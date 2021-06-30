LOCAL NEWS

Flathead Electric Cooperative
announces 2022 scholarship awards
Flathead Electric Cooperative is pleased to announce its 2022 Scholarship Program recipients. A total of $117,000 – funded by unclaimed capital credits – was awarded to local students this year. Scholarship awards range in value from $1,500 to $6,000 each. Recipients must be attending an accredited college in Montana, and they or their parent or guardian must be a member of Flathead Electric Cooperative. A committee comprised of the Co-op’s Board of Trustees, Co-op staff, and dedicated community members reviews scholarship applications and determines recipients each year.
Flathead Electric Cooperative is proud to recognize the following student scholarship recipients for their dedication to education:
Flathead Valley Community
College
- Shanna Adams, FVCC, Medical Laboratory Technician
- Luke Dahm, FVCC, Registered Nursing
- Sadee Miller, FVCC, Early Childhood Education
- Mackenzie Reiss, MSU, Nursing
- Heather Wicks, FVCC, Early Childhood Education
Libby High School
- Sidney Rusdal, Miles Community College, Pre-Vet
- Taryn Thompson, UM, History Education Montana State University
- Alyssa Gerspach, MSU, Agricultural Sciences
- Landry May, MSU, Crop Science
- Aurelia Ramsey, MSU, Nursing Stillwater Christian School
- Dominic DeMario, UM, Fish & Wildlife Biology
To learn more about scholarship opportunities, please visit flatheadelectric.com/scholarships
Flathead Electric Co-op was founded in 1937 to bring electric service to rural areas of the Flathead Valley. The Co-op offers generation, transmission, and distribution of affordable, reliable, carbon-free electric energy and is the largest co-op in Montana, serving 56,000+ members, while focusing on community, innovation, and reliability.
Submitted by Katie Pfennigs
The only thing sweeter than candy is The Card Rally
On Thursday, May 26, at the Libby Elementary Gym from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. the whole community is invited to join CARD staff, along with Zero to Five, CPMC, Public Health, ARP, Kiwanis, Friends of Scotchman Peaks and Cabinet Mountain Home Care in a fun Candy Land themed, interactive learning experience about the importance of staying healthy and safe during the summer months.
There will be six interactive stations along with FREE prizes and cotton candy. The RALLY is an innovative way to engage community members and resources in a fun and educational event. This community-wide, family friendly event will encourage community members to interact with resource teams, promote understanding of projects and develop relationships. This event will be a thought provoking, fun filled experience planned for all ages.
Submitted by Jordan Kuhn
Research and Outreach Associate
Center for Asbestos Related Disease.
$300 from those Little Prison Bears help with the
Libby Food Pantry move
The panty volunteer staff take a break to meet ‘…861’ and collect the check from Bears ‘n Stuff Photo courtesy of Cyrus Lee
Submitted by Cyrus Lee
Bears ‘n Stuff invested some recently raised funds in getting the Libby Food Pantry moved into their new location. On Tuesday, May 17, ‘Parole Bear …861’ showed up with its human handlers to present a $300 donation. Word had reached B’nS that cash, available right now, was needed for move expenses. Thanks to the generosity of community for the first two ‘Teddy Bear Picnic and Parole Outings’ at the Libby Vendors’ Market, twelve bears had been denned or paroled. Funds raised through this cooperative project with the ‘Helping Hands’ inmates at Washington State Prison go right back into the local community. Thanks to all those who helped a child and their community Bears ’n Stuff was able to respond within hours of learning of the need.
Pantry volunteers are stocking shelves amid ongoing construction as they ready for reopening. Folks from within the 59923-zip code area can apply to confirm their eligibility for the program’s help. Open each Tuesday from 10 until 2 the pantry serves approximately 200 people a week. In the last two months the need for supplemental food assistance has increased. The pantry is helping an estimated 15% of the local population.
Bears ‘n Stuff’s human resources are Marge Kroeger 406-293-0514 or Cyrus Lee 406-293-9630.
If you’d like to learn about ‘denning’ or ‘paroling’ a bear or would like more information on the program, please get in touch.