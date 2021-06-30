LOCAL NEWS

Libby Logger gets Perfect Score

at State Music Festival

Congratulations to Logger Taryn Thompson for her superior rating (with a perfect score, no less) at the State Music Festival in Helena.

Libby Native Graduates with

Doctorate in Education

Heidi Blackwell, daughter of Gary and Kate Huntsberger, recently graduated from George Fox University in Newberg, OR earning a Doctorate in Education. Dr. Blackwell’s degree in Educational Leadership included her dissertation focused on implementing the Anti-Defamation League’s No Place for Hate program in the schools of a nearby district.

Heidi graduated from Libby Senior High School as part of the Class of 1993. After graduation, she joined the US Army and served for five years as a voice interceptor specializing in Spanish. After more than 20 years as a special education teacher, instructional coach and building administrator, Heidi left public education to work as the Director of Education at a local, non profit organization. She currently lives outside of Portland, OR with her husband, Tory, and two sons, Gavin and Colin.

The Winners of the 20th

Annual Fishing Derby

Salmon winners-Brenda stern, Daisy Whitney, and Janice Olsen–

“The women sure slayed the salmon this year all three winner were women” said Josie Nelson. The salmon winners were: 1st place was Brenda Sturm with 3.6.6 lb pay out was $552.00, 2nd place was Daisy Whitney with 3.6.2 lb pay out was $ 331.00 and 3rd place was Janice Olson 3.5.6 lb pay out was $221.00

It was as always a fun derby. We all hope to see you all again next year. We sure enjoy putting this derby on and it seem to be growing every year. Thank you to all the people who participated this year and all the businesses that donated door prizes.

From left to right; Trout winners: 1st place: 1st Stacy Alsup with 10.0 lb $1546.00 ,2nd Jeff Miller 8.7 lbs $ 1104.00 , 3rd Jill Beach 8.5 lb $883.00, 4th and 5th was a tie Gus Cocklin 7.24 lb $354.00 and Russ Nelson 7.24 lb $354.00, 6th Jacob Wimpenny 7.1 lb $177.00

