LOCAL JAIL ROSTER & STATE NEWS

Inmate Offense Roster

Monday, January 23, 2022

All charges are misdemeanors unless specified as a felony. This list of inmates reflects solely those detained on the date listed above and does not reflect those who have since been arrested or released.

Chartier, Casey J

Charged with felony all other offenses and intimidation. LCJC.

Deloach, James W.

Charged with two counts felony Drug/Narcotic and two counts Drug Equipment Violations. LCJC.

Drury, Charles A.

Charged with all other offenses.

Edwards, Matthew A.

Charged with felony aggravated assault and six counts traffic offense. LCJC.

Gile, Robert W.

Charged with felony intimidation. LCJC.

Glaese, Joshua M.

Charged with Driving under the influence. LCJC. and all other offences. LCDC.

Herzog, Halie M.

Charged not classified.

Lefell, David D.

Charged with all other offenses. LCJC.

Lehew, Monte N. Jr.

Charged with all other offenses. LCJC.

Marquis, Jeb E. Charged not classified.

Priebe, Matthew M.

Charged with felony Drug/Narcotic Violations and Drug Equipment Violations. LCJC.

Redl, Joseph A.

Charged with all other offences, Drug/Narcotic Violations and Drug Equipment Violations. LCJC.

Scull, Thomas C.

Charged with Trespass of real property, all other offences and felony theft from a motor vehicle. LCJC. All other offences. OOC.

Seaman Garry D.

Charged with two counts of felony Murder and non-negligent manl. LCJC.

Teeple, William T.

Charged with all other offenses, felony aggravated assault, and simple assault. LCJC.

Waldron, Guy E.

Charged with felony drug/narcotic violations, felony all other offenses, drug equipment violations, and driving under the influence. LCJC.

Waldrup, Richard G.

Charged with all other offences. LCDC.

Williams, Elizabeth

K.

Charged with all other offenses

Childbirth Declines Fast in Montana

Childbirth is declining nationwide but it’s happening faster in Montana than other parts of the country.

Our team of analysts found that births are down 9% in Montana since 2016 – that’s the 13th largest decrease nationwide.

Our full report on childbirth trends is available at the link below. It includes detailed information on childbirth in each state, the pandemic’s effect on births and the rising cost of childbirth.

https://quotewizard.com/news/states-where-births-decreased-most

Key Findings for Montana:

9% decline in births since 2016

11,222 births in 2021

Nationally, nearly 350k fewer children were born in 2020 than in 2016

Courtesy of Emily Lamb