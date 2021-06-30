COMMUNITY BULLETIN

Home Construction

Call Construction,

Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks,

concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033

Property

Improvement

Specialist

Fire-wise fuel reduction, road building, ATV trails, etc. All phase excavation work. 406-283-1296.

Professional Upholstery Services

Custom fitted outdoor,

RV, boat, and antique

furniture slip covers.

Call 293-5196

Electrician

Recently retired. Looking for any electrical jobs you

need done. Call Mitch:

602-578-6871

Veterinarian

Westgate Animal Clinic

Dr. Fred Conkel

293-2300 or 295-1234. Dogs and Cats.

Snow Plow Services:

8ft Plow, Drive Ways, Parking Areas and Road Ways. Veterans and Elderly Discounts. Call Ron at 406-438-6318. Libby Area Only.

Service Mover:

Moving? Highly experienced mover, call Will. 406-291-8755.

THE POOCH PLACE

30270 US Hwy 2

Libby Montana

503-509-7182

One on one attention for your 4 legged family member Very quiet- as stress free environment as possible 10 years grooming experience Veterinarian technician 26 years. Very flexible hours Call and I will accommodate!

Good rates /senior discounts for those on fixed incomes

15% off through New Year’s !

The Blue Bear

Located inside MJ’s

Fabulous Finds, at 408

Mineral Avenue in Libby.

Animal Hats $7 each.

Art Work. Bugs, tweety the dime a dart looney toons. Yarn 7 ounces $5 each. Freeze dried foods: vegetables, fruits, meats, sauces and cheese (fully sealed). DoTerra essential oils, shampoo, conditioner, facial supplies and hand cream, hand soap, vitamins, and protein powder. Call Ida for more info at 208-620-0170

For Rent: Commerce Way, Libby 2 UNITS

2 bedroom 1 bath apartments are conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood. This is new construction built-in 2021. Each apartment has its own personal carport. The apartment is equipped with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and tub/showers. These spacious 2 bedrooms provide ample storage and are a part of a 4-plex. Available May 1, This is a Lower Level Apartment. Water/Sewer and Garbage is included in rent. NO PET PROPERTY

*Please apply at 317 California Ave. Libby, MT or call 406-293-7559 or online at libbyrentals.com. $40.00 application fee per adult, can be paid by cash, check, or money order, or by card. If you cannot make it to the office in person, our mailing address is 317 California Ave. Libby, MT 59923. Applications will not be processed without application fee payment.

For Rent:

Three bedroom rental available. Has a well and septic. Updated energy package, means low heat cost! Fenced yard, pets considered, private with no neighbors. $1,100 plus deposit. Call 406-293-7424.

For Rent: 4 bedroom 2 bath rental on the river. Available June 1. $2000 a month plus deposit. No Pets, Must be approved by Property Management. For more information call or text 509-701-6730.

For Rent Bull Lake Rod & Gun Club Pavilion

Water, electricity, private dock, bathroom facilities, perfect for weddings,

family gatherings and weekend get-a-ways.

Call Mark at 295-4994.

Public Notice:

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property or general information about asbestoses call the Asbestos Resource Program, 406-291-5335.

Public Notice:

MONTANA WATER COURT NOTICE OF ENTRY OF INTERLOCUTORY DECREE AND NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY SAGE CREEK (BASIN 40G) ALL WATER USERS NEED TO READ THIS NOTICE The Montana Water Court has entered its Interlocutory Decree for Basin 40G and the Decree is now available for your review. The Decree and the forms are available at these locations: Montana Water Court: 1123 Research Drive Bozeman, MT 59718; 406-586-4364. Montana DNRC, Water Rights Adjudication Office: 910 Helena Avenue, Helena, MT 59620; 406-444-0560. Montana DNRC, Water Resources Regional Office: 210 Sixth Ave., Havre, MT 59501; 406-265-5516. Montana Water Court website: https://courts.mt.gov/Courts/Water/Notices-Info/. Montana DNRC website: http://dnrc.mt.gov/divisions/water/adjudication

