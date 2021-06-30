JAIL ROSTER & MONTANA NEWS

Inmate Offense Roster

Monday, Jan. 10

All charges are misdemeanors unless

specified as a felony. This list of inmates

reflects solely those detained on the date listed above and does not reflect those who have since been arrested or released.

Assance, Tristan K.

Charged with felony assault with a weapon, destruction of a communication device. Lincoln County District Court.

Barrows, Craig A

Charged with felony drug/narcotic violations. Lincoln County Justice Court.

Bryant, Donald C.

Charged with felony aggravated assault and two counts of simple assault. Lincoln County Justice Court.

Dionne, Pernell A.

Charged with felony impersonating a public servant. Lincoln County Justice Court.

Eatwell, Robert C.

Charged with all other offenses.

Eby, Jason R.

Charged with felony criminal endangerment, felony drug violations, felony all other offences, negligent endangerment, obstructing a peace officer, disorderly conduct, possession of dangerous drugs, and 10 counts of traffic offense. Lincoln County Justice Court; OOC/TCC.

Ellis, John K.

Charged with felony solicitation, felony assault with a weapon, felony sexual assault, felony incest. Lincoln County Justice Court.

Fettig, Jason M.

Charged with felony all other offenses, felony driving under the influence, and 3 counts of traffic offence.

Fletcher, Justen

Charged with all other offenses, three counts traffic offense, and liquor law violation.

Garberg, Jason W.

Charged with felony all other offenses.

Handeland, Jeffrey K., Jr.

Charged with felony criminal endangerment, two counts traffic offense. Lincoln County Justice Court.

Hansen, Luke D

Felony all other larceny.

James, Johnathan

Charge not classified, all other offenses. Lincoln County Justice Court, OOC.

Legan, Jon Q.

Charged with felony all other offenses.

Leichty, Jared A.

Charged with felony possession with intent to sell. Lincoln County Justice Court.

Munguia, Fernando

Charged with felony possession with intent to sell.

Peterson, Jonathan J.

Charged with felony intimidation, felony simple assault, simple assault, all other offenses, and disorderly conduct. LCJC.

Rebo, Dylan M.

Charged with felony failure to register sexual or violent offender registry, felony all other offenses, resisting arrest, and obstructing a peace officer. OOC

Scott, Peggy S.

Charged with all other offenses, traffic offense, and DUI alcohol or drugs. Lincoln County District Court.

Steele, Karyl R.

Charge not classified. Lincoln County Justice Court.

Steiger, Angela J.

Charged with felony all other offenses and all other larceny. TCC.

Thompson, Timothy W. JR.

Charged with two counts of simple assault.

Volkenand, Jacob L.

Charged with destruction/damage/vandalism, trespass of real property, and traffic offense. Lincoln County Justice Court.

Webb, Sean T.

Charged with felony burglary/ breaking and entering, all other larceny. Lincoln County Justice Court.

Weber, Tylin J.

Charged with felony theft, all others. Lincoln County District Court.

Wilhelmsen, Jerad P.

Charged with felony drug/narcotic violations, drug equipment violations, all other offenses, three counts traffic offenses. Lincoln County Justice Court.

Wilkes, Tyler J.

Charged with felony drug/narcotic violation, drug equipment violations, all other offenses, and 3 counts of traffic offense. Lincoln County Justice Court.

Congratulations to

Montana’s newest officer

Submitted by

Montana National Guard Public Affairs Office

Second Lt. AnnaLiesa Fauth was commissioned at a ceremony held in the auditorium of the Helena Armed Forces Reserve Center, Fort Harrison, Montana, January 5. Maj. Kevin M. Dighans, former commander of the Montana National Guard Officer Candidate School, administered the oath of office, her rank was pinned by 2nd Lt. Terrence K. Tolson, and her first salute was presented by Sgt. Kaitlin Lantis. Sgt 1st Class Erin Tummel narrated the ceremony. Fauth graduated from the Montana Army National Guard Officer Candidate School, Class 64, in August 2021. She earned four of the six awards presented to the class; the Army Physical Fitness Award, presented to the candidate withthe highest average score on the fitness tests, the A.J. Christensen Trophy, a peer award presented to the candidate who contributed the most support and assistance to the graduating class, the Academic Award, presented to the candidate with the highest overall academic average, and the Erickson Trophy, presented to the distinguished honorgraduate.