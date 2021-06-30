LOCAL NEWS

May 6, 2022

LMHS Compete in Science Olympiad State Competition 

Above from Left to Right:  Back Row:  Alyssa James, Jabe Weilacher, Isaac Magill, Andrew Vattimo, Kyle Svendsbye, Ashley Cockerham, Addison Skranak, Ashlenn James, Coach Adam Kirchenmann Middle Row: MacKinzie Mills, Bella Swanson, Anani Monroe, Holden Cooper, Teague Thompson, Coach Shannon Ostrowski Front Row: Cleone Knopfle, Piper Thompson, Wyatt Thompson, Luna Simpson, Bethany Magill, Julianna Shumate, Keilen Weilacher.

 

Left Photo: Wyatt Thompson and Piper
Thompson, 3rd place winners in Ornithology.

 

Photos courtesy of Renae Rose, LMHS

 



