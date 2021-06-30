BUISINESS NEWS

Opening Day at The Heritage Museum

May 21, was opening day at the Heritage Museum and many came to join in the festivities.

(Top left) A miner and a logger. (Middle), black smith over coal. (Bottom) Happy load of kids , Joe Wood is the driver

Photo courtesies of Bob Stickney

A Textile Preservation Worshop”

Beebe Room, located in the museum, Libby Saturday, June 25, at

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Reservations & payment of supplies are necessary

If you have a family keepsake such as a uniform, christening gown, bridal gown, flag, small quilt, a coverlet, or any other family textile that you would like to preserve for the future, this is the workshop for you. M. Lynn Barnes, Ph. D., a dress historian, has been volunteering at The Heritage Museum, working with its historic dress collection for the last two years. Dr. Barnes will be your workshop guide as you learn the correct storage techniques for your heirloom textiles. At the close of the workshop your textile will be correctly and safely stored for future generations.

Your fee includes an acid free storage box appropriate for your textile, acid-free tissue paper, a pair of conservator’s cotton gloves, and instruction and guidance by Dr. Barnes. The estimated price range for the preservation kits range from $85.35 to $113.80. The size of your textile determines the size of your storage box. These prices include a portion of

the shipping cost, but are estimates only. Once the museum learns the number of boxes that are needed, it will determine the actual shipping costs and apply any discounts. Preservation supplies are not inexpensive, so the museum chooses to pass along any discounts it may receive to you. You will be notified of the actual cost including discounts, before you commit to the workshop. Because of current shipping delays your payment must be made by June 2, 2022. Please call or email the museum for a reservation.

Lynn Barnes, Ph.D. performs multiple fashion functions. Dr. Barnes pursues the study and professional practice of the history of dress, textiles and accessories. The interplay of fashion with the arts, politics, and history explores the relationship of many facets of the human experience. Every piece of apparel tells a story about its owner. Her personal emphasis is the Gilded Age, 1875- 1920. Researching private and museum historic dress collections, restorations of house textiles and historic dress, and mending a hem for a client are some examples of some of her “fashion functions.”

Learn how to eat healthier on a budget, June 6

Lincoln County and the Montana State University Extension Nutrition Education Program is offering a series of FREE hands on, interactive classes focused on basic nutrition, food preparation, and physical activity on a budget.

The class is part of the SNAP-Ed Program (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program- Education) and provides a free 9-session series of classes designed for families/persons living on a limited income.

The classes will cover topics including easy meal planning according to MyPlate, ideas for stretching food dollars, tips for increasing physical activity, and tasty ways to eat a healthier diet. Preparation of healthy and inexpensive meals or snacks is a part of every lesson, and taste testing is included!

Those who receive SNAP benefits will also receive a $10 coupon each week that they attend, to be used to purchase fruits and vegetables at any of the local farmers markets!

Participation will not only gain valuable skills in providing healthy, balanced meals to their families, they will also receive receipts, fact sheets, and a free kitchen item at each class.

Classes will be held on Mondays, Beginning June 6, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the MSU Extension Office, at 418 Main Avenue.

To register for a class, or if you have questions, please call Annete Galioto at 283-2452 or agalioto@libby.org at the Lincoln County Extension Office.

For more info or to sign up online go to our website www.buyeatlivebetter.org or check out recipes and health tips on the Buy Eat Live Better Facebook and Pinterest pages.

Submitted by Annette Galioto Nutrition Education Program Coordinator MSU Extension Nutrition Education—SNAP-Ed

New Town Pump in Troy

Tanks being placed into ground -Photo courtesy of Lucien Countryman

The new Town Pump in Troy broke ground in late May, to install 3 tanks. Despite the heavy wind that day, foundation is looking good and their progress is coming along nicely.

Carquest shows

Appreciation to Customers

Carquest of Libby brings community together for a Customer appreciation day thank you Libby, Mont.

