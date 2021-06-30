Obituaries

Betty Lou Opelt, 82, of Libby

Betty Lou Opelt, 82, passed away peacefully at her home in Libby on Sunday, April 10. She was born on May 25, 1939 at Greenville, California to Oscar and Ruby Pavola.

Betty enjoyed many things, riding her Appaloosa stallion “Buck” and picking blueberries and huckleberries. She became known for her exceptional cleaning and for the size of the berries she sold to people in the community. She liked fishing and going for rides and looking at the beautiful scenery, but most of all she loved her family and enjoyed everyone.

Betty Lou will be missed by everyone who was privileged enough to meet her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Ruby, a sister Roberta Jean Mills, niece Roberta “Robin” McMillan and nephew Stewart Mills, and husband Ray Leiterman, SR.

Survivors include her twin brother James “Butch” Pavola, Thompson Falls; her children Debbie Flegel, Judy Boothman, and Jeffrey Lundin, all of Libby; Charlene Redd, Mead, WA; 12 grandchildren Michael Taigaafi, Daniel Taigaafi and Sarah Taigaafi; Glenda Burke; Brian, Christopher and Elizabeth Boothman; Karmelet Lundin, Heather Ague, Jessa Pair, Rachel Lundin and Thomas Redd; 42 great grandchildren and 13 great great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and all the ones she accepted as her own.

Services will be at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, July 15, 2022 at the Fred Brown Pavilion in Libby. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.

Kathy Lou James Ginter, 64, of Libby

Kathy Lou James Ginter, 64, entered the presence of her loving Savior on Monday, April 18, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on June 28, 1957 to David and Beverly James at Thermopolis, Wyoming. She moved to Libby with her family as a small child.

Kathy attended public schools and graduated from Libby High School in 1975. She met the love of her life, Arnie in 1974 and they were married on July 18, 1975. They spent the next 41 years together and had 2 daughters Mary Ann and Debra Dee. She loved to sew quilts, yard sales, doing her Sudoku puzzles and most of all spending time with her friends and family. She worked at the Libby Care Center for many years until she retired to spend time with family.

Kathy was there for everybody and after the death of her mother, she kept the family together. She was preceded in death by her husband Arnie, her parents, her brother Jesse and numerous grandparents.

Survivors include her 2 daughters Mary Ann and Debra Dee (Luther) Ball; her grandchildren (even her extras) whom she loved with all her heart, David, Justin and McKenzie Barrager; Leeroy, Keigan and Dawson Ball; Jayson “Bubba” Snow; 7 brothers David (Hazel) James; Kenny (Cindy) James; Steve, Tim and Terry James of Libby; Cliff (Linda) James, Troy; Russell (Mary) James, Post Falls, ID; 3 sisters Marilyn (Dennis) Randolph, Three Forks, MT; Brenda James, Missoula; and Dia (Bob) Lanman, Libby; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends too many to mention.

Services where at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 26, at Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Graveside services followed at City of Libby Cemetery with a potluck reception to follow at the VFW. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.

Celebration of Life

“Please Join Us as we Celebrate the Life of Steve Dalby. Saturday, May 7, at 2 pm in the afternoon at the Libby United Methodist Church, Libby, Montana. Reception to follow.

Thank you.

Patti Reichert-Dalby

Consultant Reviewer Danya International, Inc.

Integrative Nutrition Health Coach

(406) 293-1462

Bernice A. Cox, 97, of Libby

Bernice A. Cox, 97, died on Friday, April 22, at Libby Care Center.

Visitation will be from 1:00 – 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at the Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby Services will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, April 29, 2022 at the Funeral Home.

Lamar Carlos “Bob” Lee, 84, of Troy

Bob Lee of Troy, Montana, went to his heavenly home on Saturday April 16. Bob loved the Lord and demonstrated his love in many ways throughout his life. He served the Lord through his service as a cabinet maker, home builder, carpenter, missionary, and all around “handy man.” Bob moved to Troy in 1994 from Nevada with his wife Jacqueline and stepson Robert Martinez. He loved the Troy area and appreciated living in such a beautiful and peaceful place and the recreational and hunting opportunities it offered.

Bob gave his heart to the Lord in 1978 when God gave him his promise (Mathew 6:33) “Seek yee first the kingdom of God and His Righteousness and all these things shall be added on to you”. Well, God kept his promise and so did Bob!

Bob didn’t miss opportunities to witness for the Lord as he provided work services for many residents in the Troy Area. He shared his love for the Lord and the blessings that had been bestowed on him. One’s ability to pay was never an issue to this humble servant and many times he would work for little or nothing based on one’s personal or financial situation.

Bob loved his Lord, his wife, kids/spouses, grandkids, great-grandkids and the friends that were “family” made along the journey of life. Bob’s parting words to all that came to visit him at Libby Care Center were that he hoped and prayed that they would make their lives “right with the Lord” so that he could see them again someday in heaven.

Bob touched many lives in his 84 years and will be sorely missed by those of us that were blessed to have the opportunity to know and love him.