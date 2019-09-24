JAIL ROSTER & SHERIFF’S COMPLAINTS

All charges are misdemeanors unless specifically listed as a felony. Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts. Transferred prisoners are listed as released because they were released by Lincoln County.

As of Dec. 18, 2019

Adamson, Jeffery Wayne, 40; arrested on Dec. 6, 2019. Charged with felony non-residence burglary, disorderly conduct, and simple assault. Lincoln County. Adkison, Eldon Lee, 45; arrested on Dec. 10, 2019. Charged with suspended driver`s license, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and failure to carry proof of insurance. Lincoln County. $30,000. Arnold, Blaine Michael, 30; arrested on Nov. 12, 2019. Charged with felony tampering with evidence, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lincoln County. $20,000. Borchardt, Robertson, Michael, 25; arrested Nov. 12, 2018. Charged with felony extra jurisdiction arrest and felony attempt of deliberate homicide. LC District Court, $500,000. Brooks, Jon David, 44; arrested on Dec. 12, 2019. Charged with felony probation violation. Adult Probation. Released on Dec. 15, 2019. Bushman, Anita Louise, 34; arrested on Dec. 7, 2019. Charged with partner family member assault-reasonable apprehension. Eureka City Court. Released on Dec. 11, 2019. Byers, Dillon Rae, 34; arrested on Dec. 14, 2019. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. Lincoln County. Carr, Justin Marshall, 39; arrested on Dec. 12, 2019. Charged with two counts of revocation of sentence. Lincoln County. $7,500. Released on Dec. 13, 2019. Cassell, Alisa June, 40; arrested on Dec. 13, 2019. Charged with felony probation violation. Adult Probation. Conard, Brandon Keith, 23; arrested on Dec. 12, 2019. Charged with revocation of sentence. Probation/Justice Court. Conard, Tracy Eugene, 49; arrested on Nov. 6, 2019. Charged with felony failure to register as offender, and felony possession with intent to sell. Lincoln County. $110,000. Devine, Richard Joseph Jr, 49; arrested on Dec. 4, 2019. Charged with DUI drugs or alcohol. Justice Court. Scheduled to be released Dec. 19, 2019. Donoghue, Kathleen Marie, 41; arrested on Nov. 20, 2019. Charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, four counts of felony possession of dangerous drugs, and one count of possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. Drury, Charles Andrew, 31; arrested on Dec. 10, 2019. Charged with felony probation violation and extra jurisdiction arrest. Thompson Falls. Released on Dec. 13, 2019. Elliot, Neal James, 42; arrested on Dec. 15, 2019. Charged with suspended driver`s license and aggravated DUI. Libby City Court. $5,370. Released on Dec. 15, 2019. Erickson, Levi Ernest, 24; arrested on Dec. 15, 2019. Charged with DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County. $1,285. Released on Dec. 15, 2019. Faber, Chelsea Nichole, 30; arrested on Nov. 22, 2019. Charged with careless driving, felony DUI drugs or alcohol, and open container in motor vehicle. Lincoln County. $10,000. Released on Dec. 11, 2019.

17.Freeman, Jennifer Ann, 34; arrested on Dec. 9, 2019. Charged with contempt city. Libby City Court. $500. Released on Dec. 11, 2019.

