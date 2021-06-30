Sunrise & Sunset Times

April 27 6:27 a.m. 8:52 p.m. April 28 6:25 a.m. 8:53 p.m. April 29 6:23 a.m. 8:55 p.m. April 30 6:22 a.m. 8:56 p.m. May 1 6:20 a.m. 8:58 p.m. May 2 6:18 a.m. 8:59 p.m. May 3 6:17 a.m. 9:00 p.m.

Book of the Week

“All That It Takes” By Nicole Deese

When the ever-cautious Val Locklier finally agrees to a cross-country move with her nine year old son to take a job with her best friend, Molly, everything she had planned for the future unravels within the first week.

Book of the week courtesy of goodreads.com

Movie of the Week

Apollo 10 1/2 A Space Age Childhood

A man narrates stories of his life as a 10 year old boy in 1969 Houston, weaving tales of nostalgia with a fantastical account of a journey to the moon.

Movie of the week courtesy of moviefone.com

Montana Gas Price Update

As of Monday, April 18 —

Montana gas prices have risen by 6.1 cents in the past week, averaging $4.07/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 615 stations in Montana. Gas prices in Montana are 8.1 cents higher than a month ago and stand $1.30/g higher than a year ago.

Courtesy of GasBuddy.com

Recipe of the Week – Roasted Balsamic Asparagus & Cherry Tomatoes

Ingredients:

3 C. asparagus spears, trimmed

1 1/2 C. cherry tomatoes, halved

2 TBSP olive oil

1 TBSP balsamic vinegar

1/3 C. feta cheese, crumbled

Directions:

1.) Heat oven to 400 degrees F. Put the asparagus and cherry tomatoes on a baking sheet. Drizzle over the olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Season, then toss everything together. Bake for 15 minutes or until the asparagus is cooked through. Serve topped with the feta.

Casino Floor Runner

Casino Bookkeeper

Emergency Room RN/FT & PRN positions avail.

Probation Parole Officer

Servers/$9.20/up to 35 hrs/wk

Dialysis Licensed Practical Nurse

Office Assistant/Customer Service Rep/$15/M-F

8 am- 5 pm

Accounting Clerk/Office Manager/$20.66/40 hrs week/48 wks per year

Dialysis Patient Care Technician

Variable Shift RN/FT

Certified Nurses Aid/FT

Groundskeeper

IS Technician

Mechanic/$15-$23/FT

Seasonal City Service Worker – Troy/$12/FT seasonal Monday-Friday

General Application

Obtain a generic Employment Application

by contacting Job Service Libby

417 Mineral Avenue, Ste 4

LibbyJSC@mt.gov. Submit completed

applications to Job Service Libby

using any of the above methods.

Word of the Week

PLONK



Pronunciation: pl-onk

Part of Speech: Noun

Meaning: inferior or cheap wine.