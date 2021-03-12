JAIL ROSTER & SHERRIF’S REPORT

March 31, 2021

All charges are
misdemeanors unless
specified as a felony.

Dollar figures shown
(if any) are  bail/bond amounts.

Transferred prisoners are listed as released as they were released by
Lincoln County.

 

 

As of March 22, 2021

 

1.Allyn, David Glenn, 63; arrested on Jan. 26. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of
dangerous drugs, revoke release–bail or bond,
Lincoln County. $75,000.

  1. Assance, Tristan Kirk, 32; arrested on
    Jan. 16. Two counts tampering with communication device, three counts felony assault with a weapon. Lincoln County, $250,000.
  2. Bailey, Henry Wayne, 40; Arrested on Jan. 23. Charged with
    felony extra jurisdiction arrest. Department of
    Corrections.
  3. Basham, Benjamin Jay, 33; Arrested on Aug. 10, 2020. Charged with felony parenting
    interference and felony
    aggravated assault.
    Lincoln County, $100,000.
  4. Bittick, Bruce
    Eugene, 43; Arrested on Feb. 26. Charged with
    felony parole violation. Adult Probation.
    Released March 18.
  5. Brewer, Eddy Lon, 30; Arrested on March 5. Charged with felony revocation of sentence.
    Lincoln County. $50,000.
  6. Cassell, Alisa June, 41; Arrested on March 18. Charged with two counts of extra jurisdiction arrests, felony probation violation. Adult Probation.
  7. Cooper, Michael
    Allen, 35; Arrested on March 4. Charged with felony extra jurisdiction arrest, felony probation violation. Adult Parole, $50,000.
  8. Crammer, Christian Eugene, 27; Arrested on Feb 3. Charged with criminal mischief, two counts criminal trespass to property, theft, felony burglary, buy/posses stolen property, felony parole violation, disorderly
    conduct. LCJC/Probation.
  9. Dowd, Derrell
    Russell, 60; Arrested on
    March 10. Charged with operation of vehicle w/o insurance, felony DUI (refusal), possession of drug paraphernalia.
    LCJC, $10,000.
  10. Gordon, Dominic Ray, 18; Arrested on
    Feb. 2. Charged with three counts criminal trespass to vehicle, three counts theft-all others, felony burglary, non-residence. Lincoln County, $25,000.
  11. Green, Britni Lynn, 25; Arrested on March 12. Charged with disorderly conduct, partner family member assault. Libby City Court. $5,000.
    Released March 15.
  12. Grotjohn, Patrick, 59; Arrested on March 13. Charged with felony
    probation violation.
    Adult probation.
    Released March 16.
  13. Hagen, Ivan John, 61; Arrested on March 12. Charged with felony
    robbery. Lincoln County, $150,000.
  14. Heitman, Nathan Jon, 37; Arrested on March 19. Charged with no seatbelt, operating a vehicle with no insurance, no valid ID, felony DUI drugs or alcohol. LCJC.
  15. Hoffman, Joshua David, 45; Arrested on March 18. Charged with felony hold/commit for outside agency, felony possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia. Libby
    Justice Court.
  16. Hudak, Nakuma Forrest, 40; Arrested on Jan. 7. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts felony possession of dangerous drugs, suspended DL, possession of burglary tools, felony burglary-residence, felony attempt, failure to appear. Lincoln County, $62,500.
  17. Jordan, Kristopher Lee, 41; Arrested on
    Nov. 21, 2020. Charged with suspended driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony possession of
    dangerous drugs.
    Lincoln County, $10,000.
  18. Jorgensen, Ernest Lloyd, 59; Arrested on Nov. 12, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence, felony DUI drugs or alcohol, two counts of contempt judicial proceeding. Libby Justice Court, $30,000.
  19. Kirkwood, Kevin Roy, 61; Arrested on Sept. 19, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation, felony possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia. Lincoln County.
  20. Kusener, Kimberly Dawn, 39; Arrested on
    Jan. 26. Charged with
    felony failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County, $65,000.
  21. Lambertsen, Shaun Paul, 18; Arrested on Feb. 22. Charged with two counts theft-all others, three counts criminal trespass to vehicle, felony theft-all others, felony burglary of residence. Libby Justice Court,
    $50,000.
  22. Mattis, Cody
    Joseph, 27; Arrested on Jan. 17. Charged with
    felony SIWOC-forcible sodomy. Lincoln County, $100,000