Gentry, Khristafer Lee, 34; arrested on Oct. 25, 2019. Charged with felony, possession of dangerous drugs, felony, partner family member assault, three charges of possession of drug paraphernalia. Lincoln County. $20,000. Gravelle, Zane Paul, 44; arrested on Dec. 8, 2019. Charged with reckless driving and DUI refusal. Lincoln County. $870. Released on Dec. 9, 2019. Haflich, Joseph Alton, 43; arrested Oct. 5, 2019. Charged with felony partner family member assault– serious bodily injury and two counts of failure to appear. Libby City Court. $100,000. Hammer Fields, Wyatt James, 19; arrested on Dec. 9, 2019. Charged with felony revoke release – bail or bond. Pre-Trial Super. Hoffman, Joshua David, 44; arrested on Dec. 13, 2019. Charged with felony extra jurisdiction arrest. Federal Probation. Released on Dec. 13, 2019. Johnson, Kimberly Kay, 52; arrested Oct. 9, 2019. Charged with two counts of felony revoke release bail or bond. District court, $35,000. Kampf, Richard Norman, 47; arrested on Nov. 18, 2019. Charged with felony hold/commit for outside agency. Department of Corrections. Released on Dec. 10, 2019. Keefer, James Douglas, 44; arrested on Nov. 22, 2019. Charged with endangering/abandon/neglect and felony aggravated assault. Lincoln County. $25,000. Released on Dec. 9, 2019. Knight, Kaylynn Ladee, 20; arrested Sept. 20, 2019. Charged with felony revoke release bail or bond. District Court/Idaho. $190,000. Laplante, Kelly Dean, 60; arrested on Dec. 6, 2019. Charged with suspended driver`s license. Commitment/Justice Court. Released on Dec. 10, 2019. Lockhart, Adam Lee, 41; arrested on Dec. 10, 2019. Charged with failure to carry proof of insurance and suspended driver`s license. Libby Justice Court. $820. Released on Dec. 13, 2019. McKay, Samantha Casey, 28; arrested on Dec. 12, 2019. Charged with felony probation violation. Adult Probation. Released on Dec. 15, 2019. Mocko, Teresa Carr, 59; arrested on Oct. 23, 2019. Charged with revoke release – bail or bond. DOC/ District Court. Morris, Jacob Franklin, 32; arrested on Nov. 7, 2019. Charged with two counts of felony assault with weapon. Lincoln County. $500,000. Neeley, Justin Ray, 29; arrested on Dec. 13, 2019. Charged with failure to appear. Lincoln County. $1,500. Norvell, Brian Thomas, 31; arrested May 25, 2019. Charged with felony returned for court. Lincoln County, $250,000. Peterson, Jonathan Joseph, 30; arrested on Nov. 15, 2019. Charged with returned for court. Lincoln County. Rebarcak, Paige Renne, 32; arrested on Dec. 6, 2019. Charged with revocation of sentence and revoke release-bail or bond. Libby Justice Court. $6,000. Reed, Noah Raymond, 20; arrested on Nov. 12, 2019. Charged with felony partner family member assault strangulation and partner family member assault minor injury/physical contact. Libby Justice Court. $100,000. Savage, Alvin McKenzie III, 42; arrested on Nov. 22, 2019. Charged with felony assault of a peace officer aggravated injury, no valid driver`s license, expired registration, and aggravated DUI. Justice Court. $17,500. Sigea, Dylan Tanner, 19; arrested on Dec. 9, 2019. Charged with felony revoke release – bail or bond. Lincoln County. $30,000. Sprague, John Howard, 58; arrested on Dec. 14, 2019. Charged with suspended driver`s license and DUI refusal. Lincoln County. $970. Released on Dec. 15, 2019. Terry, Walter Lee, 35; arrested June 17, 2019. Charged with 5 counts of felony criminal sale of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County, $35,000. Thorstenson, Jeremy Charles, 35; arrested on Nov. 28, 2019. Charged with felony motor vehicle theft and felony non-residence burglary. DOC Hold/Justice Court. Viereck, Richard Harold, 44; arrested June 25, 2019. Charged with two counts of revocation of sentence, revoke of bail or bond and felony violation of protection order. Libby Justice Court. Wallace, Carly Jean, 44; arrested on Dec. 6, 2019. Charged with revocation of sentence. Lincoln County. $5,000. Released on Dec. 11, 2019. Wesson, Nathaniel David, 29; arrested June 22, 2019. Charged with extra jurisdiction arrest, tampering with a communication device, felony assault with a weapon, two counts of felony tampering with evidence and felony criminal mischief. LCDC/Justice Co, $51,000

Sunday, Nov. 24

3:06 a.m. An officer reported seeing two juveniles walking on Mineral Ave. It’s 3 a.m., they must be lonely, he thought.

4:04 p.m. A caller reported a parked car having not moved in 20 minutes. Abandonment issues or lost in translation? The world may never know.

Monday, Nov. 25

11:57 a.m. A woman called to report an old roommate taking her possessions and returning them to stores for money.

5:12 p.m. A female called to report someone visiting her house. There was no forced entry or theft.

8:57 p.m. A caller reported being suspicious that a neighbor somehow tampered with their front porch steps.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

9:46 a.m. caller reported a tree laying in the road way.

1:28 p.m. male caller reports ex wife is threatening to “meet” his current girlfriend.

4:48 p.m. a female caller to report smoke coming from her shower.

5:28 p.m. caller reported hearing noises as well as seeing movement on their indoor security camera despite the home being completely empty. Doors were still locked upon caller’s return. No sign of forced entry or theft.

7:03 p.m. a male called to report having run out of gas.

9:59 p.m. caller reported neighbor with large fire set in wood stove outside.

11:53 p.m. caller reported a woman wearing dark clothing and a backpack wandering near their home.

Thursday, Nov. 28

6:04 a.m. male caller reported his neighbor banging on their windows from inside every time he is outside.

9:04 a.m. a mother called to report her son will not clean up his mess even after being asked.

6:17 p.m. a caller reported an elderly man in a gazebo at a local park. The caller was concerned the man might be cold.

11:38 p.m. a caller reported a car pulling up to their residence with no headlights on.

Wednesday, Dec. 4

1:14 p.m. a female caller to report having found a dog in the back of a friend’s car.

1:41 p.m. a concerned grandmother received a call saying her grandson needs money and thought she should report it.

10:51 p.m. a male caller said to dispatch “officer” then hung up with no further information.

Thursday, Dec. 5

12:09 a.m. a female caller to report her neighbor having crawled under her trailer home. Says she didn’t see him there but heard him cough from inside the home.

10:08 a.m. caller reported a truck losing logs along the road.

11:09 a.m. female caller reported receiving a scam call saying her bank account would be “attacked” if she did not pay $300 to the anonymous caller.

2:09 p.m. two callers from out of state reported someone is living on their property in Libby.