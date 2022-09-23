JAIL ROSTER & SHERIFF’S REPORT

All charges are

misdemeanors

unless specified as a felony. This list of inmates reflects solely those detained on the date listed above and does not reflect those who have since been

arrested or released.

Bailey, Austin M.

Charged with not classified.

Bohn, Eric E.

Charged with felony all other offenses. LCDC.

Butala, Chase A.

Charged with felony aggravated assault and simple assault. All other offenses. LCJC.

Eutsler, Joseph A.

Charged with felony arson. LCJC.

Gallery, Justin M.

Charged with two felony counts of drug/narcotic violations, traffic offenses, all other offenses. LCJC. OOC.

Gibson, Jesse W.

Charged with felony all other offenses. LCJC.

Goff, Dwayne D.

Charged with felony all other offenses. Intimidation, destruction, damage, vandalism. LCJC.

Haflich, Laurence A.

Charged with felony two counts forcible fondling and incest. LCJC.

Hoffman, Joshua D.

Charged with felony drug narcotic violations, drug equipment, traffic offense. LCJC.

Kelso, Heather D.

Charged with felony all other offenses. LCDC.

Marozzo, Daniel J.

Charged with two felony counts burglary/breaking and entering, theft from a building, destruction/damage/vandalism, and traffic offenses. All other offenses. LCJC.

McDonald, Nathanel R.

Charged with felony all other offenses. NCL.

Miller, Jason A.

Charged with five counts felony murder and non-negligent manslaughter, felony aggravated assault, felony destruction/damage/vandalism, and felony all other offenses. LCJC.

Miller, Joshua

Charged with felony aggravated assault. LCJC.

Nieblas, John E.

Charged with three counts felony for bad checks, counterfeiting, and forgery. LCJC.

Ohara, Colby G.

Charged with felony theft from a building, burglary, breaking and entering. LCJC.

Peterson, Johnathan J.

Charged with intimidation, destruction, vandalism, burglary, breaking and entering, and disorderly conduct.

Pillans, Michelle L.

Charged with felony two counts all other offenses. LCDC.

Plantiko, Travis C.

Charged with simple assault.

RedL, Joseph A.

Charged with felony all other offenses. LCDC.

Rosenlund, Barry W.

Charged with felony drug narcotic violations. LCJC.

Sauls, Joshua J.

Charged with felony murder and non-negligent manslaughter. LCJC.

Seaman Garry D.

Charged with two counts of felony murder and non-negligent manslaughter. LCJC.

Smith, Angela D.

Charged with all other offenses. LCDC.

Svendsbye, Brock D.

Charged with drug equipment violations. LCC.

Williams, Elizabeth K.

Charged with felony all other offenses. Family offenses, non-violent and traffic offenses. TCC.

Sheriff’s Call Report

Submitted By Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

Suspicious Activity:

Call reported at 23:51:42 Officer C. Heints responded to Hwy 93 N. Eureka, MT. RP Complaint of a juvenile attempting to break in.

Fish and Game:

Call reported at 06:05:42 Officer J. Hyslop responded to W 2nd St. Libby, MT.

Animal Complaint:

Call reported at 11:21:47 Officers J. Hyslop and C. Ercanbrack responded to E. 6th St. Libby, MT. Dog at large.

Theft:

Call reported at 14:04:49 Officer M. Avila responded to Edna Creek Rd Trego, MT.

Traffic Stop:

Call reported at 06:59:34 Officer J. Hyslop responded to Pipe Creek Rd. Libby, MT. Traffic stop, warning for speed.

Suspicious Activity:

Call reported at 08:41:23 Officer J. Hyslop responded to Hwy 37 Libby, MT. Kids shooting pellet guns.

Theft:

Call reported at 09:30:32 Officer J. Hyslop responded to Door Skeels Rd Troy, MT. Theft of boat, later found by Fish and Game in the lake. Appeared to have drifted away. All items reported in the boat, still in boat.

Theft:

Call reported at 17:27:30 Officer B. Pitman responded to Hwy 93 N. Eureka, MT. Vehicle theft.

Fireworks:

Call reported at 21:28:15 Officer B. Fisher responded to Bethel Dr. Troy, MT.

Criminal Mischief:

Call reported at 09:19:25 Officer L. Hauke responded to Rocky Draw Rd Troy, MT. Adult male reported tires punctured on his car and camper trailer.

Citizen Dispute:

Call reported at 18:08:20 Officer S. Welchons responded to Spring Creek Rd. Rexford, MT. Dispute over boat.

Traffic Stop:

Call reported at 21:28:21 Officer C. Dewitt responded to Dewey Ave. Eureka, MT. Driver cited for careless and riving while suspended.

Suspicious Activity:

Call reported at 08:31:36 Officer S. Welchons responded to Tooley Creek Rd. Eureka, MT. Suspicious activity by person.

Disturbance:

Call reported at 19:38:21 Officers J. Davis, C. Thomas, A. Jenson responded to Commerce Way Libby, MT. Officers responded to a call of verbal disturbance.

Car Crash:

Call reported at 10:38:06 Officer C. Ercanbrack responded to W. 9th St. Libby, MT. possible hit and Run,

Apparent Suicide of Inmate

Submitted by The Lincoln County Sheriffs Department

Apparent Suicide / Libby, Montana At approximately 12:30 am on Friday, August 4th, detention officers in the Lincoln County Detention Center discovered 59-year-old, Hilton William “Bill” Bowers, unresponsive from a possible suicide attempt during a routine cell check.

Detention officers secured the other inmates and provided life saving care to Bowers until Libby Volunteer Ambulance arrived. Bowers was transported to Cabinet Peaks Medical Center by ambulance and later to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center via air ambulance. Bowers passed away at approximately 10:30 pm on Thursday, August 10th due to his injuries. The investigation being conducted by the Montana Division of Criminal Investigations is ongoing.