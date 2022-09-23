OBITUARIES

Charisma Lee-Andra Rain Ruess-Parker, 14, of Libby

Izzie R. Parker, 14, our beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, cousin, niece, and friend, was granted her angel wings on September 12.

Izzie was born May 27, 2008 in Billings, Mont. to Christopher Robert Parker and Cassandra Ruess. Christopher and Jessica brought Izzie home to Libby, Mont. in April of 2009. Izzie enjoyed playing sports, and making her friends and family laugh at any cost. Izzie’s hobbies were journaling, any water sports (tubing, knee boarding, driving the wave runners), skating, listening to music, taking pictures, and pulling practical jokes whenever there was an opportunity. She was preceded in death by her Great Grandma Blackburn, Grandma Becky Derrickson, Grandma Jonie Strong, Grandpa Dave and Grandma Beverly James.

She leaves behind a massive emptiness in her large family’s heart and will forever be missed by her dad Christopher Parker, mother Cassandra Ruess, mom Jessica Obrecht and step-dad Ashley Swartzenberger; siblings Cyleigh, Teighler, Aspen, Austin, Tylor, Daiven, Desa, Desi, and Jackson; aunts and uncles Jason and Kerri, Ashley, Dakota, Brandon and Kristy, Kasey and Zach, Kelly, Tommy, Felisha, Shane and Lynn, Amber, Ryan, Kenya, Neenah; an abundance of cousins from Montana all the way to Ohio; Grandparents Bob and Dia Lanman, Deanna Bee, Joe and Barb Swartzenberger, and Bob Parker and Vicky.

Services where held at 11 a.m. Monday September 19, at Libby Christian Church.

Arrangements are made by Schnackenberg Funeral Homes. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Mental Health Resources in memory of Izzie Parker.

Welcome to The World

Ozzlyn Tettenhorst

William and Nicole Tettenhorst, welcomed baby girl Ozzlyn Tettenhorst, on August 17, at 9:45 a.m. She weighed 5 pounds 6 ounces, and was 17 inches long.

Delivered by Dr. Taylor Williams at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby, Mont.

Bayley Davis

Cricket Orsborn and Jacob Davis welcomed baby girl Bayley Davis on August 21 at 10:17 p.m. She weighed 4 pounds, 10.8 ounces and was 17.5 inches long.

Delivered by Dr. Taylor Williams at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby, Mont.