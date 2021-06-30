LOCAL NEWS

LMHS Compete in Science Olympiad State Competition

Above from Left to Right: Back Row: Alyssa James, Jabe Weilacher, Isaac Magill, Andrew Vattimo, Kyle Svendsbye, Ashley Cockerham, Addison Skranak, Ashlenn James, Coach Adam Kirchenmann Middle Row: MacKinzie Mills, Bella Swanson, Anani Monroe, Holden Cooper, Teague Thompson, Coach Shannon Ostrowski Front Row: Cleone Knopfle, Piper Thompson, Wyatt Thompson, Luna Simpson, Bethany Magill, Julianna Shumate, Keilen Weilacher.

Left Photo: Wyatt Thompson and Piper

Thompson, 3rd place winners in Ornithology.

Photos courtesy of Renae Rose, LMHS