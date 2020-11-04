JAIL ROSTER

All charges are misdemeanors unless specifically listed as a felony. Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts. Transferred prisoners are listed as released because they were released by Lincoln County.

As of December 21, 2020

Allyn, David Glenn, 63; arrested on Dec. 16, 2020. Charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. $50,000. Ballard, Wallace Lee, 52; arrested on Dec. 16, 2020. Charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. $50,000. Released on Dec. 18, 2020. Basham, Benjamin Jay, 33; arrested on Aug. 10, 2020. Charged with felony parenting interference and felony aggravated assault. Lincoln County. $100,000. Benefield, Duane Michel, 32; arrested on Oct. 29, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. DOC. Carr, Cameron Lee, 30; arrested on Dec. 1, 2020. Charged with possession of burglary tools, theft, all others, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and felony parole violation. LCJC/Adult Probation. Covey, Jared Paul, 40; arrested on Dec. 1, 2020. Charged with felony probation violation. Commitment. Scheduled to be released on Dec. 28, 2020. Davis, Brad Todd, 37; arrested on Dec. 18, 2020. Charged with reckless driving, negligent endangerment, improper passing, careless driving, and speeding/basic. Troy City Court. Released on Dec. 18, 2020. Drury, Charles Andrew, 32; arrested on Nov. 25, 2020. Charged with felony probation violation. Adult Probation. $30,000. Ferguson, William James, 48; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent. DOC. Grotjohn, Patrick Earl, 59; arrested on Dec. 1, 2020. Charged with hold/commit for outside agency. Adult Probation. Released on Dec. 15, 2020. Jordan, Kristopher Lee, 41; arrested on Nov. 21, 2020. Charged with suspended driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. $20,000. Jorgensen, Ernest Lloyd, 59; arrested on Nov. 12, 2020. Charged with revocation of sentence, felony DUI drugs or alcohol, two counts of contempt judicial proceeding. Libby Justice Court. $30,000. Kirkwood, Kevin Roy, 61; arrested on Sept. 19, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lincoln County. McCormick, Christopher Leigh, 53; arrested on Dec. 5, 2020. Charged with aggravated DUI, felony revocation of sentence, and felony probation violation. Adult Probation. $60,000. McDonald, Nathaniel Ryan, 35; arrested on Sept. 17, 2020. Charged with felony stalking. Lincoln County. $300,000. Miller, Stephen Douglas, 67; arrested on Dec. 1, 2020. Charged with sexual assault and partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension. Libby City Court. $20,000. Morris, Jacob Franklin, 33; arrested on Nov. 7, 2019. Charged with two felony counts of assault with a weapon. DOC. Olney, Rebecca R, 55; arrested on Apr. 19, 2020. Charged with felony assault of a peace officer-aggravated injury and felony custodial interference. LCDC/LCJC. $35,000. Palafox, Domingo Jose, 30; arrested on June 22, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony tampering with witnesses and felony aggravated animal cruelty. Lincoln County. $250,000. Powell, Levi Jessie, 40; arrested on June 13, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony intimidation, two counts of privacy in communication, and two counts of partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension. Libby City Court. $60,000. Ritchie, Jennifer Cree Herrin, 47; arrested on Dec. 16, 2020. Charged with suspended driver’s license and expired registration. Book and Release. Released on Dec. 16, 2020. Rounsville, Dustin James, 43; arrested on Dec. 9, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. Lincoln County. $50,000. Sauls, Jacob Orion, 24; arrested on Dec. 9, 2020. Charged with felony failure to register as offender and felony assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. Shoemaker, Tyson Laurence, 31; arrested on Dec. 17, 2020. Charged with felony failure to appear. LCDC. $35,000. Simeone, Michael Christopher, 55; arrested on Dec. 15, 2020. Charged with DUI drugs or alcohol. Troy City Court. Scheduled to be released on Dec. 21, 2020. Sterling, Johnny D, 61; arrested on Oct. 18, 2020. Charged with felony assault with a weapon, disorderly conduct, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, open container in vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI (refusal), and partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension. Lincoln County. $75,000. Sullivan, Grady Harold, 44; arrested on Dec. 2, 2020. Charged with two felony counts of theft, all others. Lincoln County. $75,000. Sullivan, Nicole Marie, 44; arrested on Dec. 16, 2020. Charged with false alarm to safety agency. Troy City Court. Released on Dec. 16, 2020. Switzer, Juan Juarez JR, 62; arrested on Nov. 19, 2020. Charged with DUI drugs or alcohol. Commit LCJC. Scheduled to be released on Jan. 8, 2021. Truman, Kelly Oliver, 56; arrested on Sept. 28, 2020. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County. Varnum, Seth Philip, 42; arrested on Dec. 20, 2020. Charged with DUI (refusal), felony criminal endangerment, and felony assault with a weapon. Lincoln County.

