JAIL ROSTER

Inmate Offense Roster

Monday, Apr. 11

All charges are

misdemeanors unless specified as a felony. This list of inmates

reflects solely those

detained on the date listed above and does not reflect those who have since been arrested or released.

Assance, Tristan K.

Charged with felony assault with a weapon, destruction of a communication device. Lincoln County District Court.

Beers, George A.

Charged with intimidation and driving under the influence. Lincoln County Justice Court.

Benefield, Kelsi L.

Charged with felony all other offenses. LCJC.



Bryant, Donald C.

Charged with felony aggravated assault and two counts of simple assault. LCJC.

Burdett, Brandon A.

Charged with three counts all other offenses. LCJC.

Carlson, Keith A.

Charged with felony intimidation. LCJC.

Crame, Trista S.

Charged with felony all other offenses and felony drug/narcotic violations.

Currier, Tommy L.

Charged with felony all other offenses. LCDC.

Dionne, Pernell A.

Charged with felony impersonating a public servant. Lincoln County Justice Court.

Eatwell, Robert C.

Charged with felony drug/narcotic violations and all other offenses. LCJC.

Ellis, John K.

Charged with felony solicitation, felony assault with a weapon, felony sexual assault, felony incest. Lincoln County Justice Court.

Gordon, Dominic R.

Charged with felony all other offenses. LCDC.

Graves, Darrell G.

Charged with felony all other offenses and two counts all other offenses.

Hansen, Luke D

Felony all other larceny.

Harris, Mark S.

Charged with two counts all other offenses. LCDC. LCJC.

Hartman, William C.

Charged with felony burglary/breaking and entering, felony all other larceny, felony all other offenses, two counts simple assault, destruction/damage/vandalism, and trespass of real property. LCDC. LCJC.

Hartsock, Adam G.

Charged with felony aggravated assault and destruction/damage/vandalism. LCJC.

Holmgren-Franklin, Alana B.

Charged with drug/narcotic violations and all other offenses.

Jeffcock, Joshua D.

Charged with simple assault and all other offenses. LCJC.

Macy, Isaac W.

Charged with felony drug/narcotic violations, felony all other offenses, and drug equipment violations. LCJC.

Owens, Gerald R JR.

Charged with intimidation. LCJC.

Peterson, Jonathan J.

Charged with felony intimidation, felony simple assault, simple assault, all other offenses, and disorderly conduct. LCJC.

Purkhiser, Walter J.

Charged with felony partner family member assault and all other offenses. LCJC.

Scott, Peggy S.

Charged with all other offenses, traffic offense, and DUI alcohol or drugs. Lincoln County District Court.

Vopat, Tyler T.

Charged with driving under the influence. LCDC.

Weber, Tylin J.

Charged with felony theft, all others. Lincoln County District Court.

Williams, Johnathon D.

Charged with simple assault. LCJC.