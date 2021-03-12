JAIL ROSTER & SHERRIF’S REPORT

All charges are

misdemeanors unless

specified as a felony.

Dollar figures shown

(if any) are bail/bond amounts.

Transferred prisoners are listed as released as they were released by

Lincoln County.

As of March 22, 2021



1.Allyn, David Glenn, 63; arrested on Jan. 26. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of

dangerous drugs, revoke release–bail or bond,

Lincoln County. $75,000.

Assance, Tristan Kirk, 32; arrested on

Jan. 16. Two counts tampering with communication device, three counts felony assault with a weapon. Lincoln County, $250,000. Bailey, Henry Wayne, 40; Arrested on Jan. 23. Charged with

felony extra jurisdiction arrest. Department of

Corrections. Basham, Benjamin Jay, 33; Arrested on Aug. 10, 2020. Charged with felony parenting

interference and felony

aggravated assault.

Lincoln County, $100,000. Bittick, Bruce

Eugene, 43; Arrested on Feb. 26. Charged with

felony parole violation. Adult Probation.

Released March 18. Brewer, Eddy Lon, 30; Arrested on March 5. Charged with felony revocation of sentence.

Lincoln County. $50,000. Cassell, Alisa June, 41; Arrested on March 18. Charged with two counts of extra jurisdiction arrests, felony probation violation. Adult Probation. Cooper, Michael

Allen, 35; Arrested on March 4. Charged with felony extra jurisdiction arrest, felony probation violation. Adult Parole, $50,000. Crammer, Christian Eugene, 27; Arrested on Feb 3. Charged with criminal mischief, two counts criminal trespass to property, theft, felony burglary, buy/posses stolen property, felony parole violation, disorderly

conduct. LCJC/Probation. Dowd, Derrell

Russell, 60; Arrested on

March 10. Charged with operation of vehicle w/o insurance, felony DUI (refusal), possession of drug paraphernalia.

LCJC, $10,000. Gordon, Dominic Ray, 18; Arrested on

Feb. 2. Charged with three counts criminal trespass to vehicle, three counts theft-all others, felony burglary, non-residence. Lincoln County, $25,000. Green, Britni Lynn, 25; Arrested on March 12. Charged with disorderly conduct, partner family member assault. Libby City Court. $5,000.

Released March 15. Grotjohn, Patrick, 59; Arrested on March 13. Charged with felony

probation violation.

Adult probation.

Released March 16. Hagen, Ivan John, 61; Arrested on March 12. Charged with felony

robbery. Lincoln County, $150,000. Heitman, Nathan Jon, 37; Arrested on March 19. Charged with no seatbelt, operating a vehicle with no insurance, no valid ID, felony DUI drugs or alcohol. LCJC. Hoffman, Joshua David, 45; Arrested on March 18. Charged with felony hold/commit for outside agency, felony possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia. Libby

Justice Court. Hudak, Nakuma Forrest, 40; Arrested on Jan. 7. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts felony possession of dangerous drugs, suspended DL, possession of burglary tools, felony burglary-residence, felony attempt, failure to appear. Lincoln County, $62,500. Jordan, Kristopher Lee, 41; Arrested on

Nov. 21, 2020. Charged with suspended driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony possession of

dangerous drugs.

Lincoln County, $10,000. Jorgensen, Ernest Lloyd, 59; Arrested on Nov. 12, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence, felony DUI drugs or alcohol, two counts of contempt judicial proceeding. Libby Justice Court, $30,000. Kirkwood, Kevin Roy, 61; Arrested on Sept. 19, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation, felony possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia. Lincoln County. Kusener, Kimberly Dawn, 39; Arrested on

Jan. 26. Charged with

felony failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County, $65,000. Lambertsen, Shaun Paul, 18; Arrested on Feb. 22. Charged with two counts theft-all others, three counts criminal trespass to vehicle, felony theft-all others, felony burglary of residence. Libby Justice Court,

$50,000. Mattis, Cody

Joseph, 27; Arrested on Jan. 17. Charged with

felony SIWOC-forcible sodomy. Lincoln County, $100,000

McCormick, Christopher Leigh, 53; Arrested on Feb. 12. Charged with felony revocation of sentence, felony assault of peace officer-agg/inj,

assault with bodily fluid.

DOC. Mendez, Angella Darleen Diana, 32; Arrested on March 2. Charged with felony revoke release-bail or bond. Two counts felony extra jurisdiction arrest. Pretrial/LCDC/B. Pillans, William James, 24; Arrested on March 10. Charged with partner family member assault-minor inj/physical contact. Commitment for warrant, $10,000.

Released March 17. Powell, Levi

Jessie, 40; Arrested on June 13, 2020. Charged with two counts felony intimidation, two counts privacy in communication, two counts partner family member assault. Libby City Court, $60,000. Randall, Justin John, 26; Arrested on March 15. Charged with DUI (refusal).

Lincoln County.

Released March 15. Reed, Noah Raymond, 21; Arrested on March 18. Charged with felony probation violation. Adult Probation. Rice, Tom Jim JR, 27; Arrested on Jan. 2. Charged with felony

partner family member assault-strangulation.

Libby Justice Court, $75,000. Sauls, Jacob Orion, 24; Arrested on Dec. 9, 2020. Charged with felony failure to register as an offender, felony assault with a weapon, disorderly conduct. DOC. Shelton, Dustin Lee, 21; Arrested on Jan. 13. Charged with partner family member assault-minor injury/physical contact, obstructing a peace officer, felony

revoke release-bail or bond. Lincoln County.

Released March 15. Steele, Karyl

Rosanne, 44; Arrested March 11. Revoke release-bail or bond, negligent vehicular assault, aggravated DUI. Libby Justice Court, $35,000. Villanueva,

Michael Anthony, 34;

Arrested Jan. 16. Charged with violation of protection order, partner family member assault-minor inj/physical contact, felony partner family member assault-strangulation.

Lincoln County, $55,000. Warren, Cathie Iris, 66; Arrested March 9. Charged with felony probation violation, felony revocation of sentence. DOC/LCDC, $50,000. White, Matthew

James, 19; Arrested on Dec. 30, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. Lincoln County, $25,000.

March 12th

3:02 p.m.– Caller

advised his neighbor’s Pitbull mix dog has been very aggressive with he and his wife and they had to pepper spray the dog.

3:06 p.m.– Caller

reported yellow lab puppy showed up at his residence.

3:08 p.m.– Caller

reported a male having a seizure.

March 13th

2:28 a.m.– Caller

reported that a man had fallen and broke his leg.

March 17th

8:25 a.m.– Caller

complaining about the abundance of turkeys in the neighbors yard.

Q: Why was the

turkey put in jail?

A: The police suspected fowl play.

11:04 a.m.– Vehicle rollover on Yaak River Road, minor injuries.

6:43 p.m.- Caller

reported an individual shooting near a nesting pair of bald eagles.

March 19th

8:23 a.m.– Woman reported very ill after

second dose of the covid vaccine.

2:25 p.m.– Caller

reported a deceased fawn in driveway, concerned it is a predator kill.

2:26 p.m.- Caller

reported a chimney fire in their home, they exited the residence and the fire was cleared.

6:40 p.m.– Couple reported shoplifting at

Empire Foods.

6:43 p.m. – Caller

reported female is pale and vomiting after 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

March 21th

12:59 a.m.– Caller reported a man who fell and now has back injuries.