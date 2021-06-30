Dr. Brad Black’s Retirement Reception Invitation

Submitted by Tracy Mcnew

On Friday, May 13, the Center for Asbestos Related Disease (CARD) will host a reception in honor of Dr. Brad Black, and everyone is invited. Dr. Black retired from patient care in September of 2021, but due to COVID-19 precautions, a reception in his honor was postponed. At the event, CARD will provide light food and drinks, and have a microphone ready for anyone who would like to share a fun memory or express their appreciation. The event will be held from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. under the Fred Brown Pavilion at Riverfront Park. Tables and chairs will be available to sit, relax, and enjoy the company.

Dr. Black came to Libby as a Pediatrician in 1977. He later worked in the local emergency room, as Chief of Medical Staff at St John’s Lutheran Hospital, and as the Lincoln County Health Officer, the latter of which led to his involvement with CARD as Medical Director and CEO from its inception in 2003 until 2021. Dr. Black was recently honored with a career achievement award by the Montana Public Health Association for over 35 years of dedicated service to his community. Certainly not one to remain idle, Dr. Black remains with CARD as a part-time consultant and researcher. He wants everyone to know that he has been honored to serve this community, but at this time he enjoys spending more time with his family while continuing to be involved in research that will hopefully someday identify an effective treatment.

Having lived here for so long serving the community, Dr. Black knows most of our patients and their families personally. His expertise and compassion for those suffering from the effects of asbestos-related disease (ARD) have touched the lives of so many in Libby and the surrounding area. His dogged advocacy for research to better understand ARD due to Libby amphibole asbestos may one day lead to new medical breakthroughs that will improve the lives of those suffering from this disease.

Even with Dr. Black’s departure from clinic care, CARD remains staffed with experienced, caring providers who stand ready to serve you, providing screening, specialized care, and consultation for ARD. Please call us at (406) 293-9274 to make an appointment.

Dr. Brad Black receiving a Career Achievement Award from the Montana Public Health Association.

Courtesy of Tracy Mcnew

Hungry Hunter Saloon on Yaak River Road Grand Opening May 30

By Katie McCahan

Get ready for the grand opening of the Hungry Hunter Saloon on Memorial Day, May 30. This fine new establishment is located inside the Yaak River Lodge at 27744 Yaak River Road. The lodge is a mini resort, offering quality lodging upon reservation at their website yaaklodge.com. Canoes, kayaks, float tubes and rafts are available for rent, as it is located right on the beautiful Yaak River.

John Runkle, the owner of the up and coming restaurant says, “it’s the premier place to stay, eat, and drink in the Yaak.” The atmosphere will be a bit of a “higher scale” than Runkle’s previous setting at the Dirty Shame. The menu hosts a wide variety of choices including tasty burgers, steak and potatoes, and philly cheese steak sandwiches. When asked what his favorite menu item was, Runkle promptly recommended the Hungry Hunter Burger, which is more than a pound of meat, stacked high with a fried egg, and a mound of fries on the side.

Upcoming events include the Crawdad Festival, an end of the season brew fest for all, which will be held on Labor Day. So mark your calendars for this Memorial Day, if you’re looking for a delicious meal, a nice drink, or just a good time, come on over to the Hungry Hunter Saloon!

Granite Peaks Gardens Now Open for the Season

By McKenzie Williams

On Saturday April 23, Granite Peak Gardens opened their doors for the season. They are now open Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Owned by Alexis and James Marozzo they opened their doors for the first time last spring.

Alexis told The Montanian, “My husband was born and raised in Libby and moved to the Bozeman area for a few years. He and I met 4 years ago in Bozeman when I was a traveling therapist. He’s sweet talked me into moving to this gorgeous town and becoming part of the community.”

James is a licensed plumber and has been working on new projects in the area, and Alexis recently resigned her position as the director of rehab at Libby Care Center but still continues to do part-time work as needed.

“James and I love being part of this community and offering services and products that help provide beauty and put food on the table!” said Alexis.

Although Alexis has not always had a green thumb, she is now absolutely loving being a plant person.

“This will be my second year and my husband previously had a garden shop and is wonderful at growing flowers and vegetables.” said Alexis.

Granite Peak Garden offers an array of items including; flower baskets, flowers annuals/perennials, bedding plants, veggie & herb starts, fruit trees and fun gifts can be found in the gift shop.

When asked if they have made any changes for the new season Marozzo replied with, “Lower prices so that we can make gardening more affordable for those that are just learning and for the experienced.”

In addition the garden is excited for some different vendors than last year with a variety of different products that will come-out at different times throughout the season.

Stay tuned as Granite Peaks Gardens will be hosting a Mother’s Day event with multiple vendors coming in to sell unique items On May 7.

In addition they will be planning events throughout the year. “We will be doing Oktoberfest with winners awarded to cornhole champions and best brew that will be taken place the first weekend of October, the 1st, where there will be stations for children to paint pumpkins, carve pumpkins and play games centered or around children activities. We still will continue to plan events centered around engaging all age groups for events coming up over the next year.”

The Marozzo’s ended with this, “We love meeting everybody in town when they come in to talk about their gardens! Looking forward to meeting friendly faces from last year and new faces in the community!”

Granite Peak Gardens is located at 184 Bowkers Street in Libby. They can be reached at 206-235-6325 or find them on Facebook.