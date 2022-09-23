JAIL ROSTER

Inmate Offense Roster

Monday, September 12

All charges are misdemeanors unless specified as a felony. This list of inmates reflects solely those detained on the date listed above and does not reflect those who have since been arrested or released.

Buford, Jason D.

Charged with simple assault, kidnapping/abduction, and felony forcible fondling. LCJC.

Ellcey, Jesse D.

Charged with traffic offense and driving under the influence.

Erickson, Brenton K.

Charged with felony all other offenses. LCDC.

Fitzgerald, Kelly P.

Charged with felony aggravated assault and driving under the influence.

Foss, Destiniemariahe J.

Charged with all other offences. LCJC.

Grafmueller, Juergen R.

Charged with felony all other offenses. LCJC.

Graham, Jeffrey W.

Charged with traffic offense and driving under the influence.

Hammers, Amanda J.

Charged with felony aggravated assault and intimidation. LCJC.

Heil, Joseph D.

Charged with felony intimidation and all other offences. LCJC.

Kelso, Jason D.

Charged with felony all other offenses.

Macy, Isaac W.

Charge not classified.

McCully, Cole D.

Charged with drug/narcotic violations, felony all other offenses, and three counts all other offenses. LCJC.

Osborn, Ty R.

Charged with felony aggravated assault and driving under the influence. LCJC.

Plantiko, Travis C.

Charged with intimidation and felony aggravated assault.

Purkhiser, Walter J.

Charged with intimidation and all other offenses. LCJC.

Seaman, Garry D.

Charged with two counts felony murder and non-negligent manslaughter. LCJC.

Williams, Elizabeth K.

Charged with trespass of real property, felony theft, all others, drug equipment violations, all other offenses, motor vehicle theft. LCJC.

Yakovenko, Bohdan Y.

Charged with felony simple assault, simple assault, and disorderly conduct. LCJC.