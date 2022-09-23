LOCAL JAIL ROSTER & LOCAL NEWS

Inmate Offense Roster

Monday, October 24th

All charges are misdemeanors unless specified as a felony. This list of inmates reflects solely those detained on the date listed above and does not reflect those who have since been arrested or released.

Bohn, Eric E.

Charged with two felony counts drug/narcotic violations and two counts drug equipment violations. LCJC.

Buford, Jason D.

Charged with simple assault, kidnapping/abduction, and felony forcible fondling. LCJC.

Chartier, Casey J

Charged with felony all other offenses and intimidation. LCJC.

Edwards, Matthew A.

Charged with felony aggravated assault and six counts traffic offense. LCJC.

Erickson, Brenton K.

Charged with felony all other offenses. LCDC.

Fish, Quentin T.

Charged with all other offenses.

Fitzgerald, Kelly P.

Charged with all other offenses. LCDC.

Foss, Destiniemariahe J.

Charged with all other offenses. LCJC.

Glaese, Joshua M.

Charged with all other offenses. LCJC.

Hall, Leslie C.

Charged with felony simple assault and all other offenses. LCJC.

Heil, Joseph D.

Charged with felony intimidation and all other offences. LCJC.

Herzog, Halie M.

Charged not classified.

Hutt, James V.

Charged with felony all other offenses.

Jones, Alexander P.

Charged with driving under the influence and traffic offense. LCJC.

Lynn, Kenneth D.

Charged with all other offenses, charge not classified, and driving under the influence.

McCully, Cole D.

Charged with drug/narcotic violations, felony all other offenses, and three counts all other offenses. LCJC.

Mocko, Teresa C.

Charged with felony all other offenses and drug/narcotic violations. LCJC.

Nelson, Samantha L.

Charged with felony burglary/breaking and entering, destruction/damage/vandalism, and theft from a building. LCJC.

Osborn, Ty R.

Charged with felony aggravated assault and driving under the influence. LCJC.

Pefferman, Travis W.

Charged with felony all other offenses. LCDC.

Peterson, Jonathan J.

Charged with felony intimidation, felony simple assault, simple assault, all other offenses, and disorderly conduct. LCJC.

Plantiko, Travis C.

Charged with intimidation and felony aggravated assault.

Seaman, Garry D.

Charged with two counts felony murder and non-negligent manslaughter. LCJC.

Slama, Deborah Y.

Charged with felony all other offenses.

Teeple, William T.

Charged with all other offenses, felony aggravated assault, and simple assault. LCJC.

Williams, Elizabeth K.

Charged with trespass of real property, felony theft, all others, drug equipment violations, all other offenses, and two counts motor vehicle theft. LCJC.

Monica Tranel Visits Libby

Over 50 people came down to Cabinet Mountain Brewery On Saturday to meet US Congressional candidate Monica Tranel.

After mingling and introducing herself individually to most everybody in the crowded room, Tranel was formally introduced by Lincoln County Democratic Committee Chairperson, Donna Martin.

After remarking that it was nice to be in Montana’s only woman owned brewery, Tranel reminded the group that there were only 11 days left till the polls close, and that this Congressional race is essentially a dead heat.

“What this has come down to is you. Get out and knock on doors, find those people who don’t even know there is an election happening. Only 4% of the 18-29 year old’s have voted so far.” she reminded the largely older crowd .

Tranel has logged over 48,000 miles in her mini van visiting every corner of western Montana and told the crowd that over 73 percent of her campaign funds have come from Montanans.

Responding to a question about her past Republican affiliation, Tranel replied that where she grew up in eastern Montana, folks really didn’t define themselves by political party.

“I always enjoy coming here to Lincoln County, It reminds me of where I grew up” she said, “we were accountable to our community, people are just more complicated than a label,” she continued, “We have to break that mindset, and that is what our personal conversations will do.”

Tranel and her corps of dedicated volunteers have knocked on more than 90,000 doors.

“One guy with a Maga hat I talked to told me, I’m going to vote for you, don’t forget about us,” she shared. “ understanding and communicating with each other starts in small increments of “I know you.” and “I met you.”

Don’t forget to vote on or before November 8th.

By Moira Blazi