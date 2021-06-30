Jail Roster

Inmate Offense Roster

Monday, Jan. 24

All charges are misdemeanors unless

specified as a felony. This list of inmates

reflects solely those detained on the date listed above and does not reflect those who have since been arrested or released.

Assance, Tristan K.

Charged with felony assault with a weapon, destruction of a communication device. Lincoln County District Court.

Barrows, Craig A

Charged with felony drug/narcotic violations. Lincoln County Justice Court.

Brown, Anthony S.

Charged with felony all other offenses. LCJC.

Blanton, Terry R.

Charge not classified.

Bryant, Donald C.

Charged with felony aggravated assault and two counts of simple assault. Lincoln County Justice Court.

Crame, Trista S.

Charged with felony all other offenses and felony drug/narcotic violations.

Currier, Tommy L.

Charged with all other offenses. LCDC.

Dionne, Pernell A.

Charged with felony impersonating a public servant. Lincoln County Justice Court.

Eby, Jason R.

Charged with felony criminal endangerment, felony drug violations, felony all other offences, negligent endangerment, obstructing a peace officer, disorderly conduct, possession of dangerous drugs, and 10 counts of traffic offense. Lincoln County Justice Court; OOC/TCC.

Ellis, John K.

Charged with felony solicitation, felony assault with a weapon, felony sexual assault, felony incest. Lincoln County Justice Court.

Fettig, Jason M.

Charged with felony all other offenses, felony driving under the influence, and 3 counts of traffic offence.

Fletcher, Justen

Charged with all other offenses, three counts traffic offense, and liquor law violation.

Handeland, Jeffrey K., Jr.

Charged with felony criminal endangerment, two counts traffic offense. Lincoln County Justice Court.

Hansen, Luke D

Felony all other larceny.

Hartman, William C.

Charged with not classified and disorderly conduct. LCJC.

James, Johnathan

Charge not classified, all other offenses. Lincoln County Justice Court, OOC.

Legan, Jon Q.

Charged with felony all other offenses.

Leichty, Jared A.

Charged with felony possession with intent to sell. Lincoln County Justice Court.

McDonald, Harley D.

Charged with felony all other offenses and all other offenses.

Munguia, Fernando

Charged with felony possession with intent to sell.

Peterson, Jonathan J.

Charged with felony intimidation, felony simple assault, simple assault, all other offenses, and disorderly conduct. LCJC.

Purkhiser, Walter J.

Charged with intimidation.

Scott, Peggy S.

Charged with all other offenses, traffic offense, and DUI alcohol or drugs. Lincoln County District Court.

Sistok, Robert A.

Charged with felony all other offenses. LCJC.

Steele, Karyl R.

Charge not classified. Lincoln County Justice Court.

Steiger, Angela J.

Charged with felony all other offenses and all other larceny. TCC.

Viereck, Richard H.

Charge not classified.

Volkenand, Jacob L.

Charged with destruction/damage/vandalism, trespass of real property, and traffic offense. Lincoln County Justice Court.

Webb, Sean T.

Charged with felony burglary/ breaking and entering, all other larceny. Lincoln County Justice Court.

Weber, Tylin J.

Charged with felony theft, all others. Lincoln County District Court.

Daines Honors MT Vietnam Veteran

Submitted by

Rachel Dumke

On January 28, Senator Daines presented Vietnam veteran and legendary Wolfhound John Quintrell with a tribute that he submitted to the official Congressional Record.

Daines honored John’s lifetime of service to his country and to his fellow Wolfhounds across the nation in front other veterans and High School students who handcrafted a personalized knife for John last year.

John and his fellow Vietnam veteran Russ also surprised Senator Daines by making him an honorary member of the Wolfhounds!

The Wolfhounds are brave men that served in the 2/27 Wolfhounds C co 2nd platoon and ALL the men who served in Charlie Company during 1965- 1971. Our platoon was rich with heroes, and men willing to give their all. We honor our brothers that gave the ultimate sacrifice of their lives and we are ever grateful for everyone’s service. Many died, even more were wounded and we never left anyone behind.