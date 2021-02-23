JAIL ROSTER & SHERRIF’S REPORT

All charges are

misdemeanors unless specified as a felony.

Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts.

Transferred prisoners are listed as released as they were released by Lincoln County.

As of Feb 22, 2021



Allyn, David Glenn, 63; arrested on Jan. 26, 2021. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of dangerous drugs, revoke release–bail or bond, Lincoln County. $75,000. Assance, Tristan Kirk, 32; arrested on

Jan. 16, 2021. Two counts tampering with communication device, three counts felony assault with a weapon. Libby Justice Court, $250,000. Bailey, Henry Wayne, 40; Arrested on Jan. 23, 2021. Charged with felony extra jurisdiction arrest. Dept. of Corrections. Ballard, Wallace Lee, 53; Arrested on Feb. 12, 2021. Charged with felony revoke

release-bail or bond, reckless driving, felony assault with a weapon. LCJC/Pre-Trial. $175,000. Basham, Benjamin Jay, 33; Arrested on Aug. 10, 2020. Charged with felony parenting interference and felony

aggravated assault. Lincoln County. $100,000. Carr, Cameron Lee, 30; Arrested on Dec. 1, 2020. Charged with

possession of burglary tools, theft-all others, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and felony parole violation. LCDC/Adult Probation. $40,000

7.Covey, Caleb

Daniel, 34; Arrested on Feb. 11, 2021. Charged with warrant for felony parole violation. Adult Probation. Scheduled release February 26.

Cramer, Christian Eugene, 27; Arrested on Feb 3, 2021. Charged with criminal mischief, two counts criminal trespass of property, theft, felony burglary, buy/posses stolen property, felony parole violation. LCJC/Probation. Gordon, Dominic Ray, 18; Arrested on Feb. 2, 2021. Charged with three counts criminal trespass to vehicle, three counts theft-all others., one count felony theft. Lincoln County. Hudak, Nakuma Forrest, 40; Arrested on Jan. 7, 2021. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts felony

possession of drugs,

suspended DL

possession of burglary tools, felony burglary-residence, felony attempt, failure to appear. Lincoln County. $62,500. Jordan, Kristopher Lee, 41; Arrested on Nov. 21, 2020. Charged with suspended driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. $10,000. Jorgensen, Ernest Lloyd, 59; Arrested on Nov. 12, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence, felony DUI drugs or alcohol, two counts of contempt judicial proceeding. Libby Justice Court. $30,000. Kirkwood, Kevin Roy, 61; Arrested on Sept. 19, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation, felony possession of dangerous drugs,

possession of drug paraphernalia. Lincoln

County. Kusener, Kimberly Dawn, 39; Arrested on Jan. 26, 2021. Charged with felony failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of

dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. $65,000. Lockman, Lilly Shantel, 27, Arrested on Jan. 8, 2021. Charged with felony failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Libby Justice Court. $10,500. Manges, Christopher Loban, 52; Arrested on Feb. 10, 2021. Charged with failure to appear, violation of protection order. Lincoln County. $10,000.

Released February 19. Mattis, Cody

Joseph, 27; Arrested on Jan. 17, 2021. Charged with felony SIWOC-forcible sodomy. Lincoln County. $100,000 McCormick, Christopher Lee, 53; Arrested on Feb. 12, 2021. Charged with felony revocation of sentence.

Lincoln County.

$150,000. McQueen, Clifford James, 54; Arrested on February 18, 2021. Charged with felony DUI, drugs or alcohol, open container in a

motor vehicle, failure to carry proof of insurance. Lincoln County, $5,000. Released February 19. Munyan, Timothy Gale, 65; Arrested on February 21, 2021. Charged with return to court, on sight arrest. DC/MSP. Nelson, Brant Robert, 38; Arrested on Jan. 25, 2021. Charged with a warrant. DOC. Palafox, Domingo Jose, 30; Arrested on June 22, 2020. Charged with two counts of

felony tampering with witnesses, felony aggravated animal cruelty. DOC. Powel, Levi

Jessie, 40; Arrested on June 13, 2020. Charged with two counts felony intimidation, two counts privacy in communication, two counts partner family member assault. Libby City Court. $60,000. Rice, Tom Jim JR, 27; Arrested on Jan. 2, 2021. Charged with

felony partner family member assault-strangulation. Libby Justice Court. $75,000. Sauls, Jacob Orion, 24; Arrested on

Dec. 9 2020. Charged with felony failure to register as an offender, felony assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. Shelton, Dustin Lee, 21; Arrested on Jan. 13, 2021. Charged with partner family member assault-minor inj/physical contact, obstructing a peace officer, felony revoke release-bail or bond. Lincoln County. Surman, Misty Dawn, 40; Arrested on Jan. 25, 2021. Charged with warrant. DOC.

Released on Feb. 16. Switzer, Juan

Juarez, Jr. 62; Arrested on Jan. 11, 2021. Charged with revoke release-bail or bond. Lincoln County. Villanueva,

Michael Anthony, 34; Arrested on Jan. 16, 2021. Charged with

violation of protection

order, partner family member assault-minor inj/physical contact, felony partner family member assault-strangulation. Lincoln County. $55,000. Watters, Vernon Vance, 34; Arrested on Feb. 5. Charged with partner family member assault-minor inj/physical contact. Libby City Court. $10,000. White, Matthew James,19; Arrested on Dec. 30, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. Lincoln County. $25,000. Willett, Ashlee Nicole, 21; Arrested on February 17, 2021. Charged with Reasonable Apprehension.

Lincoln County.

Released February, 17.

February 22

9:09 p.m. Caller advised his black lab with a orange collar had gotten loose through out the night.

6:15 p.m. Caller advised that a blue healer dog is continuously chasing deer.

February 23

7:44 p.m. Caller advised a vehicle had been parked in the same spot for over a number of days, occupants of the vehicle were found and they were winter camping.

12:32 p.m. Caller concerned about the welfare of a K9 that is always chained up on a short chain and the dog is without shelter.

3:19 p.m. Caller advised while she was picking her son up there appeared to be a male in a vehicle recording her.

7:54 p.m. Caller advised her neighbor cis continuously lighting off fire works and it is making her dog bark.

February 24

9:11 p.m. Caller reported significant other misplaced wallet.

2:10 p.m. Caller reported individuals accessing her residence while she was not there.

4:46 p.m. Caller reported a dog left in a vehicle that had been parked for over an hour.

8:25 p.m. Caller reporting home had been burglarized, had been gone a month and came back to items missing in their home.

February 25

10:29 p.m. Caller reported a black and white cat had gone missing.