 to Randolaph William white Sr. and Stephanie Oliveria and was raised by his grandparents Jack and Margie White in Kelso Washington.

Randy grew up playing soccer and baseball. He was an avid outdoors men and absolutely loved being out in the woods. Randy spent many summer in Libby MT eventually moving to Libby in his late teens and logging with his dad. If they were not logging they were fighting forest fires. In 2004 Randy moved back to Washington starting his own family in 2008. His boys were his pride and joy. Randy started teaching them the way of the woods since they were born. In 2020 Randy told family he was being pulled back to Montana and his heart belonged in Libby. Early 2020 Randy moved back to libby spending his last time on earth doing what he loved. Hiking, camping, picking berries and mushrooms and being one with nature. Randy was our real life mountain man who dreamed of living off gride. Randy was full of life, polite, loving, overprotective and caring. Family was everything to Randy.

Randy is survived by his 3 sons Malikie, Brody and Tyberius step daughter Sole, Grandmother Margie White, Mother Stephanie Oliveria. His sibling Nicki Cress, Christina and Albie Vanleishout, Ashly and Nick Kestie, Raven White, Sabrina and Robert Gamez, Katrina White, Dwayne White, Shannon Welch, Derek and Kendra Welch, Tori Welch, Anthony, Ciera, Arianna, Damara Christensen, Baylee White and Danika White. Lots of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Randy was greeted at heaven’s gate by his father Randy White Sr., Step father Patrick Oliveria, granddad Jack White, Uncle Rocky and Great Grandma Josephine.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Terry Allen Holthaus, 74, of Libby

Heaven gained a True American and a genuine “Libby Logger” on August 04, 2022 at 1:12 a.m.

Our loving father, husband, grandfather, brother, father-in-law, uncle, and dear friend, Terry Allen Holthaus, 74, passed away peacefully at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center with family by his side.

Terry was born February 08, 1948 in Waratah, Newcastle, New South Wales (NSW), Australia to Betty Mary Frances Littlejohn of Mayfield, Newcastle, NSW, Australia and Merle Edwin Holthaus of Earlville, Iowa. Terry came to the United States by boat with his parents in 1948 when he was just a few months old.

He became a Naturalized U.S. Citizen on December 20, 1955. Terry graduated from Edgewood-Colesburg High School, Edgewood, IA in 1966.

After graduating high school, he was an Assistant Park Ranger at the Backbone State Park in Dundee, Iowa from 1966 to 1967 followed by being a Weight Master for L.A. Light Construction in Manchester, Iowa from 1967 to 1968 where he weighed and documented tonnage delivered to Iowa State Highway construction projects throughout the State of Iowa.

Later that year, Terry worked for the U.S. Forest Service as a Recreation Aid where he gave tours, collected exotic plants, as well as fire suppression and campsite maintenance at the Gila National Forest (Wilderness Ranger District) in Silver City, NM.

Terry later attended North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City, IA where he was pursuing a major with a minor in Botany and Zoology respectively, but enlisted in the U.S. Navy later that year in 1968. After his initial four year enlistment, Terry attended North Idaho College in Coeur D’ Alene, ID obtaining an Associates in Applied Science in Forestry Technology and Engineering and was elected in Who’s Who in American Junior Colleges in 1974:

This was the time where he met “His Bride” Connie (Johnson). They married on August 24, 1974 in Kellogg, Idaho. Terry and Connie moved to Libby, MT shortly after where they built their life and raised a family.

They had two children: Allen Merle Holthaus and Jennie Johnson Holthaus. Terry Holthaus worked in various private, state, local, and federal occupations throughout his life including: U.S. Forest Service (Idaho Panhandle National Forest, Magee Ranger Station, Coeur D’ Alene, Idaho) from May to October 1973 as a Forest Technician; St. Regis Paper Company, Libby, MT, from May 1974 to April 1983 as a Forest Technician, Saw Crew Boss, Road Construction Forman, Green End Plywood Foreman, and then a Logging Superintendent; Champion International Company, Libby, MT, from April 1985 to February 1988 as a Contract Logging and Procurement Administrator. Louisiana-Pacific Corp., Moyie Springs, ID, February 1988 to May 1995 as a Logging and Procurement Forester; State of Montana – Department of National Resources and Conservation, Trust Land Management Division from November 1995 to January 1996 as a Forester (Slash Inspector); Noble Excavating, Inc. from June 1995 to August 1995 as a Road Construction Foreman; Crismore Logging, Libby, MT, from May 1996 to November 1998 as a Heavy Equipment Operator and Truck Driver; Marcor Remediation Inc., Libby, MT from 1998 to 1999 as a Heavy Equipment Operator; Owens Ventures, Libby, MT, from June 1999 to June 2001 as a Chip Truck and Dump Driver; Watkins & Shepard Trucking, Missoula, MT, June 2001 to January 2005, as a Long-Haul Truck Driver; Genesis Inc. Revett Minerals Inc., Troy, MT, from January 2005 to September 2007 as a Class 4 Miner.

