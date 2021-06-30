Sunrise & Sunset Times
|April 27
|6:27 a.m.
|8:52 p.m.
|April 28
|6:25 a.m.
|8:53 p.m.
|April 29
|6:23 a.m.
|8:55 p.m.
|April 30
|6:22 a.m.
|8:56 p.m.
|May 1
|6:20 a.m.
|8:58 p.m.
|May 2
|6:18 a.m.
|8:59 p.m.
|May 3
|6:17 a.m.
|9:00 p.m.
Book of the Week
“All That It Takes” By Nicole Deese
When the ever-cautious Val Locklier finally agrees to a cross-country move with her nine year old son to take a job with her best friend, Molly, everything she had planned for the future unravels within the first week.
Book of the week courtesy of goodreads.com
Movie of the Week
Apollo 10 1/2 A Space Age Childhood
A man narrates stories of his life as a 10 year old boy in 1969 Houston, weaving tales of nostalgia with a fantastical account of a journey to the moon.
Movie of the week courtesy of moviefone.com
Montana Gas Price Update
As of Monday, April 18 —
Montana gas prices have risen by 6.1 cents in the past week, averaging $4.07/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 615 stations in Montana. Gas prices in Montana are 8.1 cents higher than a month ago and stand $1.30/g higher than a year ago.
Courtesy of GasBuddy.com
Recipe of the Week – Roasted Balsamic Asparagus & Cherry Tomatoes
Ingredients:
3 C. asparagus spears, trimmed
1 1/2 C. cherry tomatoes, halved
2 TBSP olive oil
1 TBSP balsamic vinegar
1/3 C. feta cheese, crumbled
Directions:
1.) Heat oven to 400 degrees F. Put the asparagus and cherry tomatoes on a baking sheet. Drizzle over the olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Season, then toss everything together. Bake for 15 minutes or until the asparagus is cooked through. Serve topped with the feta.
Casino Floor Runner
Casino Bookkeeper
Emergency Room RN/FT & PRN positions avail.
Probation Parole Officer
Servers/$9.20/up to 35 hrs/wk
Dialysis Licensed Practical Nurse
Office Assistant/Customer Service Rep/$15/M-F
8 am- 5 pm
Accounting Clerk/Office Manager/$20.66/40 hrs week/48 wks per year
Dialysis Patient Care Technician
Variable Shift RN/FT
Certified Nurses Aid/FT
Groundskeeper
IS Technician
Mechanic/$15-$23/FT
Seasonal City Service Worker – Troy/$12/FT seasonal Monday-Friday
General Application
Obtain a generic Employment Application
by contacting Job Service Libby
417 Mineral Avenue, Ste 4
LibbyJSC@mt.gov. Submit completed
applications to Job Service Libby
using any of the above methods.
Word of the Week
PLONK
Pronunciation: pl-onk
Part of Speech: Noun
Meaning: inferior or cheap wine.