JAIL ROSTER & LOCAL NEWS

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

Inmate Offense Roster

Monday, May 23

All charges are misdemeanors unless specified as a felony. This list of inmates reflects solely those detained on the date listed above and does not reflect those who have since been arrested or released.

Bechtold, Ronald C.

Charged with felony aggravated assault and simple assault.

Bryant, Donald C.

Charged with felony aggravated assault and two counts of simple assault. LCJC.

Crame, Trista S.

Charged with felony all other offenses and felony drug/narcotic violations.

Dare, Travis M.

Charged with felony motor vehicle theft and all other offenses.

Eatwell, Robert C.

Charged with felony drug/narcotic violations and two counts felony all other offenses. LCJC.

Ellis, John K.

Charged with felony solicitation, felony assault with a weapon, felony sexual assault, felony incest. Lincoln County Justice Court.

Hansen, Luke D

Felony all other larceny.

Holmgren-Franklin, Alana B.

Charged with drug/narcotic violations and felony all other offenses.

Howard, Hershel J.

Charged with simple assault and two counts all other offenses. LCJC.

Jeffcock, Joshua D.

Charged with simple assault and all other offenses. LCJC.

Macy, Isaac W.

Charge not classified.

Merrill, China B.

Charged with felony all other offenses.

Murphy, Brianna N.

Charged with felony drug/narcotic violations, drug equipment violations, and two counts traffic offense. LCJC.

Orsborn, Ty R

Charged with simple assault, aggravated assault, and drug/narcotic violations. LCJC.

Peterson, Jonathan J.

Charged with felony intimidation, felony simple assault, simple assault, all other offenses, and disorderly conduct. LCJC.

Purkhiser, Walter J.

Charged with intimidation and all other offenses. LCJC.

Rice, Tom J JR.

Charged with felony simple assault and all other offenses. LCJC. LCDC.

Rouse, Vaughn G.

Charged with felony burglary/breaking and entering, felony drug/narcotic violations, drug equipment violations, and all other larceny. LCJC. LCDC.

Scott, Peggy S.

Charged with motor vehicle theft, all other offenses, traffic offense, and DUI alcohol or drugs. LCJC. LCDC.

Sistok, Robert A.

Charged not classified. LCDC.

Sommer, Joshua J.

Charged with felony all other offenses.

Weber, Tylin J.

Charged with felony theft, all others. Lincoln County District Court.

Williams, Johnathon D.

Charged with all other offenses.

Wolf, Colin C.

Charged with felony burglary/breaking and entering. LCJC.

This Years Life Savers

Courtesy of Libby Volunteer Ambulance Service

This years life savers. The ones that were able to bring back their patient.

Libby Loggers

Celebrate Victory

Courtesy of The Libby Loggers

May 24 was game day for the Loggers, and they held on for a 11-10 victory, celebrating with post game burgers.

It has been a longstanding tradition for Gary & Deveny Fjelstad to treat the boys to The Frontier at Rexford after a game.

“They always treat us so well there and we were happy to make it back in.”

Team huddled in front of the Frontier.

Photo courtesy of The Libby Loggers