 

  1. McCormick, Christopher Leigh, 53; Arrested on Feb. 12. Charged with felony revocation of sentence, felony assault of peace officer-agg/inj,
    assault with bodily fluid.
    DOC.
  2. Mendez, Angella Darleen Diana, 32; Arrested on March 2. Charged with felony revoke release-bail or bond. Two counts felony extra jurisdiction arrest. Pretrial/LCDC/B.
  3. Pillans, William James, 24; Arrested on March 10. Charged with partner family member assault-minor inj/physical contact. Commitment for warrant, $10,000.
    Released March 17.
  4. Powell, Levi
    Jessie, 40; Arrested on June 13, 2020. Charged with two counts felony intimidation, two counts privacy in communication, two counts partner family member assault. Libby City Court, $60,000.
  5. Randall, Justin John, 26; Arrested on March 15. Charged with DUI (refusal).
    Lincoln County.
    Released March 15.
  6. Reed, Noah Raymond, 21; Arrested on March 18. Charged with felony probation violation. Adult Probation.
  7. Rice, Tom Jim JR, 27; Arrested on Jan. 2. Charged with felony
    partner family member assault-strangulation.
    Libby Justice Court, $75,000.
  8. Sauls, Jacob Orion, 24; Arrested on Dec. 9, 2020. Charged with felony failure to register as an offender, felony assault with a weapon, disorderly conduct. DOC.
  9. Shelton, Dustin Lee, 21; Arrested on Jan. 13. Charged with partner family member assault-minor injury/physical contact, obstructing a peace officer, felony
    revoke release-bail or bond. Lincoln County.
    Released March 15.
  10. Steele, Karyl
    Rosanne, 44; Arrested March 11. Revoke release-bail or bond, negligent vehicular assault, aggravated DUI. Libby Justice Court, $35,000.
  11. Villanueva,
    Michael Anthony, 34;
    Arrested Jan. 16. Charged with violation of protection order, partner family member assault-minor inj/physical contact, felony partner family member assault-strangulation.
    Lincoln County, $55,000.
  12. Warren, Cathie Iris, 66; Arrested March 9. Charged with felony probation violation, felony revocation of sentence. DOC/LCDC, $50,000.
  13. White, Matthew
    James, 19; Arrested on Dec. 30, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. Lincoln County, $25,000.

March 12th

 

3:02 p.m.– Caller
advised his neighbor’s Pitbull mix dog has been very aggressive with he and his wife and they had to pepper spray the dog.

 

3:06 p.m.– Caller
reported yellow lab puppy showed up at his residence.

3:08 p.m.– Caller
reported a male having a seizure.

 

March 13th

2:28 a.m.– Caller
reported that a man had fallen and broke his leg.

 

March 17th

8:25 a.m.– Caller
complaining about the abundance of turkeys in the neighbors yard.

 

Q: Why was the
turkey put in jail?
A: The police suspected fowl play.

 

11:04 a.m.– Vehicle rollover on Yaak River Road, minor injuries.

6:43 p.m.-  Caller
reported an individual shooting near a nesting pair of bald eagles.

 

March 19th

 

8:23 a.m.– Woman reported very ill after
second dose of the covid vaccine.

2:25 p.m.– Caller
reported a deceased fawn in driveway,  concerned it is a predator kill.

2:26 p.m.- Caller
reported a chimney fire in their home, they exited the residence and the fire was cleared.

6:40 p.m.– Couple reported shoplifting at
Empire Foods.

6:43 p.m. – Caller
reported female is pale and vomiting after 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

 

March 21th

 

12:59 a.m.– Caller reported a man who fell and now has back injuries.

 



