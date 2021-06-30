BUSINESS NEWS

Knoepke’s Glass Now Open in Troy

By Katie McCahan

Knoepke’s Glass Art is Troy’s new hub for all your glass-wear needs. The shop is located at 600 Garrison Road and is open 11am to 6pm Monday through Friday, and 1pm to 6pm on the weekends. Their vast collection has something for everyone, including smokewear, plant watering globes, jewelry, animal figurines, and memorial pendants. The memorial pendants can be crafted with loved one’s ashes, including pets.

April Knoepke is the mastermind behind the counter, following in the footsteps of her great grandparents. April’s grandparents originally used the shop to raise and sell tropical fish, as well as make and repair shoes. They were prominent in the Troy community, bringing love of aquariums and strong boots to local community members. Originally from Troy, she started shaping glass 5 years ago under the teaching of her partner who has 20 years experience behind the torch. Each piece is made at her shop on the property. Knoepke uses colored glass rods, tubes and powders to create the varied designs in her art, and utilizes an array of glass working techniques for each unique item. Instead of a furnace, she does all of her work in torches ran off oxygen and propane. From the swirling designs, to the skull shaped pipes, and the ornate necklaces; the detail and quality of the art speaks for itself.

She takes cash, check, card, or PayPal, and there is a wholesale price for 10 or more of the same item. You can contact her via Facebook messenger, or call the shop at 406-210-5154. “There is an ever changing inventory, everyday is something new,” said Knoepke. Stay tuned online for weekly deals and steals.

Photos by Katie McCahan, The Montanian

Mark your calendars for the 8th annual Kootenai Harvest Festival, Vendors can sign up now

Submitted by

Jule Mason, Market Manager

The 2022 Kootenai Harvest Festival will be held on Saturday, September 17 at the Riverfront Park Pavilion, on the banks of the Kootenai River, from noon to 6 p.m.

The Kootenai Harvest Festival offers a fun-filled day for the whole family where you can enjoy local vendors shopping, a locally sourced Harvest Meal served by the Gracious Table, and live music all day with a Harvest Dance performance by Karina Hancock Dance Studio. There will also be a large variety of vendors, a beer garden, and tons of family fun!

The Harvest Festival is sponsored by the Libby Chamber of Commerce and The Framers Market at Libby. The mission of both the annual Kootenai Harvest Festival and the weekly Farmers Market at Libby, is to provide a place for local farmers, artists, and craftspeople to connect directly with the local community.

Vendors can pick up a Vendors Application from the Chamber Office, Farmers Market, or download the application from our website. If you have any questions regarding the Kootenai Harvest Festival, please contact Jule Mason at the Chamber Office 406-293-4167.

A Heart Felt

Goodbye

It is with a sad and heavy heart that I am writing this to you. After over 3 years serving beside you, I have resigned as the Lincoln County Substance Abuse Prevention Specialist. My last day will be Friday April 22nd. Over these past years, you have welcomed me into your schools, homes, meetings, and lives. I am eternally grateful to all of you! I have learned much from your mentoring, fellowship, commitment, and dedication to the youth, families, and residents of Lincoln County.

This is not a goodbye as I will still be volunteering and being an active part in this community I call home! Thank you again! Lincoln County Strong! Cheering for you!

Submitted by Kathleen Sheffield

Lincoln County Substance Abuse Prevention Specialist

Libby CTC Facilitator

WMMHC