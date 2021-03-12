JAIL ROSTER & SHERRIF’S REPORT

All charges are
misdemeanors unless
specified as a felony.
Dollar figures shown
(if any) are bail/bond amounts.
Transferred prisoners are listed as released as they were released by
Lincoln County.
As of March 22, 2021
1.Allyn, David Glenn, 63; arrested on Jan. 26. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of
dangerous drugs, revoke release–bail or bond,
Lincoln County. $75,000.
- Assance, Tristan Kirk, 32; arrested on
Jan. 16. Two counts tampering with communication device, three counts felony assault with a weapon. Lincoln County, $250,000.
- Bailey, Henry Wayne, 40; Arrested on Jan. 23. Charged with
felony extra jurisdiction arrest. Department of
Corrections.
- Basham, Benjamin Jay, 33; Arrested on Aug. 10, 2020. Charged with felony parenting
interference and felony
aggravated assault.
Lincoln County, $100,000.
- Bittick, Bruce
Eugene, 43; Arrested on Feb. 26. Charged with
felony parole violation. Adult Probation.
Released March 18.
- Brewer, Eddy Lon, 30; Arrested on March 5. Charged with felony revocation of sentence.
Lincoln County. $50,000.
- Cassell, Alisa June, 41; Arrested on March 18. Charged with two counts of extra jurisdiction arrests, felony probation violation. Adult Probation.
- Cooper, Michael
Allen, 35; Arrested on March 4. Charged with felony extra jurisdiction arrest, felony probation violation. Adult Parole, $50,000.
- Crammer, Christian Eugene, 27; Arrested on Feb 3. Charged with criminal mischief, two counts criminal trespass to property, theft, felony burglary, buy/posses stolen property, felony parole violation, disorderly
conduct. LCJC/Probation.
- Dowd, Derrell
Russell, 60; Arrested on
March 10. Charged with operation of vehicle w/o insurance, felony DUI (refusal), possession of drug paraphernalia.
LCJC, $10,000.
- Gordon, Dominic Ray, 18; Arrested on
Feb. 2. Charged with three counts criminal trespass to vehicle, three counts theft-all others, felony burglary, non-residence. Lincoln County, $25,000.
- Green, Britni Lynn, 25; Arrested on March 12. Charged with disorderly conduct, partner family member assault. Libby City Court. $5,000.
Released March 15.
- Grotjohn, Patrick, 59; Arrested on March 13. Charged with felony
probation violation.
Adult probation.
Released March 16.
- Hagen, Ivan John, 61; Arrested on March 12. Charged with felony
robbery. Lincoln County, $150,000.
- Heitman, Nathan Jon, 37; Arrested on March 19. Charged with no seatbelt, operating a vehicle with no insurance, no valid ID, felony DUI drugs or alcohol. LCJC.
- Hoffman, Joshua David, 45; Arrested on March 18. Charged with felony hold/commit for outside agency, felony possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia. Libby
Justice Court.
- Hudak, Nakuma Forrest, 40; Arrested on Jan. 7. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts felony possession of dangerous drugs, suspended DL, possession of burglary tools, felony burglary-residence, felony attempt, failure to appear. Lincoln County, $62,500.
- Jordan, Kristopher Lee, 41; Arrested on
Nov. 21, 2020. Charged with suspended driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony possession of
dangerous drugs.
Lincoln County, $10,000.
- Jorgensen, Ernest Lloyd, 59; Arrested on Nov. 12, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence, felony DUI drugs or alcohol, two counts of contempt judicial proceeding. Libby Justice Court, $30,000.
- Kirkwood, Kevin Roy, 61; Arrested on Sept. 19, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation, felony possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia. Lincoln County.
- Kusener, Kimberly Dawn, 39; Arrested on
Jan. 26. Charged with
felony failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County, $65,000.
- Lambertsen, Shaun Paul, 18; Arrested on Feb. 22. Charged with two counts theft-all others, three counts criminal trespass to vehicle, felony theft-all others, felony burglary of residence. Libby Justice Court,
$50,000.
- Mattis, Cody
Joseph, 27; Arrested on Jan. 17. Charged with
felony SIWOC-forcible sodomy. Lincoln County, $100,000
- McCormick, Christopher Leigh, 53; Arrested on Feb. 12. Charged with felony revocation of sentence, felony assault of peace officer-agg/inj,
assault with bodily fluid.
DOC.
- Mendez, Angella Darleen Diana, 32; Arrested on March 2. Charged with felony revoke release-bail or bond. Two counts felony extra jurisdiction arrest. Pretrial/LCDC/B.
- Pillans, William James, 24; Arrested on March 10. Charged with partner family member assault-minor inj/physical contact. Commitment for warrant, $10,000.
Released March 17.
- Powell, Levi
Jessie, 40; Arrested on June 13, 2020. Charged with two counts felony intimidation, two counts privacy in communication, two counts partner family member assault. Libby City Court, $60,000.
- Randall, Justin John, 26; Arrested on March 15. Charged with DUI (refusal).
Lincoln County.
Released March 15.
- Reed, Noah Raymond, 21; Arrested on March 18. Charged with felony probation violation. Adult Probation.
- Rice, Tom Jim JR, 27; Arrested on Jan. 2. Charged with felony
partner family member assault-strangulation.
Libby Justice Court, $75,000.
- Sauls, Jacob Orion, 24; Arrested on Dec. 9, 2020. Charged with felony failure to register as an offender, felony assault with a weapon, disorderly conduct. DOC.
- Shelton, Dustin Lee, 21; Arrested on Jan. 13. Charged with partner family member assault-minor injury/physical contact, obstructing a peace officer, felony
revoke release-bail or bond. Lincoln County.
Released March 15.
- Steele, Karyl
Rosanne, 44; Arrested March 11. Revoke release-bail or bond, negligent vehicular assault, aggravated DUI. Libby Justice Court, $35,000.
- Villanueva,
Michael Anthony, 34;
Arrested Jan. 16. Charged with violation of protection order, partner family member assault-minor inj/physical contact, felony partner family member assault-strangulation.
Lincoln County, $55,000.
- Warren, Cathie Iris, 66; Arrested March 9. Charged with felony probation violation, felony revocation of sentence. DOC/LCDC, $50,000.
- White, Matthew
James, 19; Arrested on Dec. 30, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. Lincoln County, $25,000.
March 12th
3:02 p.m.– Caller
advised his neighbor’s Pitbull mix dog has been very aggressive with he and his wife and they had to pepper spray the dog.
3:06 p.m.– Caller
reported yellow lab puppy showed up at his residence.
3:08 p.m.– Caller
reported a male having a seizure.
March 13th
2:28 a.m.– Caller
reported that a man had fallen and broke his leg.
March 17th
8:25 a.m.– Caller
complaining about the abundance of turkeys in the neighbors yard.
Q: Why was the
turkey put in jail?
A: The police suspected fowl play.
11:04 a.m.– Vehicle rollover on Yaak River Road, minor injuries.
6:43 p.m.- Caller
reported an individual shooting near a nesting pair of bald eagles.
March 19th
8:23 a.m.– Woman reported very ill after
second dose of the covid vaccine.
2:25 p.m.– Caller
reported a deceased fawn in driveway, concerned it is a predator kill.
2:26 p.m.- Caller
reported a chimney fire in their home, they exited the residence and the fire was cleared.
6:40 p.m.– Couple reported shoplifting at
Empire Foods.
6:43 p.m. – Caller
reported female is pale and vomiting after 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
March 21th
12:59 a.m.– Caller reported a man who fell and now has back injuries.