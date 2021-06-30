JAIL ROSTER & LOCAL NEWS

Inmate Offense Roster

Monday, May 16

All charges are

misdemeanors unless specified as a felony. This list of inmates

reflects solely those

detained on the date listed above and does not reflect those who have since been arrested or released.

Bechtold, Ronald C.

Charged with felony aggravated assault and simple assault.

Bell, Steven L.

Charged with driving under the influence.

Bryant, Donald C.

Charged with felony aggravated assault and two counts of simple assault. LCJC.

Carlson, Keith A.

Charged with felony intimidation. LCJC.

Crame, Trista S.

Charged with felony all other offenses and felony drug/narcotic violations.

Dare, Travis M.

Charged with felony motor vehicle theft and all other offenses.

Eatwell, Robert C.

Charged with felony drug/narcotic violations and two counts felony all other offenses. LCJC.

Ellis, John K.

Charged with felony solicitation, felony assault with a weapon, felony sexual assault, felony incest. Lincoln County Justice Court.

Gronley, Jason R.

Charged with all other offenses. LCJC.

Hansen, Luke D

Felony all other larceny.

Hartman, William C.

Charged with felony burglary/breaking and entering, felony all other larceny, felony all other offenses, two counts simple assault, destruction/damage/vandalism, and trespass of real property. LCDC. LCJC.

Holmgren-Franklin, Alana B.

Charged with drug/narcotic violations and felony all other offenses.

Howard, Hershel J.

Charged with simple assault and two counts all other offenses. LCJC.

Jeffcock, Joshua D.

Charged with simple assault and all other offenses. LCJC.

Macy, Isaac W.

Charge not classified.

Merrill, China B.

Charged with felony all other offenses.

Murphy, Brianna N.

Charged with felony drug/narcotic violations, drug equipment violations, and two counts traffic offense. LCJC.

Orsborn, Ty R

Charged with simple assault, aggravated assault, and drug/narcotic violations. LCJC.

Peterson, Jonathan J.

Charged with felony intimidation, felony simple assault, simple assault, all other offenses, and disorderly conduct. LCJC.

Purkhiser, Walter J.

Charged with intimidation and all other offenses. LCJC.

Rice, Tom J JR.

Charged with felony simple assault and all other offenses. LCJC. LCDC.

Rouse, Vaughn G.

Charged with felony burglary/breaking and entering, felony drug/narcotic violations, drug equipment violations, and all other larceny. LCJC. LCDC.

Scott, Peggy S.

Charged with motor vehicle theft, all other offenses, traffic offense, and DUI alcohol or drugs. LCJC. LCDC.

Sistok, Robert A.

Charged not classified. LCDC.

Sommer, Joshua J.

Charged with felony all other offenses.

Sweatt, Mark A.

Charged with two counts felony driving under the influence, all other offenses, traffic offense. LCJC.

Tumlin, Dom L.

Charged with all other offenses. LCJC.

Weber, Tylin J.

Charged with felony theft, all others. Lincoln County District Court.

Williams, Elizabeth K.

Charged with all other offenses. LCJC.

Truck Drives into Koocanusa Marina

Submitted by

Brent Shrum

On May 15, at approximately 4:52 p.m., Lincoln County Sheriffs Office dispatch received a report of a vehicle driving into the water at the Koocanusa Marina, North of Libby, Mont.

Uppon arrival, Deputies located a Ford F-250 pickup in the water near the end of the boat ramp. A boat trailer was connected to the hitch. Bystanders had managed to get the driver, identified as Daniel Hollenkamp, out of the vehicle and started CPR. Deputies continued CPR until Libby Ambulance arrived and took over. Resuscitative efforts were unsuccessful.

A friend of Hollenkamp’s advised they had been out fishing. They returned to the dock and Hollenkamp went up the boat ramp, they heard Hollenkamp begin coughing badly. Hollenkamp continued up the ramp to get the pickup.

Ashort time later, they looked up the boat ramp and observed Hollenkamp’s pickup coming downhill. Instead of turning around like they usually do , the pickup continued straight down and drove off the side of the ramp into the lake about 30 feet south of the boat ramp. Hollenkamp had been inside the vehicle under water for approximately 10-20 minutes before bystanders were able to pull the vehicle back up enough and get him out.

Notifications were made by the Lincoln County Coroner