Terry served his country in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Navy Reserve from October 28, 1968 to April 01, 1995. Terry enlisted in the U.S. Navy at Naval Recruiting Office in Dubuque, IA.

He entered recruit training at San Diego, CA on October 29, 1968 and completed machinist mate engineering “A” school at Great Lakes, IL on May 16, 1969. His sea duty assignments include USS Mauna Kea (AE-22) from June 1969 through May 1971, completing two tours of combat support in the Republic of South Vietnam, and served aboard the USS Kilauea (AE-26) from May 1971 through September 1972, completing one tour of combat support in Vietnam.

He separated from active duty on September 28, 1972. Terry enlisted in the U.S. Naval Reserve Support Det 13- 7M, Spokane, WA on July 1, 1973. He transferred to SUBASE Det. 822, Pearl Harbor, HI March 7, 1977.

He was a Plank Owner and served in various capacities of maintenance and administrative support to the Submarine Repair Facility at Pearl Harbor, HI; USS Proteus (AS-19), USS Enterprise (CVN-65), USS Lynde McCormick (DDG-8) and the USS Belleau Wood (LHA-3). He held various leadership roles, from Machinery Division Officer, acting Executive Officer, and SUBASE Command Senior Chief. Terry retired as a Senior Chief Machinist Mate (E8) at Naval and Marine Corps Reserve Readiness Center Spokane, Washington April 01, 1995.

His military awards and accommodations include the Meritorious Unit Citation, Navy Good Conduct Medal, Naval Reserve Meritorious Service Medal (4th award), National Defense Service Medal (2nd award), Vietnam Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal (2nd award), Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal (3rd award), and Marksman M-16-A1 Rifle (2nd award).

Terry loved to fish. He spent endless hours at Lake Koocanusa, Bull Lake, McGregor Lake, Lake Pend Oreille, ID and several other fishing locations around Libby, North Idaho, and Canada. Terry was active in the annual Lake Koocanusa Fishing Derby for decades and was well known for helping fellow fisherman and campers that needed his “expertise” with their boats or camping equipment.

Terry also enjoyed hunting, photography, camping, and his annual trips to Hawaii during his time in the U.S. Navy Reserve. He took pride in plowing his neighbors’ driveways with his four-wheeler along Idaho Avenue during the winter seasons.

He was an active member of various organizations within the Libby community. He was a past member and former Exalted Ruler of Libby Elks Lodge #2231. He was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 1548 and a life member of the American Legion, Post 97 where he served as a member of the Post’s Honor Guard: Terry took part in over dozens of local military burial services as a member of the Post’s Honor Guard. Also, he placed countless American flags on veteran gravesites in the Libby cemetery on every major holiday.

Another pastime Terry enjoyed over the past several years was being a licensed Amateur Ham Radio Operator with the call sign “N7TZZ” and he was a member of the of the Lincoln County Montana Amateur Radio Group (LCARG).

He will be missed very much throughout the amateur radio community. Terry is preceded in death by his wife of 46 years Connie Holthaus, his son Allen, mother Betty Davis, father Merle Holthaus and step-father Richard Davis. After his wife’s passing, Terry’s daughter, son-in-law, and two granddaughters moved back to Libby to be there for him Terry is survived by his daughter Jennie Johnson Holthaus and her husband Gus Feliciano Jr., his granddaughters Madeline and Maryallen Feliciano of Libby, MT, his brother Burton Davis (Teri Davis), sister Peggy Hinzman and nephew Jeff Hinzman (Melinda Morong) all of Iowa.

Terry is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Terry loved his family, friends, and his community very much. He will be greatly missed by many who knew and loved him. His family will hold a funeral and military service later in the year.