JAIL ROSTER

All charges are misdemeanors unless specifically listed as a felony. Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts. Transferred prisoners are listed as released because they were released by Lincoln County.

As of November 23, 2020

Allen, Kenneth Dale, 61; arrested on Sept. 24, 2020. Charged with felony revoke-bail or bond and two counts of disorderly conduct. LCDC/Probation. $5,000. Alyea, Alisha Nicole Borrows, 35; arrested on Sept. 25, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence, felony possession of dangerous drugs and felony probation violation. Adult Probation. $15,000. Released on Nov. 16, 2020. Basham, Benjamin Jay, 33; arrested on Aug. 10, 2020. Charged with felony parenting interference and felony aggravated assault. Lincoln County. $100,000. Benefield, Duane Michel, 32; arrested on Oct. 29, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. Lincoln County. $25,000. Bittick, Bruce Eugene, 42; arrested on Nov. 10, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation. Adult Probation. Released on Nov. 20, 2020. Boyer, Emily Sue, 40; arrested on Nov. 20, 2020. Charged with failure to ID, no valid driver’s license, operating a vehicle without insurance, and DUI (refusal). Libby City Court. Released on Nov. 20, 2020. Byrd, John Travis, 43; arrested on Nov. 17, 2020. Charged with civil contempt. District Court. Released on Nov. 20, 2020. Elliot, Neal James, 43; arrested on Oct. 26, 2020. Charged with DUI drugs or alcohol. Commitment. Scheduled to be released on Nov. 24, 2020. Ferguson, William James, 48; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent. DOC. Higganbotham, Michael Jeffrey, 62; arrested on Oct. 30, 2020. Charged with violation of protection order and two counts of revocation of sentence. Lincoln County. $27,000. Husband, Sharon K, 33; arrested on Nov. 10, 2020. Charged with partner family member assault – minor injury/physical contact. Libby City Court. $10,000. Released on Nov. 19, 2020. Jordan, Kristopher Lee, 41; arrested on Nov. 21, 2020. Charged with suspended driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. Jorgensen, Ernest Lloyd, 59; arrested on Nov. 12, 2020. Charged with revocation of sentence, felony DUI drugs or alcohol, two counts of contempt judicial proceeding. Libby Justice Court. $30,000. Kirkwood, Kevin Roy, 61; arrested on Sept. 19, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lincoln County. Lockman, Lilly Shantel, 27; arrested on Nov. 18, 2020. Charged with criminal trespass to property. Libby City Court. $185. Released on Nov. 18, 2020. McDonald, Nathaniel Ryan, 35; arrested on Sept. 17, 2020. Charged with felony stalking. Lincoln County. $300,000. McMillan, Savanah Violet, 23; arrested on Nov. 19, 2020. Charged with felony assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $10,000. Morris, Jacob Franklin, 33; arrested on Nov. 7, 2019. Charged with two felony counts of assault with a weapon. DOC. Olney, Rebecca R, 55; arrested on Apr. 19, 2020. Charged with felony assault of a peace officer-aggravated injury and felony custodial interference. LCDC/LCJC. $35,000. Orsborn, Ray Elmer, 63; arrested on Nov. 20, 2020. Charged with felony hold/commit for outside agency. DOC. Palafox, Domingo Jose, 30; arrested on June 22, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony tampering with witnesses and felony aggravated animal cruelty. Lincoln County. $250,000. Powell, Levi Jessie, 40; arrested on June 13, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony intimidation, two counts of privacy in communication, and two counts of partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension. Libby City Court. $60,000. Steiger, Sarah Ellenann, 39; arrested on Sept. 25, 2020. Charged with revocation of sentence, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and felony probation violation. Adult Probation. $30,000. Sterling, Johnny D, 61; arrested on Oct. 18, 2020. Charged with felony assault with a weapon, disorderly conduct, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, open container in vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI (refusal), and partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension. Lincoln County. $75,000. Switzer, Juan Juarez JR, 62; arrested on Nov. 19, 2020. Charged with DUI drugs or alcohol. Commit LCJC. Scheduled to be released on Jan. 8, 2021. Truman, Kelly Oliver, 56; arrested on Sept. 28, 2020. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County.

Wednesday, November 11

10:38 a.m. Female calling to report a stolen vehicle, said that her father let a neighbor borrow it over a year ago and now the neighbor refuses to give it back.

Thursday, November 12

12:52 p.m. Report of an unknown man in a vehicle coming to property, walking across pasture with a chain saw.

Friday, November 13

1:27 a.m. Caller reporting that is sounds like people are having sex under their trailer.

9:58 a.m. Caller reporting mother had and unwelcome male at her residence yesterday, was concerned because male asked if a drone had been seen flying around as it had been stalking him. Caller believes it was mental heath or drug related.

12:06 p.m. Caller reporting a truck was vandalized after being dropped off at a local auto shop for mechanical services.

2:07 p.m. Caller reporting the theft of a riding lawnmower that was stolen sometime between September and now.

Saturday, November 14

3:40 p.m. Caller reporting that while he was hunting his vehicle was broken into and his firearm was taken.

Tuesday, November 17

10:43 a.m. Female caller saying she believes her propane tank has been tampered with.

6:53 p.m. 911 caller reporting that an SUV just ran through his yard almost hitting a tree.

Wednesday, November 18

10:31 a.m. Caller reported the theft of his truck tarps.

7:29 p.m. Caller reporting they just saw a mountain lion cross highway 2 and go between a local tire store and a local hotel

This Week in History

December 2

1763: The first synagogue in what would become the United States opened in Newport, Rhode Island.

1775: The USS Alfred became the first ship to fly the Grand Union Flag (the precursor to the Stars and Stripes), hoisted by Capt. John Paul Jones (1747-1792).

December 3

1818: Illinois becomes the 21st U.S. state.

1898: The Duquesne Country and Athletic Club defeated an all-star collection of early football players 16-0, in what is considered to be the first all-star game in professional American football.

December 4

1674: Father Jacques Marquette founded a mission on the shore of Lake Michigan to minister to the Illiniwek Indians. (The mission grew.)

1867: Minnesota farmer Oliver Kelley founded the Order of the Patrons of Husbandry (known today as the Grange).

December 5

1492: Christopher Columbus (1450-1506) became the first European in recorded history to set foot on the island of Hispaniola (now Haiti and the Dominican Republic).

1766: James Christie (1730-1803), founder of now-world famous Christie’s Auction House, held his first auction, in London, England.

December 6

1865: The 13th Amendment to the United States Constitution was ratified, banning slavery.

1877: The first edition of the Washington Post was published.

December 7

1732: The Royal Opera House opened in London.

1776: Gilbert du Motier, Marquis de Lafayette (born 1757) entered the American military as a major general to fight against the British.

1989: Born this day: actors Nicholas Hoult (Clash of the Titans, Jack the Giant Slayer), and Caleb Landry Jones (No Country for Old Men, The Social Network)

December 8

1660: Margaret Hughes (1630-1719) became the first woman to appear on an English public stage, in the role of Desdemona in a production of Shakespeare’s play Othello.

1854: Pope Pius IX (1792-1878) proclaimed the Immaculate Conception, which says that the Virgin Mary was conceived free of original sin.

December 9

1793: New York City’s first daily newspaper, the American Minerva, was established by Noah Webster (1758-1843).

1851: The first YMCA in North America was established in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Puzzles will continue in next weeks paper.

Sorry for any

inconveniences.