LOCAL NEWS

Scholarship Recognition at Troy High

The Administration, Faculty, Staff, and Students of Troy High School gratefully acknowledge the support of all who provide scholarship dollars to the college-bound graduates of our school. We wish to formally recognize those who donate their time, effort, energy and money to help further the education of our graduates. Please accept our heart-felt thanks.

We wish to congratulate the following seniors and acknowledge the scholarships they have earned.

Scholarships designated with an asterisk (*) are renewable annually.

Hanna Benson

The Williams Family Memorial Scholarship, $250.

William Swanson Memorial/Troy United Methodist Church Scholarship $2000.

Lincoln County Credit Union Financial Literacy Award, $500.

Three Rivers Ranger District Forest Service Scholarship, $1000.

Jim Johnston Memorial/All School Reunion Scholarship, $5000.

James A. Benedict Memorial Scholarship, $500.

The Yaak Valley Forest Council Scholarship, $200.

The Friends of the Scotchman Peaks Wilderness Scholarship, $ 250.

FVCC Northwest Attendance Area Fee Waiver, $7440.

FVCC Eagle Scholarship, $1000.

John Bowles

Jim Johnston Memorial/All School Reunion Scholarship, $5000.

Paige Burger

Holy Trinity Church “Diligence Award” $1000.

Jim Johnston Memorial/All School Reunion Scholarship, $5000

Leah Clay

William Swanson Memorial/Troy United Methodist Church Scholarship, $3500.

Holy Trinity Church “Diligence Award” $1000

Three Rivers Ranger District Forest Service Scholarship, $1000.

The Ron Osborne Memorial Scholarship $ 500.

The Ceanna Diller Memorial Scholarship, $1000.

Libby Rotary Club Scholarship, $500.

Western ndergraduate Exchange Scholarship WWU, $13,800.

Abigail Osborn

Troy Youth Foundation Scholarship, $2000.

William Swanson Memorial/Troy United Methodist Church Scholarship, $6000

Three Rivers Ranger District Forest Service Scholarship, $1000

Kootenai Kiwanis Scholarship, $500

The John Konzen Memorial Scholarship, $500.

Ortho Rehab Scholarship, $500.

Arcadia University Distinguished Student Scholarship $30,000*

Arcadia University Distance Grant, $2,000*

Brett Osborn

William Swanson Memorial/Troy United Methodist Church Scholarship, $5000.

Southern Methodist University Second Century Scholarship, $20,000

Adeline Roesler-Begalke

William Swanson Memorial/Troy United Methodist Church Scholarship, $3500.

Holy Trinity Church “Diligence Award”, $1000

The Friends of the Scotchman Peaks Wilderness Scholarship $250.

THS Drama Scholarship, $200.

Western WA Univ. Award for Excellence Undergraduate Scholarship $8,000.

Submitted by Kelly Palmer.

Regional Drug Enforcement Administration head to speak at Troy High School

Submitted by Kelly Palmer

On Monday, May 9th, Resident Agent in Charge Stacy Zinn-Brittain of the Billings field office of the Drug Enforcement Administration will be speaking at Troy High School. She will address various student groups during the day

There will be an evening session beginning at 6:30 pm MDT at the Troy High School auditorium. The event is free and open to the public. Six Amazon gift cards (must be present to win) for $25.00 each will be raffled off at the conclusion of the event.

RAC Stacy Zinn has a Masters Degree from Texas Tech University. Prior to DEA, RAC Zinn was a body guard for approximately eight years. RAC Zinn started her DEA career in 2001 and was first assigned to EI Paso where she developed investigations against the Mexican Cartels and conducted multiple undercover operations for the FBI. In 2005, she transferred to Quantico, Virginia where she was assigned to the Foreign Deployed Advisory and Support Team (FAST) that supported the DEA drug efforts in Afghanistan (AF). She and her team deployed to AF on four separate tours and conducted multiple drug operations against narco-trafficking organizations. Afterwards, RAC Zinn transferred to Lima, Peru and worked with the Peruvian counter Narcotics Police and oversaw the inception of their interception program. While in country, she received a promotion to Group Supervisor and transferred to Billings, Montana and oversaw the Tactical Diversion Squad responsible for investigations located in eastern Montana. In November 2018, she was the first female promoted to be the RAC of Montana and oversees the three DEA offices located in Billings, Missoula and Great Falls.