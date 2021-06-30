JAIL ROSTER

Inmate Offense Roster

Monday, Apr. 25

All charges are

misdemeanors unless specified as a felony. This list of inmates

reflects solely those

detained on the date listed above and does not reflect those who have since been arrested or released.

Baca, Malachi I.

Charged with felony driving under the influence, four counts traffic offense, and liquor law violation. LCJC.

Beers, George A.

Charged with intimidation and driving under the influence. Lincoln County Justice Court.

Bell, Steven L.

Charged with driving under the influence.

Bradbury, Dennis H JR.

Charged with two counts simple assault and two counts felony aggravated assault. LCJC.

Bryant, Donald C.

Charged with felony aggravated assault and two counts of simple assault. LCJC.

Carlson, Keith A.

Charged with felony intimidation. LCJC.

Crame, Trista S.

Charged with felony all other offenses and felony drug/narcotic violations.

Dare, Travis M.

Charged with all other offenses.

Drury, Kenneth J.

Charged with intimidation, destruction/damage/vandalism, and weapon law violations. LCJC.

Eatwell, Robert C.

Charged with felony drug/narcotic violations and all other offenses. LCJC.

Ellis, John K.

Charged with felony solicitation, felony assault with a weapon, felony sexual assault, felony incest. Lincoln County Justice Court.

Ford, Angel L.

Charged with bad checks. LCJC.

Hansen, Luke D

Felony all other larceny.

Hartman, William C.

Charged with felony burglary/breaking and entering, felony all other larceny, felony all other offenses, two counts simple assault, destruction/damage/vandalism, and trespass of real property. LCDC. LCJC.

Holmgren-Franklin, Alana B.

Charged with drug/narcotic violations and all other offenses.

Jeffcock, Joshua D.

Charged with simple assault and all other offenses. LCJC.

Kingery, David A.

Charged with drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations. LCJC.

Matheson, Blake D.

Charged with three counts traffic offense and driving under the influence. LCJC.

Owens, Gerald R JR.

Charged with intimidation. LCJC.

Peterson, Jonathan J.

Charged with felony intimidation, felony simple assault, simple assault, all other offenses, and disorderly conduct. LCJC.

Purkhiser, Walter J.

Charged with felony partner family member assault and all other offenses. LCJC.

Richter, Michael J.

Charged with simple assault and traffic offense.

Rouse, Vaughn G.

Charged with felony drug/narcotic violations, drug equipment violations, all other larceny.

Scott, Peggy S.

Charged with all other offenses, traffic offense, and DUI alcohol or drugs. Lincoln County District Court.

Sistok, Robert A.

Charged not classified. LCDC.

Slette, Sofiah E.

Charged with felony all other larceny, felony drug/narcotic violations, and drug equipment violations. LCDC. LCJC.

Weber, Tylin J.

Charged with felony theft, all others. Lincoln County District Court.

Williams, Johnathon D.

Charged with simple assault. LCJC.