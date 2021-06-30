LOCAL NEWS

Flathead Electric Cooperative

announces 2022 scholarship awards

Flathead Electric Cooperative is pleased to announce its 2022 Scholarship Program recipients. A total of $117,000 – funded by unclaimed capital credits – was awarded to local students this year. Scholarship awards range in value from $1,500 to $6,000 each. Recipients must be attending an accredited college in Montana, and they or their parent or guardian must be a member of Flathead Electric Cooperative. A committee comprised of the Co-op’s Board of Trustees, Co-op staff, and dedicated community members reviews scholarship applications and determines recipients each year.

Flathead Electric Cooperative is proud to recognize the following student scholarship recipients for their dedication to education:

Flathead Valley Community

College

Shanna Adams, FVCC, Medical Laboratory Technician

Luke Dahm, FVCC, Registered Nursing

Sadee Miller, FVCC, Early Childhood Education

Mackenzie Reiss, MSU, Nursing

Heather Wicks, FVCC, Early Childhood Education

Libby High School

Sidney Rusdal, Miles Community College, Pre-Vet

Taryn Thompson, UM, History Education Montana State University

Alyssa Gerspach, MSU, Agricultural Sciences

Landry May, MSU, Crop Science

Aurelia Ramsey, MSU, Nursing Stillwater Christian School

Dominic DeMario, UM, Fish & Wildlife Biology

To learn more about scholarship opportunities, please visit flatheadelectric.com/scholarships

Flathead Electric Co-op was founded in 1937 to bring electric service to rural areas of the Flathead Valley. The Co-op offers generation, transmission, and distribution of affordable, reliable, carbon-free electric energy and is the largest co-op in Montana, serving 56,000+ members, while focusing on community, innovation, and reliability.

Submitted by Katie Pfennigs

The only thing sweeter than candy is The Card Rally

On Thursday, May 26, at the Libby Elementary Gym from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. the whole community is invited to join CARD staff, along with Zero to Five, CPMC, Public Health, ARP, Kiwanis, Friends of Scotchman Peaks and Cabinet Mountain Home Care in a fun Candy Land themed, interactive learning experience about the importance of staying healthy and safe during the summer months.

There will be six interactive stations along with FREE prizes and cotton candy. The RALLY is an innovative way to engage community members and resources in a fun and educational event. This community-wide, family friendly event will encourage community members to interact with resource teams, promote understanding of projects and develop relationships. This event will be a thought provoking, fun filled experience planned for all ages.

Submitted by Jordan Kuhn

Research and Outreach Associate

Center for Asbestos Related Disease.

$300 from those Little Prison Bears help with the

Libby Food Pantry move

The panty volunteer staff take a break to meet ‘…861’ and collect the check from Bears ‘n Stuff Photo courtesy of Cyrus Lee

Submitted by Cyrus Lee

Bears ‘n Stuff invested some recently raised funds in getting the Libby Food Pantry moved into their new location. On Tuesday, May 17, ‘Parole Bear …861’ showed up with its human handlers to present a $300 donation. Word had reached B’nS that cash, available right now, was needed for move expenses. Thanks to the generosity of community for the first two ‘Teddy Bear Picnic and Parole Outings’ at the Libby Vendors’ Market, twelve bears had been denned or paroled. Funds raised through this cooperative project with the ‘Helping Hands’ inmates at Washington State Prison go right back into the local community. Thanks to all those who helped a child and their community Bears ’n Stuff was able to respond within hours of learning of the need.

Pantry volunteers are stocking shelves amid ongoing construction as they ready for reopening. Folks from within the 59923-zip code area can apply to confirm their eligibility for the program’s help. Open each Tuesday from 10 until 2 the pantry serves approximately 200 people a week. In the last two months the need for supplemental food assistance has increased. The pantry is helping an estimated 15% of the local population.

Bears ‘n Stuff’s human resources are Marge Kroeger 406-293-0514 or Cyrus Lee 406-293-9630.

If you’d like to learn about ‘denning’ or ‘paroling’ a bear or would like more information on the program, please get in touch.