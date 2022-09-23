LIFESTYLE & HISTORY

Simon’s Weekly Weather

Sunday August 13, 2023 6:00 P.M. MDT

HEAT ADVISORY FROM 12:00 P.M.

TUESDAY THROUGH 12:00 A.M. FRIDAY MDT *

Wednesday and Thursday…Areas of smoke and haze otherwise mostly sunny, hot days and clear nights with record to near record high temperatures. Lows in the 50s except mid 70s in thermal belts on slopes and hillsides with near 70 around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 90s to 105 with mid 80s around 5000 feet.

Friday…Areas of smoke and haze otherwise mostly sunny days, clear nights and a little cooler. Locally breezy during the afternoon and evening hours. Lows in the 50s to near 60 except lower 70s in thermal belts on slopes and hillsides with upper 60s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s with mid 70s around 5000 feet.

Saturday and Sunday…Locally breezy and cooler. Increasing clouds with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except near 60 in thermal belts on slopes and hillsides with mid 50s around 5000 feet. Highs in the 80s with upper 60s around 5000 feet.

Recipe of the Week

Bisquick Sausage Balls

Ingredients:

6 cups baking mix (such as Bisquick ®)

2 pounds shredded extra-sharp Cheddar cheese

1 pound sage-flavored pork sausage (such as Neese’s® Extra Sage Sausage), at room temperature

1 pound hot pork sausage (such as Neese’s® Hot Sausage), at room temperature

Directions:

Gather all ingredients. Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C). Grease baking sheets. Mix baking mix, Cheddar cheese, sage-flavored pork sausage, and hot pork sausage together in a large bowl. Form sausage mixture into 1 1/2-inch balls; arrange on the prepared baking sheets. Bake in the preheated oven until no longer pink in the center and browned on the outside, 25 to 30 minutes. Enjoy!

Weekly Gas Prices

Average gasoline prices in Montana have risen 4.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.00/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 615 stations in Montana. Prices in Montana are 27.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 26.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 12.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.270 per gallon.

Movie of the Week

True Believer

Critics Consensus:

…a fairly standard legal procedural that’s elevated by its raft of agreeable, engaging attributes.

Word of the Week

Lour

Pronunciation:

læ-wêr

Part of Speech:

Verb

Meaning:

To frown, skulk, sulk, or scowl. 2. To make or appear dark,

dismal, gloomy, threatening.

Book of the Week

Eight Bears: Mythic Past and Imperiled Future”

Author – Gloria Dickie

A New Yorker ‘Best Book of the Week’. A global exploration of the eight remaining species of bears―and the dangers they face. Bears have always held a central place in our collective memory. But as humans and bears come into ever-closer contact, our relationship nears a tipping point.

This Week In History – Aug.16 –Aug.22

August 16

1919: The first public swimming race between women athletes was held on Manhattan Beach near Coney Island.

1977: Elvis Presley died at age 42 of a drug overdose at his home in Memphis, Tenn.

August 17

2008: American swimmer Michael Phelps became the first person to win eight gold medals in one Olympic Games.

August 18

1587: Virginia Dare, granddaughter of Gov. John White of the Colony of Roanoke, became the first English child born in the Americas.

1868: French astronomer Pierre Janssen discovered helium.

August 19

1989: Several hundred East Germans crossed the frontier between Hungary and Austria during the Pan-European Picnic, part of the events which began the process of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

August 20

1866: President Andrew Johnson formally declared the American Civil War over.

1882: Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture” debuted in Moscow.

1910: The “Big Blowup” forest fire burned approximately 3 million acres in northern Idaho, eastern Washington and western Montana for three days starting Aug. 20.

August 21

1888: The first successful adding machine was patented by William Seward Burroughs.

1897: Oldsmobile was founded by Ransom E. Olds.

August 22

1654: Jacob Barsimson became the first Jewish immigrant to America when he arrived in New Amsterdam.

1848: The United States annexed New Mexico.

Sunrise & Sunset Times