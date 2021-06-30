OBITUARIES

Bertha June Teske Olson Fanning, 102, of

Libby

Bertha June Teske Olson Fanning, age 102, died on May 15, at the Libby care center in Libby, Mont. Bertha was born on June 8, 1919 in McIntosh, Minnesota to parents Richard Wilhelm Teske and Myrtle Belle Foote. Bertha was the 10th child of 12.

The family moved to North Dakota and then Montana, eventually settling in Havre. They spend their time farming, logging and haying. Bertha described her childhood as tough but enjoyable, often spending time outside and referring to herself as a “tomboy”.

She also worked as a waitress, a housekeeper, a grocery clerk and cook – Whatever she could do to help keep food on the table.

Havre is where Bertha Would meet her husband Joseph “Joe” Andrew Olson Jr. Bertha and Joe built a grocery and gas station in Little Joe, Montana and then in the 1970s, added a bar and Dancehall. Bertha sold the bar in 1977 and moved across the highway where she lived until 2015.

Bertha became the anchor of the little Joe community and enjoy time spent with the local women playing pinochle, bingo, and putting puzzles together.

Bertha’s own anchor was her Savior Jesus Christ. She had many hours tothe congregation, especially during hard times. She always had her Bible close, and even kept it under the counter at Little Joe’s bar while she was working.

Bertha spent her last year‘s at the Libby care center where she enjoyed good food, games, music, Bible studies and the wonderful staff that cared for her.

Bertha was known for lending a hand when others needed her, donating time to the community, and being a central matriarch of her family. She taught us how to maneuver through life, how to work hard and how to make something of ourselves. Most importantly, she taught us how to take time for family and lean on each other and the Lord for support. She was loved and adored by all who knew her.

Bertha is preceded in death by two husbands, Joe Olson and Bill Fanning, and two children, Dick Olsen and JoAnn Coon.

She lives behind two children, Wutsie Nelson and Joe Olson Jr., and over 150 grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Bertha‘s life was an inspiration and her memory will continue to influence us all. What an incredible gift to have her on this earth for 102 years.

Celebration of Life: David

Anthony Smevkev, 42

Celebration of life for David Anthony Smevkev will be held on June 10, at 1 p.m. service will be held at Christian Life Center located at 115 Mahoney Rd, Libby Mont.

Paster John A. Theonnes, fallowed with burial of ashes at Libby Cemetery where they will be laid to rest with his grandmother, Mary

Service Notice: Shirley Lavonne Mckean, 85, of Libby

Shirley Lavonne (Amdam) McKean, 85, passed away peacefully at home with family on January 24, 2021.

Services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 28, at Christ Lutheran Church in Libby. Memorial gifts can be sent to Christ Lutheran Church in Libby or Flathead Lutheran Bible Camp.

Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.