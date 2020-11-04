JAIL ROSTER

All charges are misdemeanors unless specifically listed as a felony. Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts. Transferred prisoners are listed as released because they were released by Lincoln County.

As of November 30, 2020

Allen, Kenneth Dale, 61; arrested on Sept. 24, 2020. Charged with felony revoke-bail or bond and two counts of disorderly conduct. LCDC/Probation. $5,000. Basham, Benjamin Jay, 33; arrested on Aug. 10, 2020. Charged with felony parenting interference and felony aggravated assault. Lincoln County. $100,000. Benefield, Duane Michel, 32; arrested on Oct. 29, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. Lincoln County. $25,000. Drury, Charles Andrew, 32; arrested on Nov. 25, 2020. Charged with felony probation violation. Adult Probation. $20,000. Elliot, Neal James, 43; arrested on Oct. 26, 2020. Charged with DUI drugs or alcohol. Commitment. Released on Nov. 24, 2020. Ferguson, William James, 48; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent. DOC. Higganbotham, Michael Jeffrey, 62; arrested on Oct. 30, 2020. Charged with violation of protection order and two counts of revocation of sentence. Lincoln County. $27,000. Jordan, Kristopher Lee, 41; arrested on Nov. 21, 2020. Charged with suspended driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. $20,000. Jorgensen, Ernest Lloyd, 59; arrested on Nov. 12, 2020. Charged with revocation of sentence, felony DUI drugs or alcohol, two counts of contempt judicial proceeding. Libby Justice Court. $30,000. Kirkwood, Kevin Roy, 61; arrested on Sept. 19, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lincoln County. McDonald, Nathaniel Ryan, 35; arrested on Sept. 17, 2020. Charged with felony stalking. Lincoln County. $300,000. McMillan, Savanah Violet, 23; arrested on Nov. 19, 2020. Charged with felony assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $10,000. Released on Nov. 24, 2020. Morris, Jacob Franklin, 33; arrested on Nov. 7, 2019. Charged with two felony counts of assault with a weapon. DOC. Olney, Rebecca R, 55; arrested on Apr. 19, 2020. Charged with felony assault of a peace officer-aggravated injury and felony custodial interference. LCDC/LCJC. $35,000. Orsborn, Ray Elmer, 63; arrested on Nov. 20, 2020. Charged with felony hold/commit for outside agency. DOC. Palafox, Domingo Jose, 30; arrested on June 22, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony tampering with witnesses and felony aggravated animal cruelty. Lincoln County. $250,000. Pilson, Ronald Dwayne JR, 31; arrested on Nov. 27, 2020. Charged with criminal mischief, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, simple assault, and felony assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. Powell, Levi Jessie, 40; arrested on June 13, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony intimidation, two counts of privacy in communication, and two counts of partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension. Libby City Court. $60,000. Steiger, Sarah Ellenann, 39; arrested on Sept. 25, 2020. Charged with revocation of sentence, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and felony probation violation. Adult Probation. $30,000. Released on Nov. 23, 2020. Sterling, Johnny D, 61; arrested on Oct. 18, 2020. Charged with felony assault with a weapon, disorderly conduct, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, open container in vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI (refusal), and partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension. Lincoln County. $75,000. Switzer, Juan Juarez JR, 62; arrested on Nov. 19, 2020. Charged with DUI drugs or alcohol. Commit LCJC. Scheduled to be released on Jan. 8, 2021. Truman, Kelly Oliver, 56; arrested on Sept. 28, 2020. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County. Watts, Christopher Orin, 39; arrested on Nov. 26, 2020. Charged with partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension. Libby City Court. $10,000.

Friday, November 20

9:20 a.m. Caller reporting finding drug related items at his workplace.

3:52 p.m. Caller requesting an officer because his wife has her female lover there and he does not feel he should have to leave or accommodate their choices.

6:47 p.m. Caller reporting the theft of gas siphoned from vehicle.

9:27 p.m. Caller reporting that it sounds like they may have someone in the ceiling area of the store and they can hear a female talking.

Wednesday, November 25

11:39 a.m. Caller reporting their boyfriend’s drug use.

4:20 p.m. Caller reporting a found package in the roadway.

Thursday, November 26

10:53 a.m. Caller reporting an injured owl.

Friday, November 27

11:33 a.m. Caller reporting the theft of a wallet at a local casino.

2:19 p.m. Caller reporting harassing messages from unknown female regarding payment owed to neighbor for services. Female threatening to come to caller’s residence to discuss.

10:52 p.m. Caller reporting individuals inside an abandoned house and that it is an ongoing issue.