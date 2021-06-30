JAIL ROSTER

Inmate Offense Roster

Monday, August 22

All charges are misdemeanors unless specified as a felony. This list of inmates reflects solely those detained on the date listed above and does not reflect those who have since been arrested or released.

Alyea, John C.

Charged with all other offenses. LCDC.

Buford, Jason D.

Charged with simple assault, kidnapping/abduction, and forcible fondling. LCJC.

Chase, Michael A.

Charged with driving under the influence.

Craig, Michelle L.

Charged with two counts all other offenses.

Erickson, Brenton K.

Charged with felony all other offenses. LCDC.

Glaese, Joshua M.

Charged with simple assault and felony aggravated assault.

Grafmueller, Juergen R.

Charged with felony all other offenses. LCJC.

Hammers, Amanda J.

Charged with felony aggravated assault and intimidation. LCJC.

Hansen, Luke D

Charged with felony all other larceny.

Heil, Joseph D.

Charged with two counts all other offenses and felony intimidation. LCJC.

Keith, Miranda J.

Charged with drug/narcotic violations, three counts all other offenses, and drug equipment violations. LCJC.

Macy, Isaac W.

Charge not classified.

McCully, Cole D.

Charged with drug/narcotic violations, felony all other offenses, and three counts all other offenses. LCJC.

Orr, Johnathan W.

Charged with felony all other offenses. LCJC.

Pefferman, Travis W.

Charged with all other offenses.

Plantiko, Travis C.

Charged with intimidation and felony aggravated assault.

Powell, Anthony W.

Charged with felony all other offenses.

Purkhiser, Walter J.

Charged with intimidation and all other offenses. LCJC.

Schneider, Justin J.

Charged with felony aggravated assault, simple assault, all other offenses, and disorderly conduct. LCJC.

Seaman, Garry D.

Charged with two counts felony murder and non-negligent manslaughter. LCJC.

Simeone, Michael C.

Charged with all other offenses. LCJC.

Wolf, Colin C.

Charged with felony burglary/breaking and entering. LCJC.