Wednesday, February 8

Locally breezy with scattered snow showers. Lows in the 20s to near 30 with lower 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the 30s with mid 20s around 5000 feet.

Thursday Thru Sunday,

February 9, 10 & 11

Dry with areas of valley fog and low clouds. Lows in the upper teens to lower 20s with near 20 around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s with upper 20s around 5000 feet.

Movie of the Week

MEGAN

Critics consensus: Unapologetically silly and all the more entertaining for it, M3GAN is the rare horror-comedy that delivers chuckles as effortlessly as chills.

Word of the Week

Reticent

Pronunciation:

re-dê-sênt

Part of Speech:

Adjective

Meaning:

Uncommunicative, reluctant to speak or express oneself, taciturn .

Book of the Week

“A Living Remedy”: A Memoir

by Nicole Chung

A Living Remedy: A Memoir, chronicles the heartbreaking loss of her adoptive parents to a broken healthcare system, following the author as she navigates her grief and contemplates American inequality.

This Week In History – Feb 08– Feb.14

January 8

1815: Gen. Andrew Jackson (seventh president, 1829-1837) won the Battle of New Orleans against the British.

1835: The United States national debt was zero for the first and only time.

January 9

1788: Connecticut ratified the U.S. Constitution.

1839: The French Academy of Sciences announced the Daguerreotype photographic process.

1992: The first extrasolar planets were discovered by astronomers Aleksander Wolszczan and Dale Frail. They discovered two planets orbiting the pulsar PSR 1257+12.

January 10

1861: Florida became the third Southern state to secede from the Union.

1920: the League of Nations formally came into being when the Covenant of the League of Nations, ratified by 42 nations in 1919, took effect.

1946: The United Nations convened for the first time in London, England.

January 11

1569: The first recorded lottery in England took place in London.

1759: The first life insurance company in America was incorporated, in Philadelphia.

1861: Alabama seceded from the United States.

January 12

1554: Bayinnaung was crowned King of Burma and went on to assemble the largest empire in the history of Southeast Asia.

1908: A long-distance radio message was sent from the Eiffel Tower in Paris for the first time.

1915: The U.S. House of Representatives rejected a proposal to give women the right to vote.

1918: Finland granted Finnish Jews full citizenship.

January 13

1928: RCA and General Electric installed experimental television sets in three homes in Schenectady, N.Y. The screen on each set was 1½ inches square.

1954: The Hudson Motor Car Co. merged with Nash-Kelvinator, an automaker formed by the merger of the Nash automobile firm and the Kelvinator kitchen-appliance company. The new company was called American Motors Corporation. (It went out of business in 1987.)

January 14

1514: Pope Leo X issued a papal bull against slavery.

1943: Franklin D. Roosevelt becomes the first U.S. President to travel by airplane while in office when he flew from Miami to Morocco to meet with Winston Churchill.