OBJECTIONS All objections must be filed on the forms provided by the Water Court and must be received at the Water Court by September 19, 2022. Objections can be filed electronically at watercourt@mt.gov or sent to Montana Water Court, PO Box 1389, Bozeman, MT 59771. EXTENSIONS The Water Court may grant a request for an extension of the time for filing objections. A request for an extension must be received by the Water Court on or before September 19, 2022. If an extension is granted, it will apply to everyone. Any extension will be posted at the offices listed above and will be advertised once in this newspaper. RIGHT TO APPEAL If you do not participate in Water Court proceedings, your right to appeal an adverse decision is limited by Section 85-2-235, MCA. If changes were made to your abstract, you may challenge those changes by filing an objection. You may also address DNRC issue remarks by an objection. If there are changes and/or issue remarks on your abstract which are not resolved by an objection, these will be addressed and resolved by the Water Court. MEETINGS Informal public meeting will be held by telephone conference call on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 12:00 pm. To take part in the call, dial (406) 318-5487, at the prompt enter conference ID: 858 886 611#

Legal: Attorneys for Plaintiffs Janice & Joe Guercio MONTANA NINETEENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT LINCOLN COUNTY JANICE M. GUERCIO and JOE GUERCIO, Plaintiffs, Cause No.: DV-22-21 Hon. Matthew J. Cuffe v. ESTATE OF ROLIND E. WALLACE, MELISSA K. WEST a/k/a MELISSA WALLACE, AND JOHN DOES 1-10, Defendants. SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION THE STATE OF MONTANA SENDS GREETINGS TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT: MELISSA K. WEST a/ka MELISSA WALLACE YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to answer the Complaint in this action, which is filed in the office of the Clerk of this Court, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to file your answer and serve a copy thereof upon the Plaintiffs’ attorney within twenty-one (21) days after the service of this Summons, exclusive of the day of service; and in the case of your failure to appear or answer, judgment will be taken against you by default for the relief demanded in the Complaint. This action is brought for the purpose of obtaining a declaratory judgment of the Plaintiffs’ easement rights appurtenant to their adjacent real property, injunctive relief restraining the Defendants from interfering with Plaintiffs’ appurtenant easement rights, Summons for Publication Page 1 and damages for Defendants’ interference with Plaintiffs’ easement rights. The real property subject to this action with respect to the Defendants is located in Lincoln County, Montana, is commonly known as 435 Northwoods Road, Troy, Montana 59935, and is particularly described as follows: That portion of Tract 3 of Northwoods Tracts situated in H.E.S. #457, according to Plat #1798 thereof on file in the office of the Clerk and Recorder, Lincoln County, Montana, less and excepting that portion thereof described as follows: Starting at the northwest comer of Tract 3 and continuing thence along the north boundary of Tract 3 to a point 310 feet east of said comer, continuing thence in a southwesterly direction to a point along the south boundary of said Tract which is located 280 feet east of the southwest comer of said Tract; continuing thence in a westerly direction along the south boundary of said Tract to the southwest comer thereof, and continuing thence in a northerly direction along the west boundary of said Tract to the point of beginning. and All of Tract 4 of Northwoods Tracts, situated in H.E.S. #457, according to Plat #1798 thereof on file in the office of the Clerk and Recorder, Lincoln County, Montana. WITNESS my hand and the seal of said Court this 11 day of April 2022. Clerk of the District Court By TRICIA BROOKS Deputy Clerk.

Employment:

Caregivers for the Libby and Troy area. Apply in person at 417 Mineral Ave. Suite 5 in Libby for Cabinet Mountain Homecare.

Employment:

Please see page 2 for other employment openings.

Yard Sale:

Multi-party yard sale on Saturday April 23, starting at 9 a.m. ending at 3 p.m. Located at 74 Granite Street, Libby. Crates, garden pots, garden tools, golf clubs and bag, juicer, kitchen items, pickle ball set, children’s books, bedding and much more.